North Carolina Snowfall Totals: Residents Celebrate Winter Storm Grayson 2018

Getty

Winter Storm Grayson is expected to bring snow and blizzard-like conditions to the Northeast region, but it’s already brought heavy snow and wintry conditions to Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. On Thursday the storm is expected to undergo bombogenesis, where it rapidly intensifies in a low pressure situation. Grayson’s pressure might drop by 45 millibars in just 24 hours. Already, blizzard warnings have been posted for many areas in the Northeast, including Maine, North Carolina, Boston, Portland, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and parts of Virginia. Winter storm warnings have been issued in areas west of the blizzard warnings. In the meantime, parts of North Carolina saw six inches of snow on Wednesday, parts of South Carolina saw more than seven inches of snow, and even Georgia saw six inches in regions. Here are the snowfall totals as of 10 p.m. Eastern for parts of North Carolina on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, according to the NOAA.

The following are the snow fall totals for Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in North Carolina. This is how much snow fell, in inches, between 12 a.m. Eastern on January 3 and 9 p.m. Eastern on January 3.

Pinehurst: 6.0 inches

Pinebluff: 4.5 inches

Sanford: 3.3 inches

Hamlet: 3.0 inches

Cumnock: 2.6 inches

By later Wednesday night, the storm should be off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia, with snow spreading through the mid-Atlantic by midnight and into southern New England by pre-dawn. Winds will increase, with gusts up to 50 mph along the coast of North Carolina into southeastern Massachusetts. Thursday is when the real action will begin in the northeast. Snow will intensify in New England during the day, especially the eastern portions, and should taper off by the evening. Winds will also intensify. Snow south of the New York City Tri-state area should end by mid-day. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible with this storm, along with power outages, and downed trees. Blizzard conditions could last into Thursday night, The Weather Channel reported. The heaviest snow is expected in eastern New England, but much of the storm’s forecast is still unclear. There is also a risk of coastal flooding along parts of the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday, with the peak impact happening between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Eastern at high tide on Thursday.

People from North Carolina were quick to share photos and reports on social media of what it’s like in the region:

First snow in my part of North Carolina 2k18❄⛄🙌💕 pic.twitter.com/J3KBBh9ST0 — Sammi Dawnn/ colbyy follow mee💘💘 (@Sammi0706) January 4, 2018

The icy, frozen hell that is North Carolina tonight. Hey, for us, with no real snow removal capabilities, this is pretty bad. And it is just the start of it. pic.twitter.com/P6rvgGLh8i — Uncle Kage (@Unclekage) January 4, 2018

snow?? in north carolina??? u sure this is not the whole world supply of cocain????! pic.twitter.com/Bp0zWRlORA — 😐 (@behotajota) January 4, 2018

North Carolina Snow……. I have never seen such an ugly wet snow. For a while I thought there was something wrong with my camera because the pictures I was looking at was not that great, the thing is, the snow isn't that great. It's just not a good snow to photograph pic.twitter.com/zEHhh8Sbeg — JC Matthew (@musiknmyhead) January 4, 2018

Some areas look positively beautiful:

First Snow A post shared by tanya whitson (@mst_617) on Jan 3, 2018 at 7:50pm PST

My side of town is the last to get this little bit of snow 😂 North Carolina so weird. pic.twitter.com/RNKOKehmFY — 💞 Crystalyn Mae 💞 (@crystalyn__mae) January 4, 2018

The city got a jump on things and already canceled school, the day before the storm hit.

I love North Carolina but they just cancelled school tomorrow because it's cold. No snow on the ground. It's just cold. This is exactly why those New Yorkers with leather bubble vests think they're better than us 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) January 2, 2018

And while some people aren’t liking it, their pets are loving it, they say.

I moved to North Carolina to

get away from this disgusting stuff. My Golden's are in Snow Heaven right now! pic.twitter.com/O8zGE2p61t — Cindy Gattuso (@Cindy87045126) January 4, 2018

Of course, stores are already sold out of supplies:

Amazing how crazy North Carolina gets just for a couple inches of snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ReZF4P3w6P — TheConfusedTweet (@daconfusedtweet) January 4, 2018

damn North Carolina calls for an inch of snow and everything shuts down, schools get called off during lunch for the next day, and you see old ladies walking out of gas stations with 3 gallons of milk and bags of crackers — Julie (@juliexrod) January 4, 2018

And many people in the region feel this just shouldn’t be happening: