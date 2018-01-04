New York Snowfall Totals: How Much Snow So Far From Winter Storm Grayson?

Getty

Residents in New York have seen eight inches of snow so far from Winter Storm Grayson, and may still see more throughout the day. The storm is bringing heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to many parts of the northeaster United States. The “bomb cyclone” winter storm rapidly intensified in a low pressure situation, bringing winds similar to a Category 1 hurricane in some regions, along with coastal flooding, power outages, and whiteout conditions. This morning, snow was falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at the JFK Airport with up to 11 inches already recording in Long Island, and up to 3 inches per hour in Rhode Island. Some parts of Massachusetts already saw up to 10 inches of snow. Other regions are also seeing “thundersnow,” and seawall damage has been reported south of Boston. But how much snow exactly has fallen so far in the New York region? Here are the snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Eastern for New York.

The following are the snow fall totals for Thursday, January 4, 2018 in New York, according to the NOAA. This is how much snow fell, in inches, between 12 a.m. Eastern on January 3 and 9 a.m. Eastern on January 4. These totals will be updated by the NOAA again this afternoon.

North Babylon: 8.5 inches

Farmingdale: 7.0 inches

NYC/JFK Airport: 4.0 inches

The record January snowfall in New York was 36 inches, set in 2010-2011. Here are some expected totals for over two days:

For those asking, here is the 2+ Day expected snow total from #LakeEffect for central new York. #LongDuration pic.twitter.com/1Ao31qfY8K — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) January 4, 2018

The storm has already claimed two lives, after two people in North Carolina died when their car slid off a road because of icy conditions and landed in a creek, Weather.com reported. And in Virginia, 44,000 people were left without power on Thursday morning because of the storm. Damaging wind of more than 70 mph is possible along eastern Massachusetts by Thursday afternoon and could cause more power outages. Gusts of up to 50 mph could happen in other parts of New England today.

My woodie's outside, covered with snow, New York's a lonely town when you're the only surfer boy…around! pic.twitter.com/85D1LRrpJQ — Philip Ellison (@pcellison) January 4, 2018

Many flights have been canceled because of the storm:

Over 3500 cancellations at airports in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia thanks to snow, strong winds, and blowing snow. pic.twitter.com/DCRw2TLF2R — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 4, 2018

The heaviest snow is expected along eastern New England and eastern Long Island, accumulating to a foot or more. Snow along the I-95 corridor south of Philadelphia should end by midday. Snow should end in the New York Tri-state area by late this afternoon or early evening, according to Weather.com. Snow will be intensifying in New England during the day, especially the eastern part of New England, and taper off tonight. Winds will also intensify and become “potentially damaging” in eastern New England by this afternoon.

The view in Middle Village, Queens, New York at 1:20 in the afternoon. Another Snow Day on Friday? #NY1Snow pic.twitter.com/02wlFkli7p — Jim Sheehan (@Jsheehan83) January 4, 2018

According to the NOAA at 9 a.m. Eastern: “An explosively deepening low pressure system with an estimated central pressure of 952 MB or 28.11 inches was located about 230 miles east of the Delmarva Peninsula. As the storm continued to move rapidly to the Northeast while Arctic air remained in place across the entire U.S….Moderate to heavy snow along with winds gusting over 50 mph continued to impact the mid-Atlantic and New England costal areas. A coastal front helped focus the heaviest snow band right along the immediate coast…”

Here are some more photos and videos from residents in New York:

Just casually caught in one of the biggest snow storms New York has ever seen 😱 pic.twitter.com/DtqM1J44vi — Nichola Thompson (@NicholaThomps10) January 4, 2018

Snow!!!!!!! A post shared by trav22 (@trav22) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:34am PST

New York City in the snow pic.twitter.com/BhGV6LtTEI — Astro Kyle (@khkyle13) January 4, 2018

Today, the lions at the New York Public Library are snow lions. pic.twitter.com/7Edtrs0VtR — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) January 4, 2018