New York Airport Closings: Are JFK & LaGuardia Closed?

Flight suspensions have been lifted at LaGuardia Airport, but flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport aren’t expected to resume until late on January 4, according to information provided by the New York-based airports.

“Wind and white out conditions” led the two airports to close due to the major blizzard known as Grayson. According to the Weather Channel, Winter storm Grayson brought “whiteout conditions to New York City” and “near-record tidal flooding to Boston Harbor.”

However, when the airports resume flights, that doesn’t mean that individual carriers won’t cancel them. Newark’s Liberty International Airport saw more than 1,000 flight cancellations. According to USA Today, airlines cancelled 4,000 flights across the country because of the massive winter storm that hit the east coast.

Here’s information specific to the two major airports in New York, as well as some ancillary airports in Long Island:

LaGuardia

LaGuardia airport tweeted on the evening of January 4, 2018: “Flight suspensions have been lifted at LGA Airport, but fliers are urged to contact their airlines for information on resumption of specific flights.”

The airport tweeted the above information around 7 p.m. on January 4, 2018.

JFK

The airport tweeted around 7:30 p.m. on January 4: “Flights scheduled to resume at JFK Airport at 7 a.m. Friday, after today’s suspension of operations due to exceedingly strong winds and blowing snow. Fliers are urged to contact their airlines for information on resumption of specific flights before going to the airport.”

Earlier, JFK (otherwise known as Kennedy) Airport had said that “Flight activity at #JFK is expected to resume later tonight. Please confirm flights details/status with your carrier before arriving at the airport.” The airport released that statement on Twitter at about 6:15 p.m. on the east coast. However, it was later supplanted by the tweet that revealed flights wouldn’t resume until Friday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said:“Due to SNOW, the John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) was closed as of Jan 04 at 10:57 AM EST. The date/time when the airport is expected to reopen is Jan 05 at 07:00 AM EST.”

You can find airline links here.

The Federal Aviation Administration released this information about closings and delays at other airports throughout the country on the evening of January 4, 2018. You can check the FAA’s flight delay website for updated information at major airports throughout the United States.

Other delays, according to the FAA:

“Due to NO SNOW/ICE REMOVAL EQUIPMENT AVAILABLE, the Charleston AFB/International Airport (CHS) was closed as of Jan 04 at 08:59 AM EST. The date/time when the airport is expected to reopen is Jan 08 at 06:59 PM EST.

Due to SNOW, the FRG airport was closed as of Jan 04 at 23:30 UTC. The date/time when the airport is expected to reopen is Jan 05 at 04:00 UTC. (This is an executive airport with access to New York and Long Island.)

Due to WX / SNOW, the Long Island Mac Arthur Airport (ISP) was closed as of Jan 04 at 03:00 PM EST. The date/time when the airport is expected to reopen is Jan 05 at 12:00 AM EST.

Due to WX / WIND, departure traffic destined to CYYZ airport is currently experiencing delays averaging 15 minutes. (The CYYZ airport is located in Toronto, Canada.)

Due to WX / LOW CIGS, departure traffic destined to San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, CA (SFO) is currently experiencing delays averaging 23 minutes.”