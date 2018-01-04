New Jersey Snowfall Totals: Residents See Nearly a Foot of Snow from Winter Storm Grayson

Getty

Snow has been falling all over New England, but just how much has fallen in New Jersey from the 2018 blizzard? Winter Storm Grayson is bringing heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to many parts of the northeaster United States. The “bomb cyclone” winter storm rapidly intensified in a low pressure situation, bringing winds similar to a Category 1 hurricane in some regions, along with coastal flooding, power outages, and whiteout conditions. This morning, snow was falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at the JFK Airport with up to 11 inches already recording in Long Island, and up to 3 inches per hour in Rhode Island. Some parts of Massachusetts already saw up to 10 inches of snow. Other regions are also seeing “thundersnow,” and seawall damage has been reported south of Boston. But how much snow exactly has fallen so far in the New Jersey area? Here are the snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Eastern for New Jersey.

The following are the snow fall totals for Thursday, January 4, 2018 in New Jersey, according to the NOAA. This is how much snow fell, in inches, between 12 a.m. Eastern on January 3 and 9 a.m. Eastern on January 4.

Northfield: 11 inches (but a trained spotter with MDA Weather Services reported 12 inches at 1 p.m. Eastern)

Mantoloking: 9.5 inches

Galloway TWP: 9 .0 inches

Villas: 8.0 inches

Manahawkin: 7.0 inches

Ocean City: 6.5 inches

Cape May: 6.0 inches

Shrewsbury: 4.7 inches

Eldora: 2.8 inches

Dennisville: 2.6 inches

Shawcrest: 2.0 inches

Atlantic City International Airpot: 1.6 inches

And from sources outside of NOAA:

The storm has already claimed two lives, after two people in North Carolina died when their car slid off a road because of icy conditions and landed in a creek, Weather.com reported. And in Virginia, 44,000 people were left without power on Thursday morning because of the storm. Damaging wind of more than 70 mph is possible along eastern Massachusetts by Thursday afternoon and could cause more power outages. Gust of up to 50 mph could happen in other parts of New England today.

Radar shows a large area of snow across the Northeast, darker blue areas indicate the heaviest snowfall. Bands of heavy snow extend from Maine to coastal New Jersey and across Long Island. The snow will end by early this evening in the city. pic.twitter.com/m34zNIseAB — George Wright (@gwweather) January 4, 2018

The heaviest snow is expected along eastern New England and eastern Long Island, accumulating to a foot or more. Snow along the I-95 corridor south of Philadelphia should end by midday. Snow should end in the New York Tri-state area by late this afternoon or early evening, according to Weather.com. Snow will be intensifying in New England during the day, especially the eastern part of New England, and taper off tonight. Winds will also intensify and become “potentially damaging” in eastern New England by this afternoon.

When you look out your front door and your daughter comes at you with … there is snow in my room 😦🤦🏽‍♀️#forgottoclosethewindow #SnowStorm #snowday #NewJersey #freezing pic.twitter.com/WAbBGLeJXw — Nieves (@GypsyNieves) January 4, 2018

According to the NOAA at 9 a.m. Eastern: “An explosively deepening low pressure system with an estimated central pressure of 952 MB or 28.11 inches was located about 230 miles east of the Delmarva Peninsula. As the storm continued to move rapidly to the Northeast while Arctic air remained in place across the entire U.S….Moderate to heavy snow along with winds gusting over 50 mph continued to impact the mid-Atlantic and New England costal areas. A coastal front helped focus the heaviest snow band right along the immediate coast…”

Here are some more photos and videos from people in New Jersey showing the heavy snow conditions:

to play in the snow. E. New Jersey is getting slammed pic.twitter.com/xk4Sl1Cebx — Ashley•WHY DON'T WE (@imashleyherron) January 4, 2018

#Blizzard2018 has gone to the dogs. (Well, one dog here, courtesy of Kristina Iverson of Red Bank, New Jersey. "Copper loves the snow!") Got a photo or video to share? Let us know using #SocialSnowPatrol pic.twitter.com/6Fteqk6Del — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) January 4, 2018