VIDEO: Jake Tapper Cuts off Stephen Miller on CNN

Getty

CNN’s Jake Tapper descended into a contentious back-and-forth in an interview with Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller on January 7, 2018. The interview ended abruptly with Tapper cutting Miller off as he repeatedly asked to be given three minutes to share his positive impressions of Trump.

Here’s how the interview ended:

In the below video, you can watch more of the exchanges between Miller and Tapper. Both men repeatedly speak over the other. At one point, Tapper implores Miller to “settle down.”

Trump quickly tweeted, “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Here’s more from the interview. Here Tapper and Miller discuss allegations in the new anti-Trump Michael Wolff book. He called Steve Bannon’s comments “grotesque,” angry and vindictive. He called the book poorly written fiction and called Wolff a “garbage author.”

During a fiery interview with CNN's Jake Tapper​, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller called former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's comments in "Fire and Fury" book "grotesque" and described President Trump​ as a "political genius" https://t.co/NBXs12uCF3 pic.twitter.com/XVr3mB9665 — CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2018

The full roughly 12-minute interview is here:

The ending of the exchange began with Miller saying: “To prove the point, I was booked to talk about the very issues I’m just describing and you’re not even asking about them, because they’re not even interesting facts to you.” Tapper responded that that “wasn’t true,” and he had a lot of questions about immigration, and accused Miller of “filibustering.” Miller said Trump’s work was “incredible” and responded that CNN constantly runs anti-Trump material, adding, “…and you’re not going to give three minutes to give the American people” what he called “the real experience of Donald Trump.”

Tapper called Miller “obsequious,” presumably meaning to President Trump. That word means subservient or servile, and Tapper said, “there’s one viewer that you care about right now… I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.” He then cut to another story.

The back-and-forth occurred on Tapper’s show State of the Union and originally was supposed to be about the new Wolff expose on Trump, Fire and Fury. Miller’s fuller comment on Steve Bannon was: “It’s tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive.”

Miller has appeared on the Sunday talk shows before to defend Trump. Stephen Miller was the senior policy adviser for the Donald Trump campaign and was then named Senior Adviser to the President. Miller also co-wrote Trump’s inauguration address with Steve Bannon and has continued to be a key player in the Trump administration. When protests across the nation erupted in response to Trump’s immigration executive order, Miller was one of the Trump advisers dispatched to defend the policy.

A longtime adviser for Alabama Senator and now Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Miller was often seen on the campaign trail as a “warm-up act” for Trump. He also wrote Trump’s speech for the 2016 Republican National Convention.

The 31-year-old Miller is a California native and a Duke University graduate. He grew up in Santa Monica, California and both of his parents are Democrats. However, his political viewpoints were influenced by Guns, Crime, and Freedom by National Rifle Association CEO Watne LaPierre, Politico reports. While at Santa Monica High School, he reached out to conservative radio host Larry Elder to appear on his show to complain about his high school. In 2002, he showed signs of his future calling, writing an op-ed in a local Santa Monica newspaper called “Political Correctness Out of Control.” The essay was filled with complaints about his high school.

You can read more about Stephen Miller here: