Bomb Cyclone Storm Videos: Hurricane-Intensity Winds Rock East Coast

Getty

A "bomb cyclone" is forming along the East Coast, promising heavy snow and high winds. What is a "bomb cyclone?" pic.twitter.com/lVWyDjSoFM — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 3, 2018

A frightening “bomb cyclone” is ripping through the East Coast, bringing blinding snow and wind gusts similar to a Category 1 hurricane.

According to CNN, “more than 13 million people are under blizzard warnings, from Virginia all the way to Maine.”

A storm becomes a “bomb cyclone” when the barometric pressure drops by “at least 24 millibars in 24 hours,” The New York Times reported, adding that “the formation of such a storm is called bombogenesis.”

Read on for videos and further coverage of the massive storm:

A downed power line is seen igniting as strong winds rip through Boston:

In the video above, a billboard is seen hanging on by a thread as it sways through the storm.

Check out the SNOW falling in Florida right now! This is in Tallahassee & you can hear kids laughing in the background. Courtesy: dhpeeple1 #BombCyclone #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/dU4vYwhevR — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) January 3, 2018

Snow in Florida is definitely a rarity, and that’s exactly what the storm has brought the “Sunshine State.”

One man braved the snow storm while riding a bicycle:

Wind gusts could blow up to 80 mph along the East Coast, according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen, adding that “chunks of ocean ice could fly inland, thanks to mammoth 13- to 18-foot waves, and coastal flooding is likely.”

“So, yeah, #BombCyclone seems like a pretty good name for it,” @StephenEspinoza captioned the video below:

So, yeah, #BombCyclone seems like a pretty good name for it. pic.twitter.com/l8D6lCF4AP — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) January 4, 2018

Savannah, Georgia residents are having a hard time driving in the weather, as it’s not a typical storm in the state:

'Bomb cyclone' turns sunny and warm getaways into a winter wonderland pic.twitter.com/viSlvvt5Bt — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) January 4, 2018

Icy waves can be seen as the bomb cyclone hits Cape May, New Jersey. CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil warned that conditions could worsen:

"We're in the Mid-Atlantic. It looks like a scene out of the Arctic Circle." CBS News' Tony Dokoupil shows us just how cold this "bomb cyclone" is along the coast in Cape May, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/qor0q4QsiH — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 4, 2018

A bookshop proudly tweets that they’re braving the storm:

“Seeing flooding here in #Boston,” @EvaPilgrim tweeted. “The harbor now in downtown. Water above the hood of our SUVs. #snowpocalypse2018 #SnowStorm #BombCyclone.”

A dog is seen enjoying the winter storm as he carries a sled through the fresh snow:

One man criticized the use of the term “bomb cyclone” used to describe the storm. “Why do meteorologists dream up names for things that freak people out?,” @nick_orbe tweeted. “‘Bomb cyclone'” doesn’t mean its gonna explode snow and ice everywhere. It just has to do with a pressure change…”

Why do meteorologists dream up names for things that freak people out? "Bomb cyclone" doesn't mean its gonna explode snow and ice everywhere. It just has to do with a pressure change… — Nick Orbe (@nick_orbe) January 4, 2018

“Pier Road in Cape Porpoise impassable at high tide #floodaware #kennebunkport #WinterStormGrayson #bombcyclone @YorkCountyCoast @seacoastonline,” @DonnaButtarazzi wrote, showing a photo of the effects the storm is having:

Some are making light of the issue, joking about how some areas are used to and therefore better equipped to handle the “cyclone bomb.”

“Yeah, #BombCyclone my a**… Everyone freaking out makes me laugh,” @theonedreischal tweeted. “Stay inside, huddle with your pet, etc…People in Erie would be like “Do we need anything from Target? I’m heading out, it’s not too bad.”

Yeah, #BombCyclone my ass… Everyone freaking out makes me laugh. "Stay inside, huddle with your pet, etc…". People in Erie would be like "Do we need anything from Target? I'm heading out, it's not too bad." — John Dreischal (@theonedreischal) January 4, 2018

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned areas along New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic could get up to 6 inches of snow, while parts of New England may see over 12 inches. Those conditions, along with high winds have prompted a blizzard warning.

Airlines prepared for the storm in advance, cancelling more than 3,060 flights Thursday as of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, according to FlightAware.