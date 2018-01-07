2018 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete List of Presenters

The Golden Globes are finally here to kick off awards season, but with the slew of sexual assault allegations against once-prominent figures in the entertainment industry, this year’s ceremonies are expected to feel different than they have in the past.

Tonight, Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe after replacing Kevin Spacey in the film All the Money in the World. Director Ridley Scott decided to replace the House of Cards actor following accusations of sexual misconduct, assault, and harassment.

Women attending the Globes have also vowed to wear black in solitary with victims of sexual assault. Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J. Blige, and Allison Janney are among the prominent female figures who have said they will wear black in an attempt to bring awareness to the Time’s Up coalition, which aims to provide subsidized legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.

15 of the 24 presenters tonight are women, and many of them have spoken out about their opinions on the mountain of allegations of sexual harassment in the industry.

Here’s a list of tonight’s 2018 Golden Globes presenters:

Halle Berry

Carol Burnett

Kelly Clarkson

Darren Criss

Penelope Cruz

Gal Gadot

Greta Gerwig

Hugh Grant

Neil Patrick Harris

Chris Hemsworth

Christina Hendricks

Isabelle Huppert

Shirley MacLaine

Ricky Martin

Sarah Jessica Parker

Amy Poehler

Edgar Ramirez

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Sharon Stone

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Alicia Vikander

Kerry Washington

Emma Watson

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, January 7, beginning at 8pm ET, 5pm PT.