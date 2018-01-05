Getty

As Blizzard 2018 rages, a lot of people are wondering: Are New York City schools closed on Friday, January 5, 2018?

The answer on the evening of January 4 was, no, the public schools are not closed on Friday. They will be open. That had a lot of people so upset that they created a petition to urge reconsideration of the decision to keep the schools open.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced the decision on Twitter. “Tomorrow, Friday, January 5, @NYCSchools will be OPEN. Please take caution on your commute and dress warmly! All yellow bus field trips will be canceled,” he wrote. Some private schools are closed, though. You can see that list here.

The city’s Department of Education made an identical announcement. “…the city Department of Education announced that classes would be in session on Friday after shutting down for the day Thursday as a blizzard dropped more than 10 inches of snow on parts of the five boroughs,” NBC New York reported.

In a statement on its website, the Department of Education wrote, “New York City district schools will be open tomorrow, Friday, January 5, 2018. All field trips requiring yellow school buses will be cancelled. All other programs and activities will be held as scheduled. Thank you to all custodial engineers and custodial staff who are out in full force today to shovel snow, clear sidewalks, and ensure our buildings are ready for staff and students to safely return tomorrow.”

The petition on Change.org reads, “Close down NYC schools for Friday, 1/5/18.” More than 120,000 people had already signed it by the evening of Thursday, January 4.

“As the ‘bomb cyclone’ wreaks its havoc, several areas where some of our school officials and fellow students live have still been unreached by plows or are still buried in snow,” the petition reads. “Furthermore, tomorrow will bring freezing temperatures, with a high of 14, a low of 5, and slippery conditions. We don’t want teachers and the future minds of tomorrow bracing against these life threatening conditions just to get to school. Please sign if you care about them.”

It’s true that wind chills are expected to be the next threat. According to the National Weather Service New York office, “Our next concern will be the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Here are the forecast wind chills on Friday morning and Saturday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect. Make sure to bundle up if heading outdoors!”

People implored others to sign the petition on social media.

People expressed upset. “#blizzard2018 new york The Mayor wants schools open tomorrow putting students and parents at risk. Students will be standing outside in 0 degree weather trying to manage dangerous sidewalks or hazardous roads. Buses filled with kids should not be on road,” one woman wrote angrily on Twitter.