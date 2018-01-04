PHOTOS: Massachusetts Flooding During Winter Storm Grayson

Getty

Several coastal towns in Massachusetts are experiencing intense flooding as Winter Storm Grayson continues to dump snow on the area. Flakes started falling early on Thursday morning as the storm rolled into town.

Shortly after the storm intensified, the National Weather Service released the following alert.

“Coastal flood impacts… moderate to major impacts are likely. Most severe impacts are likely… there will be widespread flooding of vulnerable shore roads and basements.”

There is a major flood threat in place for the southern coast of Massachusetts, including the cape and the islands. A moderate flood threat has been issued for the city of Boston and the state’s northern coast.

The flooding has been caused by this afternoon’s high tide. Some areas are so bad that streets have been closed and people have been trapped in their cars. In the city of Boston, Causeway Street, Lawley Street, Morrissey Boulevard, and Seaport Boulevard have all been flooded. According to the Boston Herald, first-responders have been using rubber rescue boats “to help people trapped by floodwaters as waves spill over seawalls.”

Other towns that have had flooding issues include Quincy, Winthrop, Scituate, Duxbury, Plymouth, Chatham, Marshfield, Newburyport, and Gloucester, to name a few.

Many counties in the area are expecting upwards of eight inches of snow, while others are expecting over a foot. In towns like Norwood and Walpole, a foot of snow has already fallen and the snow is continuing to come down. The snow is expected to taper off some time after 9 p.m. local time, stopping completely some time after midnight.

A blizzard warning is currently in effect as blowing snow, high winds, and poor visibility have all become serious factors in this relentless storm.

Below are some photos from flooding in various Massachusetts cities and towns. As you can see, salt water has reached the hoods of some cars.

Major coastal flooding at Long Wharf all the way up to Atlantic Ave. (via @ItalianInBoston) pic.twitter.com/RLytJoxDuM — BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) January 4, 2018

A family friend just sent this to me from #Scituate! This taken on Jericho Road, where the flooding is up to the front doors at homes. #Boston25 #MAWx pic.twitter.com/nkBm9FPYMW — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) January 4, 2018

Nahant seeing some coastal flooding from the storm pic.twitter.com/Vs6LuJecV4 — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) January 4, 2018

Barnstable Harbor gone crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/KrP2sZ0J8M — Charles Orloff (@charlesorloff) January 4, 2018

Flooding in Plymouth. This is Water Street. pic.twitter.com/K42iUs4pIP — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) January 4, 2018

Here's a look at how bad the flooding is on Park Avenue in Hull, behind the Sunset Place apartments. #Blizzard2018 live updates: https://t.co/2kXPBN8myF pic.twitter.com/ZvcSbYstQJ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 4, 2018

WOW. Look at the flooding in Scituate. We're following this situation in several towns — right now on #WBZ. pic.twitter.com/5EKDiDvw3R — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) January 4, 2018

Public safety officials in the area are pleading with people to stay indoors. Not only is it dangerous to travel in blizzard conditions, but the flooding is causing even more issues. Those who live in coastal towns who do not absolutely need to be on the road should stay at home. Police in Quincy have even created the hashtag “Don’t Drown, Turn Around,” in an effort to keep people safe.

The National Weather Service believes that the city of Boston may have reached a record high water level in this storm. Check out their tweet below.

We appear to be near the record high water level in #Boston. However, it is within a few tenths of an inch and this will need to be confirmed with the NOAA's National Ocean Service (NOS) @noaaocean before we can confirm or deny whether the record was tied or broken pic.twitter.com/CHiTM6kJ9Z — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 4, 2018

The National Weather Service has compared the flooding to that experienced in the Blizzard of ’78.

“This is getting close to coastal flooding that was observed w/ the # blizzard of 1978; major impacts & evacuations currently ongoing along the E Coast of MA,” read a recent tweet.

Thousands of flights have been canceled and Mayor Marty Walsh has announced that Boston Public Schools will be closed on Friday. Additionally, Thursday night’s Bruins game agains the Florida Panthers has been postponed.

“Please stay inside tonight, and if you’re outside, be aware of your surroundings. Plows may not be able to see someone in the road, use extreme caution at all times,” Walsh said during a press conference.