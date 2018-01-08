Courtney Roland Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

Courtney Faye Roland, a Texas-based sports journalist, has been reported missing in Houston by her family and friends, according to social media posts from several members of the Texas journalism community. Friends and family say her last text message was sent about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and she was last seen about 4 p.m.

Roland’s friends say she texted her roommate to say that she had been followed by a “suspicious man” at a Walgreens in the Houston Heights area of the city.

“Courtney Roland of Rivals last seen late evening Jan 6th in the Heights. She sent her roommate a text that she was being followed by suspicious man who then followed her in a blue truck. Driving 2015 Silver Jeep Cherokee License Plate HZC7778. Call HPD missing person 832-394-1840,” reporter Richard Davenport tweeted.

Roland, 29, is a reporter for Rivals’ Texas A&M website, AggieYell.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Roland Said in a Text to Her Roommate That the ‘Suspicious Man’ Followed Her Home in a Blue Truck & Then Sped Off When She Parked

According to a Facebook post from a friend, Courtney Roland’s family says that she was last seen the evening of January 6 in the Houston Heights neighborhood.

“She sent her roommate a text that she was being followed by a suspicious man who then followed her in his blue truck. This was the last she has been heard from. The authorities have been notified. Her parents ask that if anyone has seen her or her vehicle to please contact them,” the friend, Kathryn Chiles, wrote on Facebook. “She was driving her 2015 Silver Jeep Cherokee License Plate HZC7778.”

Another friend, Autumn Vara, wrote on Facebook, “Hi guys, as of 1/7/18 we have filed a missing persons report for Courtney Roland. She was last confirmed seen 1/6/18 at 4 pm leaving football camp in Houston. The last communication was via text at 12:30 am 1/7/18. She was worried that she was being followed by a blue truck leaving Walgreens, location unknown. Last heard wearing Remington hat and camo and in a white Jeep Cherokee. PLEASE SHARE and reach out to any of us or missing persons at 832-394-1840. Prayers out to her family during this difficult time.”

Vara told KPRC-TV that Roland texted her saying the “suspicious man” had followed her home in a blue truck. Roland told Vara she parked in her driveway and the truck looped around and parked behind her. Roland then got out of her Cherokee and the blue truck sped off. Vara told KPRC that she was supposed to meet up with Roland, but she didn’t hear from her again, and hasn’t heard from her since.

Her Cherokee has a dent on the left side, friends said on Facebook.

Courtney Roland was at a tryout for Team Texas Elite, a travel football club, earlier Saturday. The team tweeted about her disappearance on Sunday, writing, “Folks if any had seen Courtney Roland with Rivals we need to know… last seen at TTE tryouts at 4:10 pm.”

Folks if any had seen Courtney Roland with Rivals we need to know… last seen at TTE tryouts at 4:10 pm. Left in an UBER and hadn’t been heard from since last… social media please get to work — Team Texas Elite (@teamtexas7on7) January 8, 2018

The tryout was held at The Village School, 2005 Gentryside Drive, in Houston.

The team’s tweet mentions that Roland left in an Uber, but her friends have said she was driving her own SUV, a Jeep Cherokee, when she texted about being followed by a suspicious vehicle. A friend clarified on Twitter that Roland was in the Uber earlier in the day after the tryout, but not when she was last seen.

“She got in an Uber around 4 pm and after that went to a Walgreens on 20th and Yale in her own car around midnight,” her friend, Courtney Cockrell, wrote on Facebook.

The Uber was earlier in the day. The Jeep was last night — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

Here are more photos of Roland:

If anyone has seen @CourtneyRivals today or last night, please call HPD missing person at 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/pAuURGxbuQ — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

Pic from last week of friend and colleague @CourtneyRivals. If you have seen her, please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/QyeYjapIK7 — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 8, 2018

2. Her Mother Received a Text Message From Courtney’s Phone Saying ‘Hello the owner of This Phone Courtney. I am Buying an iPad’

According to KPRC-TV, Roland’s mother, Cindy Snead Roland, received a strange text message Sunday from Courtney’s phone. The message said, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Vara told the news station that Roland’s vehicle was broken into about six weeks ago and “she has been on high alert since.”

A missing person’s report has been filed with the Houston Police Department, her friends say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840. Police have not yet commented on the case. But officials confirmed that a missing person report has been filed, according to KTRK-TV.

3. She Is a Texas Native Who Graduated From Texas A&M in 2010

Roland graduated from Texas A&M in 2010 with a degree in communications and journalism, according to her website.

She is a Texas native. While at Texas A&M, she was a student writer and copyeditor for the AgriLeader, a print and online magazine.

Roland has also worked as a model for Houston-based Neal Hamil Modeling Agency, according to her website. She’s been “featured in print ads, commercials and live runway events,” she wrote on her website.

She has been modeling for 16 years and was selected to represent Spring, Texas, in the Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant, according to her website.

A friend and colleague, Gabe Bock, wrote on Twitter, “My goodness. Courtney Roland is a wonderful person and I’m hoping and praying like crazy for some good news. One of the really sweet, truly great people in our industry and a great Aggie.”

He also shared text messages she sent him after his distant relatives were victims of the church shooting in the San Antonio area.

Courtney Roland sent me this text a few days after some distant relatives were victims of the San Antonio church shooting. This text sums up WHO Courtney is and what she's about. A very encouraging person and an awesome Aggie. Pray, pray, pray hard that she's found soon!!! pic.twitter.com/kfB7tRqRgq — Gabe Bock (@GabeBock) January 8, 2018

“Courtney Roland sent me this text a few days after some distant relatives were victims of the San Antonio church shooting,”Bock wrote. This text sums up WHO Courtney is and what she’s about. A very encouraging person and an awesome Aggie. Pray, pray, pray hard that she’s found soon!!!”

4. Roland Has Worked for Rivals Since 2008 & Has Also Been a Reporter for Fox Sports Southwest & Other TV Networks

Roland has been working for Rivals since 2008 as a reporter, videographer and editor, covering Texas A&M football, national recruiting and high school sports, according to her website.

She worked for KPRC-TV as an intern in 2010, as an sideline reporter for Texas A&M radio broadcasts and as a reporter for Fox Sports Southwest.

Roland is also the on-air host and narrator for the show “Remington Country” from the Mossy Oak Outdoor Sports and Entertainment network on the Pursuit Channel.

She has also made appearances on Houston Texans coverage with John McClain, Sports Radio 610 in Houston, HoustonSportsTalk.net and 1560 Yahoo! Sports Radio.

“I love God, family, friends, hunting, fishing and football,” she writes on her Twitter profile, “@CourtneyRivals.”

5. Sports Journalists From Around the Country Have Joined the Effort to Find Roland

Journalists from around the country have joined in on the efforts to help find Roland, sharing social media posts about her disappearance:

Please share, spread the word & pray. So many women in our industry can relate to being alone and vulnerable after working events. So scary. 🙏🏼 for the Roland family. Let’s help find her ❤️ https://t.co/t9ZnUtTaVt — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) January 8, 2018

Houston friends… Keep you eyes out for Courtney Roland! We need to find her. Praying she is safe & ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/F5b4IFn74E — Kelli Johnson (@KJohnsonNBCS) January 8, 2018

Please spread the word to help find Courtney and send your prayers to the Roland family. For any women who has worked a job that keeps her on site late and alone, this is our worst fear. (cc @KayceSmith ) https://t.co/ZaQVxe6Q3u — Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) January 8, 2018

Just got word that my dear friend and @Rivals reporter Courtney Roland is missing in the Houston area. PLEASE Call 832-394-1840 if you have any leads. She's a past guest on my @SECcountry pod and has been a positive impact on me, and many others, for a long time. pic.twitter.com/p9AcPqyssF — Carter Bryant (@CarterthePower) January 8, 2018