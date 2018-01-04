Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: A Foot of Snow & More from Winter Storm Grayson 2018

Getty

Parts of Massachusetts have seen more than a foot of snow dumped in the region from Winter Storm Grayson. The storm is bringing heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to many parts of the northeaster United State, including winds similar to a Category 1 hurricane in some regions, along with coastal flooding, power outages, and whiteout conditions. This morning, snow was falling at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour in some regions, with up to 11 inches already recording in Long Island. Other regions are also seeing “thundersnow,” and seawall damage has been reported south of Boston. But how much snow exactly has fallen so far in the Massachusetts area? The following are the snow fall totals for Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Massachusetts. Most of these are from CBS Boston as of 2 p.m. Eastern, as reported from official WBZ Weather Watchers and the SKYWARN Weather Watcher team, unless otherwise indicated.

Bridgewater: 13 inches

Barrington: 12.5 inches

South Boston: 12 inches

West Greenwich: 9.5 inches (2.5 inches fell in 90 minutes)

Mansfield: 9 inches

Pepperell: 8.5 inches

Grafton: 8 inches

Lancaster: 8 inches

Wayland: 7.5 inches

Pembroke: 7 inches

Sudbury: 7 inches

Maynard: 6.5 inches

Stow: 6 inches

Westford: 6 inches

Wilmington: 6 inches

Acton: 5.8 inches

Harvard: 5.8 inches

East Freetown: 5 inches

Fort Devens: 5 inches

Harvard: 5 inches

Westport: 4.8 inches

Plainfield: 4.7 inches

The storm has already claimed two lives, after two people in North Carolina died when their car slid off a road because of icy conditions and landed in a creek, Weather.com reported. And in Virginia, 44,000 people were left without power on Thursday morning because of the storm. Damaging wind of more than 70 mph is possible along eastern Massachusetts by Thursday afternoon and could cause more power outages. Gust of up to 50 mph could happen in other parts of New England today. The heaviest snow is expected along eastern New England and eastern Long Island, accumulating to a foot or more. Snow along the I-95 corridor south of Philadelphia should end by midday. Snow should end in the New York Tri-state area by late this afternoon or early evening, according to Weather.com. Snow will be intensifying in New England during the day, especially the eastern part of New England, and taper off tonight. Winds will also intensify and become “potentially damaging” in eastern New England by this afternoon.

The back of my home in Massachusetts. This snow isnt so quiet though… More of a fierce fury. 😞 pic.twitter.com/71V05Bnsvz — Brandi (@StufBrandiSays) January 4, 2018

Here are more photos and videos from people in the region:

