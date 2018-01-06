Powerball Drawing Live Stream: How to Watch Online Tonight, January 6

Powerball

Tonight, Powerball has a $570 million jackpot. If you bought a ticket, you’ll definitely want to watch the results live as they happen, whether you’re watching online or on TV. If you want to watch the Powerball drawing live tonight, it starts at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central. But you only have a few options for livestreaming the drawing.

You can watch a livestream of the Powerball drawing at the Powerball MegaMillions website. And yes, the livestream is shown on a different website than Powerball’s main site, where you go to see the results and learn all the rules on how to play the game. At times, the live stream link may have trouble connecting, so you might want to have a backup set up to watch it on TV. Don’t wait until the last minute to visit the website and think you’ll be able to watch the drawing. There may be a large number of people visiting and trying to watch at the same time. Instead, open the page early and just leave the page open on your computer. The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to processing the livestream.

There are several additional possibilities for watching a livestream of the Powerball drawing if the one above doesn’t work. (The official site sometimes has glitches that prevent the livestream from working for everyone.) None of these sites are guaranteed, as the live stream depends on whether the news station decides to broadcast the drawing. (But the bigger the jackpot gets, the more likely they are to broadcast the drawing live.) Here are a few additional options that might work if the one above doesn’t.

If you cannot access the official live stream, you can typically also catch a livestream at WRAL.

You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

WGN-TV also has a livestream at this link of its newscasts, which may include the drawing.

If none of these options work, a video of the drawing will be posted about 30 minutes after the drawing here at Powerball.com. You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens or if the live stream has glitches again.