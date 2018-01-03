PHOTOS: Snow in Florida for the First Time in Years

Getty

On January 3, 2018, the state of Florida saw snow in its northern regions for the first time in years. People living in several northern counties got to see a few flakes today, but only enough to leave a dusting. Nonetheless, driving conditions have been dangerous, and many have decided to stay off the roads as a result. Transportation crews were put to work as major roadways needed to be treated to help combat the icy patches. Some schools were even forced to close in anticipation of the colder temperatures.

“The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of North Florida, and Gov. Rick Scott urged residents and tourists to prepare. Several school districts canceled classes Wednesday, and Scott said transportation crews are spraying roads and bridges with a salt solution in anticipation of the wintry weather,” reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Due to the cold temperatures (which don’t exactly compare to what other areas like New England faces on a regular basis), cold-weather shelters have been set up in Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and Brevard counties. Central Florida — in places like Orlando and Tampa — didn’t get to see flakes fly today, but is experiencing temperatures in the 40s as its high. The lows are in the 30s, which is fairly unusual for the Sunshine State, even in the dead of winter.

While most people in places like Tallahassee and Jacksonville will only see a small amount of snow today, the excitement of seeing the white stuff in a state where that’s pretty much unheard of was cause for several social media posts. People have been taking to Twitter and Instagram to share their snow experience with the world, even if it wasn’t much to write home about. Perhaps what’s even more fascinating is that some of these people have never actually seen snow before… ever!

While many people aren’t loving the colder weather, others are having a bit of fun enjoying the rare sight. Some Floridians have posted some fun pictures to capture this rare sight. Some even got creative, writing things in the snow — and even building the smallest of snowmen.

Below are some photos that Florida residents took of their “snow day.”

It snowed in Florida this morning… and I was there woohoo! pic.twitter.com/DWnu10SRPa — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) January 3, 2018

Normally I can count on Florida being a lot warmer. Not this time.. @spann pic.twitter.com/pX31J4GYwB — Daniel Loggins🇺🇸 (@daniel_loggins9) January 3, 2018

Wednesday’s precipitation in Florida was part of a sizable weather system that is set to head up the east coast. This storm is set to bring heavy snow to various states and has its sight set on New England. Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are expected to see the worst of this system. While most areas will see about 4 to 8 inches of snow, the city of Boston will be seeing upwards of a foot if this storm stays on its current track. Some meteorologists in the area are even predicting about 15 inches — or more.

The storm will start dumping snow in Massachusetts on Thursday morning and should pull out of the area by the evening hours. Blizzard-like conditions could occur.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several New England counties from now through Friday, January 5.