Nicholas Giampa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Nicholas Giampa, a 17-year-old boy, is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s parents, Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn Fricker, after they grew upset by his alleged neo-Nazi views.

Buckley Kuhn Fricker was so upset by disturbing messages she thought were written by Nick Giampa – who went by the name “Nick Breedlove” on Facebook – that she allegedly pressured her teenage daughter to break up with Giampa. When the family discovered him in their daughter’s room anyway, he is accused of shooting both parents to death. “Family and friends say the couple found a Twitter account they believed to be linked to the youth. Friends say the account retweeted posts praising Hitler and making derogatory comments about Jews,” the Associated Press reported. Heavy has viewed both pages.

The 17-year-old suspect in the double slayings of the Reston, Virginia couple has not been identified by authorities because of his young age. However, the Huffington Post has named Giampa after the site says it identified him through his Facebook profile and friends of the victims’ family. The site also confirmed that he’s a patient in a Reston hospital.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nicholas Giampa Is Accused of Shooting Himself After Gunning Down the Parents

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Nick Giampa shot himself after murdering his estranged girlfriend’s mother and father. “Our homicide detectives obtained petitions charging a 17-year-old Lorton boy with the murders of Scott Fricker and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker,” police said in a news release, adding that Scott Fricker was 48, and his wife was 43.

Police say that Giampa’s injuries are life-threatening. “The suspect was the third person shot at the scene of yesterday’s double murder in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court in Reston. His injuries were self-inflicted and he remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition. He is under police guard,” the police say.

According to the police news release, “The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, who knows the residents of the home, got inside and was then confronted by the couple. The suspect shot them both and then himself.”

DEVELOPING: The newly released orange show detectives found at least 10 shell casings or cartridges, and a hammer, with blood evidence on doors and walls. #investigation #Reston pic.twitter.com/W244lfqKue — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) January 3, 2018

Four other family members who were home at the time of the shooting were not hurt, police said, although they did not identify those people. “Our Victim Services Section has been assisting them as needed. Our Crime Scene Section will continue to process and document the crime scene… The petitions will be served on the suspect at a time yet to be determined, depending on his medical condition. His identity is not being revealed due to his age,” the police wrote.

The double murder happened on December 23, 2017. According to WTOP-TV, search warrants show “the Frickers and the teen boy were seen arguing early in the morning before the confrontation turned violent. By the time police arrived however, the couple was dead. All three suffered injuries to the upper body. Four other people were in the home at the time but were not injured.”

The television station added, “Fairfax County police recovered a hammer, knife, gun and 10 spent cartridge cases from the home on Black Fir Court. They found a ‘projectile’ in a hole in a hallway and another on an office floor. Fragments were found in a ceiling, according to the search warrants.”

2. The Mother Was Concerned by Giampa’s Alleged Writings About Hitler & Jews

Although police have not yet specified a motive, family and friends told The Washington Post that Buckley Kuhn Fricker had recently tried to intervene in her daughter’s relationship with the teen after discovering disturbing writings she thought he made that show Neo Nazi beliefs.

Buckley Kuhn Fricker “was so disturbed by what she discovered about her teenage daughter’s boyfriend that she spent a tumultuous week pushing for a breakup. By Thursday, she texted a friend saying the ‘outspoken Neo Nazi’ was out of their lives,” The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper reported that Kuhn-Fricker had gone through her 16-year-old daughter’s phone. “Friends and family said Kuhn-Fricker, who owned an elder-care business, was tolerant and passionate about civil rights and social justice, so she put her foot down after discovering alarming tweets and Twitter messages…” reported The Post.

The Post described some of the messages as allegedly “praising Hitler, supporting Nazi book burnings, calling for ‘white revolution,’ making derogatory comments about Jews and featuring an illustration of a man hanging from a noose beneath a slur for gay people.”

3. Giampa Is Accused of Mowing a Swastika Into a Field & The Mother Wrote the Boy’s Principal, a Family Member Alleges

The Washington Post also reported that the boy is alleged by neighbors to have mowed a swastika into a field. They spoke to his family, and nothing more came of it.

Janet Kuhn, the mother of Buckley, told ABC7’s Melissa DiPane “that the suspect was the boyfriend of the couple’s daughter. Buckley and Scott had been trying to keep their daughter away from him, describing him as dangerous.”

Buckley Kuhn Fricker believed the neo-Nazi oriented messages were from the boyfriend so she contacted the principal of the school both teens attended, reported the Post, which noted that it could not verify that the teenage suspect had in fact sent the messages.

In the email to the principal, Buckley Kuhn Fricker wrote, according to The Post, “I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that…”

On Facebook, Kuhn Fricker mostly posted about elder care issues and her children, but she had posted a meme indicating support for Hillary Clinton. “1.4 million votes ahead and counting. Makes me less afraid of my fellow Americans,” it read.

5. The Teenagers’ Social Media Posts Allegedly Show White Nationalism Ideology’

Huffington Post reported that it had tracked down Giampa’s alleged Twitter page. The site reports that it was “written by ‘Kevin Gallo’ under the handle @doctorpepper35. They suggest a 17-year-old who’d drifted beyond the trolling of his teenage peers on the internet far-right and was fully in thrall to the racist, apocalyptic fantasia of white nationalism.” That page is still up.

It's warming to see @VanAmOfficial become more and more radicalized. Hopefully, the Vanguard ,the Atomwaffen Division, and other Siege movements will work together when the white revolution comes. Sieg Heil Kameraden! — Local Natsoc (@GottMitUns148) December 4, 2017

The page includes retweets about Jews, blacks, and National Socialism. It also includes retweets of Holocaust denying statements.

The way Europe should be pic.twitter.com/QthCnpxmzv — Fraulein Dresden🇩🇪 (@YoureaMarxist1) December 5, 2017

Huffington Post alleged that Giampa “praised a book called Siege, an obscure, ominous work written by James Mason, a neo-Nazi devotee of Charles Manson. The 1992 book, republished last year by hyperviolent white nationalist sect Atomwaffen Division, is essentially a call to “Helter Skelter” racist insurrection. Giampa also retweeted an endorsement of The Turner Diaries, William Luther Pierce’s infamous white nationalist novel about race war, often found on the bookshelf of American domestic terrorists.” The Twitter page contains the word phase “Read Siege” under its profile picture.

A Facebook page in the name of “Nick Breedlove” identifies its owner as being in a relationship with the Frickers’ daughter. The page does not contain any public references to Nazis. Instead it contains anime drawings. The page contains this photo:

The page says that Giampa worked at a pizza company.

5. Buckley Was Heavily Involved in Elder Law & Scott Worked as a Statistician

Buckley Kuhn Fricker devoted her life to working with the elderly, and, tragically, she now will not have the chance to grow old herself.

According to WJLA-TV, “Buckley was an attorney specializing in elder law and ran a geriatric care company. Neighbors say the family had just moved into this home a few months ago and they know at least one child lives in the home.”

CNN reported that “Buckley Kuhn-Fricker was a non-practicing lawyer who owned a company that provided care to older adults. Her husband, Scott, was a statistician with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.” Friends wrote on Facebook that Scott Fricker was well-known in his field.

On Facebook, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker filled her page with photos of her children. Her cover photo shows her with three children. Wrote one friend on Facebook, “Buckley Kuhn Fricker and Scott were a great couple and she was a special friend. ALWAYS available to help anyone with anything, regardless of the circumstances.” A friend of Scott’s wrote on Facebook: “This one hits me hard. Scott Fricker was a friend from college and a really terrific guy. Whatever we are doing to stop Neo Nazis and all hate groups, it is not enough. Are we great yet?”

In August 2016, Buckley wrote, “Awe! I did not expect this award! Thanks Aging Life Care Association!” She wrote a book called Elder Care: The Road to Growing Old is Not Paved. “The 2015 edition of my book is available on Kindle. Print copy converting soon on Amazon from the 2013 edition but if you want a 2015 paperback copy just go directly to lulu.com !! For anyone with aging parents!” Kuhn-Fricker wrote with one post on Facebook.