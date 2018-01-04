PHOTOS: Massachusetts Flooding During Winter Storm Grayson

Several coastal towns in Massachusetts are experiencing intense flooding as Winter Storm Grayson continues to dump snow on the area. Flakes started falling early on Thursday morning as the storm rolled into town.
Shortly after the storm intensified, the National Weather Service released the following alert.
“Coastal flood impacts… moderate to major impacts are likely. Most severe impacts are likely… there will be widespread flooding of vulnerable shore roads and basements.”
There is a major flood threat in place for the southern coast of Massachusetts, including the cape and the islands. A moderate flood threat has been issued for the city of Boston and the state’s northern coast.
The flooding has been caused by this afternoon’s high tide. Some areas are so bad that streets have been closed and people have been trapped in their cars. In the city of Boston, Causeway Street, Lawley Street, Morrissey Boulevard, and Seaport Boulevard have all been flooded. According to the Boston Herald, first-responders have been using rubber rescue boats “to help people trapped by floodwaters as waves spill over seawalls.”
Other towns that have had flooding issues include Quincy, Winthrop, Scituate, Duxbury, Plymouth, Chatham, Marshfield, Newburyport, and Gloucester, to name a few.
Many counties in the area are expecting upwards of eight inches of snow, while others are expecting over a foot. In towns like Norwood and Walpole, a foot of snow has already fallen and the snow is continuing to come down. The snow is expected to taper off some time after 9 p.m. local time, stopping completely some time after midnight.
A blizzard warning is currently in effect as blowing snow, high winds, and poor visibility have all become serious factors in this relentless storm.
Below are some photos from flooding in various Massachusetts cities and towns. As you can see, salt water has reached the hoods of some cars.
Public safety officials in the area are pleading with people to stay indoors. Not only is it dangerous to travel in blizzard conditions, but the flooding is causing even more issues. Those who live in coastal towns who do not absolutely need to be on the road should stay at home. Police in Quincy have even created the hashtag “Don’t Drown, Turn Around,” in an effort to keep people safe.
The National Weather Service believes that the city of Boston may have reached a record high water level in this storm. Check out their tweet below.
The National Weather Service has compared the flooding to that experienced in the Blizzard of ’78.
“This is getting close to coastal flooding that was observed w/ the
#blizzard of 1978; major impacts & evacuations currently ongoing along the E Coast of MA,” read a recent tweet.
Thousands of flights have been canceled and Mayor Marty Walsh has announced that Boston Public Schools will be closed on Friday. Additionally, Thursday night’s Bruins game agains the Florida Panthers has been postponed.
“Please stay inside tonight, and if you’re outside, be aware of your surroundings. Plows may not be able to see someone in the road, use extreme caution at all times,” Walsh said during a press conference.
