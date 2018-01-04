Virginia Snowfall Totals from Winter Storm Grayson 2018

Getty

Virginia has already seen up to six inches of snow so far or more in some regions, and may still see even more. Winter Storm Grayson is bringing heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to many parts of the northeaster United States. The “bomb cyclone” winter storm rapidly intensified in a low pressure situation, bringing winds similar to a Category 1 hurricane in some regions, along with coastal flooding, power outages, and whiteout conditions. This morning, snow was falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at the JFK Airport with up to 11 inches already recording in Long Island, and up to 3 inches per hour in Rhode Island. Other regions are also seeing “thundersnow,” and seawall damage has been reported south of Boston. But how much snow exactly has fallen so far in the Virginia area?

The following are the snow fall totals for Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Virginia, according to the NOAA. This is how much snow fell, in inches, between 12 a.m. Eastern on January 3 and 9 a.m. Eastern on January 4.

Kempsville: 6.0 inches

Norview: 5.2 inches

Ocean View: 4.0 inches

Wakefield: 3.0 inches

Fort Lee: 1.5 inches

Reagan National Airport: .3 inches

But since these numbers were reported by the NOAA, residents have reported seeing even more snow. The NOAA will update these numbers this afternoon:

i’m in virginia beach. we’ve gotten a foot of snow and it’s still comin down — sarah (@todrickhelbig) January 4, 2018

The storm has already claimed two lives, after two people in North Carolina died when their car slid off a road because of icy conditions and landed in a creek, Weather.com reported. And in Virginia, 44,000 people were left without power on Thursday morning because of the storm. Damaging wind of more than 70 mph is possible along eastern Massachusetts by Thursday afternoon and could cause more power outages. Gusts of up to 50 mph could happen in other parts of New England today.

The heaviest snow is expected along eastern New England and eastern Long Island, accumulating to a foot or more. Snow along the I-95 corridor south of Philadelphia should end by midday. Snow should end in the New York Tri-state area by late this afternoon or early evening, according to Weather.com. Snow will be intensifying in New England during the day, especially the eastern part of New England, and taper off tonight. Winds will also intensify and become “potentially damaging” in eastern New England by this afternoon. In Virginia, snow will be decreasing the rest of today:

Winter weather advisory in effect for the Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula until 6 pm. Snow will decrease over the next hour, but an additional 1" is possible near the coast. Gusty winds will blow/drift snow across the rest of #Virginia into this evening. https://t.co/7HSzxZwBja pic.twitter.com/Op6DvOed9V — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) January 4, 2018

Thanks to the snow, many people in Virginia lost power today:

Just got power back after 10.5 hours from the snow storm that dumped about 6-8 inches of snow on us here in Hampton Roads area of Virginia — Robert Tarver (@ratarver) January 4, 2018

Here are some more photos from people in the region:

My house covered in snow! A post shared by Joe Hankins (@jhankins91) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:06am PST