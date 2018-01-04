South Carolina Snowfall Totals: Residents Report from Winter Storm Grayson 2018

Getty

Residents in South Carolina are enjoying up to seven inches of snow in the region today and are hoping they’ll get more before the winter storm moves on. Winter Storm Grayson is expected to bring snow and blizzard-like conditions to the Northeast region, but it’s already brought heavy snow and wintry conditions to Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. On Thursday the storm is expected to undergo bombogenesis, where it rapidly intensifies in a low pressure situation. Grayson’s pressure might drop by 45 millibars in just 24 hours. Already, blizzard warnings have been posted for many areas in the Northeast, including Maine, North Carolina, Boston, Portland, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and parts of Virginia. Winter storm warnings have been issued in areas west of the blizzard warnings. In the meantime, parts of North Carolina saw six inches of snow on Wednesday, parts of South Carolina saw more than seven inches of snow, and even Georgia saw six inches in regions. Here are the snowfall totals as of 10 p.m. Eastern for parts of South Carolina on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, according to the NOAA.

Here are the snow fall totals for Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in South Carolina. This is how much snow fell, in inches, between 12 a.m. Eastern on January 3 and 9 p.m. Eastern on January 3.

Summerville: 7.3 inches

Sumter: 7.0 inches

Moncks Corner: 6.5 inches

College Park: 6.0 inches

Ridgeland: 6.0 inches

Sangaree: 6.0 inches

Cameron: 5.8 inches

Knightsville: 5.5 inches

Charleston Airport: 5.3 inches

Goose Creek: 5.3 inches

Ladson: 4.8 inches

Hilton Head Island: 4.5 inches

Shadowmoss: 4.1 inches

Bluffton: 4.0 inches

Yemassee: 4.0 inches

On Wednesday night, the storm should be off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia, with snow spreading through the mid-Atlantic by midnight and into southern New England by pre-dawn. Winds will increase, with gusts up to 50 mph along the coast of North Carolina into southeastern Massachusetts. Thursday is when the real action will begin in the northeast. Snow will intensify in New England during the day, especially the eastern portions, and should taper off by the evening. Winds will also intensify. Snow south of the New York City Tri-state area should end by mid-day. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible with this storm, along with power outages, and downed trees. Blizzard conditions could last into Thursday night, The Weather Channel reported. The heaviest snow is expected in eastern New England, but much of the storm’s forecast is still unclear. There is also a risk of coastal flooding along parts of the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday, with the peak impact happening between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Eastern at high tide on Thursday.

Residents of South Carolina are sharing photos and reports on social media of what it’s like in the region:

First time I heard that it snow down south Carolina pic.twitter.com/QnbJ2d2iX9 — Scottyfox1828 (@scottyfox1828) January 4, 2018

@JenCarfagno Snow just outside of Charleston, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/Q5s2OXmH73 — Derek Baker (@RobotSynergy) January 4, 2018

move to South Carolina, they said–to the coast–you'll wear shorts almost all year round…there's something inherently wrong (yet beautiful) with palm fronds bending under the heft of snow–six inches when all was done. so so quiet…wonder when the snowplows are coming… pic.twitter.com/McjQodGGL4 — SPENT (@SPENTtheMovie) January 4, 2018

And some people are already sharing funny memes and jokes about the storm:

Charleston area of South Carolina … Got about 7 inches of snow at my house. It snowed hard for most of the day and temperatures are well below freezing. Brrrrrrr! pic.twitter.com/LtTpnKv9lo — 🤙Joe🤙 (@jmart29418) January 4, 2018

We were prepared for two inches of snow in the afternoon so this morning the town closed down all shops and half the roads. Good ole South Carolina low country — izzie hedman (@izzierodriguez) January 4, 2018

If you’re trying to get a flight out, you might have a tough time until the snow is passed:

I’ve been scheduled on 3 different flights withinh two days and every flight has been cancelled due to this dang snow storm in South Carolina 🙃 — Alexis Ballensky 🕸 (@alexisballensky) January 4, 2018

