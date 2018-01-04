Reina Scully: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Japanese-American vlogger is coming under fire for a video she made about Logan Paul. On January 2, Reina Scully uploaded a video explaining her thoughts on the controversial clip that Paul uploaded on December 31 showing him in Aokigahara, known as Japan’s “suicide forest.” As a result, Paul came under severe criticism for showing the body of a man who had hanged himself in the woods. The prominent Youtuber, who has amassed nearly 3 billion views on YouTube, was forced into making two apology videos. YouTube has also issued a statement saying that the video was a violation of their standard practices while many have questioned the social media giant’s hesitation to remove the initial video.

In her video, Scully refers to Paul as “poison” and called his apology video “self-serving.” Scully added that she believes that Paul “doesn’t really respect the Japanese as people,” saying he most likely views them as “caricatures.” Scully explained that cremation is an important part of death in Japanese culture and that Aokigahara is not a tourist attraction, as Paul made it out to be. Though, Scully concedes that Paul’s video and the fallout from it has not affected foreigners in the eyes of the Japanese people.

1. In Response to the Video, Scully Has Been Trolled by Paul’s Fans

Scully reposted a YouTube comment on January 3 from someone named Chris Thompson, “I don’t even know how to comment and keep it clean. Your cry baby rant … All about you. You country judges all Americans know because of one. So much wrong with this video. You got a bigger reaction than Logan did out of me.” Another person wrote, “Ching Chang Chung. Shut the fuck up you suicide f******. Let the J*** kill themselves … LOGANG for LIFE.” Someone else said, “You bitch you don’t have the right to talk about him, you fucking peaces of shit you are just using his name for clickbait fuck you bitch.

I want you to see this. pic.twitter.com/Rzpw2NmOIQ — Reina Scully (@ReinaScully) January 3, 2018

I’d hate myself if i had a fanbase who can’t think for themselves like this — AkiNEWYEARest (@akidearest) January 3, 2018

We have children who look up to awful people and say these horrible things, think being "savage" is cool and an excuse to disrespect not only people but a culture. This is his fan base. A corny generation that needs to be taught better. It's sad to see so many kids like this https://t.co/jdwqQW0Irf — hiren! ヒレン (@hiren_style) January 4, 2018

2. Scully Was Born in Japan But Raised in the U.S.

Scully mentions in her video that she was born in Japan and moved to the U.S. when she was three years old, specifically New Jersey, with a green card. She says, “There were a lot of times where I was treated as though I was really tiny and I was a child. It’s definitely because I’m foreign. … It’s definitely alarming in the worst of ways, and after watching some clips of Logan Paul’s other blogs in Japan … there’s a sliver of what I used to experience of how people used to talk down to me because I was foreign.”

Scully’s bio on Facebook describes her as being, “this generation’s ambassador for Japanese culture and education.” The same profile says that Scully is an “all-around nerd, gamer, cosplayer, and online personality.” Scully studied psychology at Rutgers University.

3. Scully Is Married to Gamer Michael Flusk

In 2014, Scully became engaged to gamer Michael Flusk. The pair were married in a traditional Japanese ceremony in October 2016. During a Reddit AMA in 2015, Scully said that Flusk asked her family for their nuptial blessing in Japanese and that “It was pretty hot.”

I'm engaged! To @FluskenRaider ❤︎ he's the love of my life. He bravely proposed in front of my whole family in Japan pic.twitter.com/7sb5DvyBv8 — Reina Scully (@ReinaScully) September 19, 2014

4. Scully Changed Her Name From Suzuki Because of Her Love of The X-Files

Scully’s birth name is Reina Suzuki, she says chose her stage name because of her love of The X-Files in particular the character of Dana Scully played by Gillian Anderson.

5. There Have Been Claims that Paul’s YouTube Channel Should Be Removed Altogether

During one of his apology videos, Paul said, “should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. I’m ashamed of myself. I’m disappointed in myself.” After Paul’s name became internationally famous due to the controversial video, the BBC reports that many were calling for YouTube to remove his channel. In a statement, YouTube said:

Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner. If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated.

Although there has been an emergence of a hashtag “Logan_you_are_forgiven,” according to the BBC report. The same article quotes a tweet forgiving Paul saying, “You still are the best out there and always will be.”