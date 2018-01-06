Powerball Winning Numbers History: A Look at Which Numbers Are Drawn the Most

Getty

The Powerball jackpot is now at $570 million for tonight, and if no one wins then it will grow even more. Although the numbers are drawn completely at random, some people still like to know the history of the winning numbers so they can base the numbers they choose on what’s won before. There’s no statistical reason to believe this will help you win, but sometimes this can be a fun strategy to use. Your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 per play.

To see a complete list of the numbers that have won in the past, there are a number of places you can go. Powerball has a list here but it’s not quite as easy to navigate as some other pages. Wisconsin has a better display of the winning numbers here. Here’s a look at the winning numbers that have been drawn since November 4, courtesy of the Wisconsin Lottery site:

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 42 39 18 2 37 12 3X Sat, Dec 30, 2017 58 28 51 41 36 24 2X Wed, Dec 27, 2017 16 60 3 56 9 3 3X Sat, Dec 23, 2017 44 15 1 13 3 25 2X Wed, Dec 20, 2017 20 61 64 1 69 20 2X Sat, Dec 16, 2017 35 63 37 9 50 11 2X Wed, Dec 13, 2017 2 28 51 58 24 7 3X Sat, Dec 09, 2017 36 60 55 37 25 6 5X Wed, Dec 06, 2017 50 19 55 62 20 9 2X Sat, Dec 02, 2017 32 30 36 28 58 6 3X Wed, Nov 29, 2017 59 28 26 24 63 16 3X Sat, Nov 25, 2017 53 8 54 27 13 4 2X Wed, Nov 22, 2017 61 51 37 46 35 13 2X Sat, Nov 18, 2017 17 31 28 32 39 26 3X Wed, Nov 15, 2017 48 32 44 50 23 25 2X Sat, Nov 11, 2017 56 6 4 30 16 18 2X Wed, Nov 08, 2017 12 21 14 34 20 22 2X Sat, Nov 04, 2017 51 48 12 26 14 13 3X

Now, you may be looking for something more along the terms of which numbers are drawn most frequently. Powerball has a number frequency list, but it hasn’t been updated since September 30, 2015. However, LottoNumbers.com has been keeping up with the Powerball frequency since then, and updated its stats on January 5. According to them, the most common Powerball main draw numbers are (in order of drawn the most frequently to least): 26 (drawn 279 times), 16, 41, 32, 28, 22, 23, 42, 39, 19, 10, 9, 40, 20, 45, 35, 8, and 13 (drawn 258 times.)

The most common Powerball numbers, meanwhile, are: 6 (drawn 83 times), 20, 9, 11, 12, 2, 18, 10, 24, 26, 1, 17, 19, 29, 13, 15, 8, and 23 (drawn 69 times).

Interestingly, LottoNumbers.com reports that the least common Powerball numbers include 65 (drawn 12 times), 60, 67, 68, 66, 61, 62, 63, 69, 64, 56, 58, 57, 59, 55, 54, 53, and 51 (drawn 128 times).

According to their statistics, the most overdue Powerball numbers (excluding bonus balls) are: 5 (drawn 168 days ago), 40, 33, 11, 47, 7, 43, 52, 67, 68, 10, 65, 49, 45, and 29 (drawn 73 days ago).

LottoNumbers.com has a lot of other interesting statistics, if you feel like digging into them. They list the most common quadruplets, triplets, and pairs; the bell curve statistics; and the odds versus evens. The site also has a number generator, and includes statistics for many other lotteries too, including Mega Millions, California SuperLotto, Georgia Fantasy Five, Florida Lotto, Lotto Texas, Illinois Lotto, Indiana Hoosier Lotto, Lotto America, New Jersey Pick Six, New York Lotto, Ohio Classic Lotto, and more. It even includes statistics for European Lottos, like El Gordo, EuroJackpot, German Lotto, Irish Lotto, SuperEnalotto, UK 49s, UK Health Lottery, and more.