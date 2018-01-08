ICup, IPlate, IFork on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Innovative Interlocking Set



ICup, IPlate, IFork entered the Shark Tank in Season 9. The company started as a fork line with a ball design that lifts the top part of the flatware that goes into your mouth, thus avoiding contact with table surfaces. It continued with the trio design of the ICup, IPlate, IFork, an interlocking set of a cup, plate and utensils that enables you to eat and drink with just one hand.

The company officially launched last year after two years of toying with initial prototypes. Since then, they have enjoyed roughly $50,000 in sales, according to inventor and CEO Kyle Donovan, who we interviewed prior to his Tank episode airing. A native of the projects of Brooklyn, he runs his business out of New York, where, he says, “the energy that everyone has is simply infectious.”

Besides their websites, the product is available on Amazon, which, he said, was a learning curve. “I didn’t know the difference or the advantages between a vendor or a sellers account and I definitely made some mistakes along the way.”

As for the future of the plasticware, Donovan hopes to one day partner with big-box retailers such as Walmart, Costco, BJ’s, Sams Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Restaurant Depot.

Here’s what else he told us about…

How the Idea Came About

While dining outside at a restaurant, I saw a little bird land on my table. My first thought was about how cute the bird was, and then as my fork and knife laid flush on the table, I thought about how dirty the table must be. After talking to a doctor friend about surface germs and learning how they are the cause of the common cold and flu, I wondered why no one created a line of flatware that did not come into contact with dirty surfaces. Being that no one had done it, I thought is should be me.

The iCup iPlate & iFork Interlocking System

After creating the iFork line of flatware, I decided to go a step further and create an interlocking system with a cup and plate so you could carry your cup, plate and utensils with just one hand. After a five-year journey of leaning the business from scratch, the iCup iPlate & iFork interlocking system was born.

Nerves in the ‘Tank’ & Advice to Future Contestants