Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Hikers 2017

Christmas is coming! Have a hiking fanatic in your inner circle? We’ve put together an awesome gift guide for you to surprise your outdoorsmen and hiking enthusiast friends and family. There’s all sorts of gear here that’s bound to get the hikers in your life seriously excited! Whether your favorite hiker needs boots, camping gear, or even a new backpack, we’ve got you covered with some great products to choose from. Check out some of the outrageous deals we’ve tracked down for this gift list and be a holiday hero this Christmas!

1. Kelty Redwing 50L Backpack

I really dig the design of this backpack by Kelty and think it would make a righteous gift. I’ve owned this backpack for a few months now and as a highly active outdoorsmen it has served me excellently so far. It’s comparable to a regular style backpack but has all the features you would want in a nice hiking pack. At 50 liters it’s large enough to backpack with in some contexts but probably better used as a day pack for most scenarios. The main compartment, side pouches and side pockets all add up to quite a bit of capacity that’s easily organized. The back panel is designed with airflow in mind to keep you cool on the trail and the shoulder and waist straps are also ventilated for added breathability. This bag is compatible with a hydration system so whoever your gifting it to can plan on bringing some water along the convenient and easy way — ready to drink from within the pack! This intermediate sized bag also loads from the front and top, so it’s a breeze to get in and out of. I personally think this bag is the ideal size for taking along a good bit of gear on the trail without becoming cumbersome. At around $100 Kelty offers a great value on this one. If you like the idea of gifting a backpack but this isn’t the one then check out our Top 10 Best Hiking Backpacks list or our Top 10 Best Small Hiking Backpacks list — there’s some great options there.

Price: $84.68 — $124.95 & Free Shipping (up to 32 percent off MSRP)

2. COR Waterproof Dry Bag Roll-Top Backpack

Dry bag backpacks are a big up and coming item in the outdoor and hiking world. Standard dry bags are quite effective and would also make an awesome gift, but this dry bag style backpack by COR is both spacious and convenient to carry. It offers all the benefits of a traditional dry bag, but really strives to provide the comfort and storage capacity of a good backpack. This bag will actually float if dropped in the water and could be perfect for rafting and other watersports as well as for use hiking through wet weather. There’s an interior padded laptop sleeve so you can stow your electronics knowing they will be both dry and secure. The air mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps create pretty good lumbar support, so this pack is a fine option for longer and more strenuous hikes. It’s challenging finding a true dry bag that will also behave and operate like a nice backpack, so this pack really has it going on. Reflective patches on the front of the pack also add to its safety stats when riding a bicycle at night or when trying to signal for help. Perhaps the best feature that’s bound to come in handy is the large water resistant zip side pocket, allowing you to effectively organize the contents in this pack. Getting your gear soaked is a total drag — a dry bag backpack is a seriously cool gift that you will be countlessly thanked for every time it does its job! For more waterproof backpack options check out our Top 10 Waterproof Backpacks list.

Price: $49.99 – $54.99 (up to 45 percent off MSRP)

3. MalloMe 10 Piece Camping Cookware Mess Kit

A good mess kit is a must have for any serious backpacker or space saving hiker. This kit by MalloMe is well reviewed and praised by camp cooks and hikers alike. For around $20, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better valued set. Made of anodized aluminum, this cook set conducts heat quickly and washes clean with ease. The pieces included are a one liter nonstick pot and cover, a nonstick pan, two BPA free bowls and a BPA free soup spoon, a folding stainless steel spork, a wooden spoon spatula, and a cleaning sponge. It’s all there! There’s also a nylon travel drawstring pouch included to collapse everything into for transport. At just about one pound, this is a pretty inclusive set for the weight! Customer reviews insist all the pieces to this kit other than the cleaning sponge are great — and that’s easily replaced! On a final and less practical note, I think this mess kit has a real badass look to it with the green on black color scheme. An excellent mess kit at an excellent price, MalloMe has you covered on a great gift with this one.

Price: $21.99 & Free Shipping on orders over $25 (69 percent off MSRP)

4. Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife

The gift of a new knife is both classic and timeless. Every outdoorsmen could always use another knife, so it’s a safe gift to count on going over well. Every hiker, no matter the experience should always hike with an effective blade when venturing into the wilderness. This survival knife by Gerber is a crowd favorite. Simple is better with this one, it’s a straight forward drop-point blade that gets the job done well. It’s a fixed blade knife with a bit of serrate at the base of the blade for sawing. In my opinion, the simplicity of this knife is awesome — the added serrate makes it fully functional as a survival knife. The blade is stainless steel with black oxide finish and 4.75 inches in length. It’s an ideal size for portability without sacrificing the robustness you want in a survival knife. The ergonomic molded grip has a great feel to it — paring nicely with the weight (a little under half a pound). This knife comes included with a leg strap and two attachment straps, so there’s multiple options for mounting this bad boy. The sheath is equipped with a friction release thumb lock for added safety, a nice touch if you ask me. All in all, this is a great all around knife to bring hiking that anyone would be glad to own and will no doubt find all sorts of uses for. For more hiking knife options make sure to read through our Top 10 Best Survival Knives for Hiking post!

Price: $49.99 & Free Shipping

5. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

I think we can all be amazed at the water filter created by LifeStraw. A seriously cool recent innovation in safe water filtration, the LifeStraw has changed the game for both packing and consuming water while camping or hiking and would make a stellar Christmas gift! For just $15 you can give your favorite outdoorsmen the confidence to stride through the wilderness knowing they can safely drink from freshwater sources. Some landscapes in particular are ideal for owning a LifeStraw. For instance; while backpacking and hiking around Yellowstone National Park for a week last fall, my companion and I encountered countless streams suitable for drinking if we only had brought a safe filtration system. We regretted not having the option to simply lean in and drink from all the beautiful stream water we came across, and instead hauled around heavy canteens all week. Lesson learned — where there’s abundant water that’s suitable for filtration, leave the water bottles behind. The LifeStraw removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria (>LOG 6 reduction) and even surpasses EPA standards for water filters. Without employing iodine, chlorine, or any other chemicals, the LifeStraw is designed to filter up to 1000 liters of contaminated water throughout its lifespan. I even read some customer reviews that claimed the lifespan of their LifeStraw was more than doubled by attaching a regular coffee filter to the end of the device with a rubber band — pretty smart! For a super affordable cost you can purchase a LifeStraw for your hiking companion that they can add to their survival kit, backpacking equipment or regular camp gear.

Price: $17.46 & Free Shipping on orders over $25

6. KEEN Men’s Targhee II Mid WP Hiking Boot

Is the hiker in your life due for a new pair of boots? The Targhee II’s by KEEN are a killer option for hiking in all sorts of scenarios and landscapes. I’ve owned this line of boots by KEEN for a few years now for use hiking and backpacking and they have served me great! The all day comfort of the Targhee’s is what in my opinion makes them so suitable for hiking. It’s a very lightweight boot at just 17 ounces and provides some excellent cushion for your feet. These are a great choice for days in the field where you’re doing a lot of hours of trekking. This line by KEEN is renowned for it’s “ready to wear” comfort — there’s next to no break in required. KEEN recommends buying half a size larger than you’re used to because these tend to run jut a bit small. The Targhee’s are pretty dam tough in addition to being both lightweight and inherently comfortable. The rubber sole construction with treated leather uppers makes for a boot that can handle a beating. Additionally, the uppers to these boots are low profile with added ghillie lacing for a snug and secure fit. You’re gonna want to wear these boots everywhere — they have a cool and tough look that’s suitable for both the wilderness and everyday use. If you like the idea of gifting a pair of boots that are excellent for but not exclusive to hiking — then check out the Targhee II’s.

Price: $101.25 – $135.00 (up to 15 percent off MSRP)

7. ALPS Mountaineering Zephyr 2 Person Tent

There’s nothing like a brand spankin’ new tent! A lot of hikers and outdoorsmen in general have been using the same tent season after season and could really benefit from a new unit. A new tent ensures you and your gear will stay dry and protected from the elements — so like the waterproof backpack listed above it makes a great gift. The Zephyr two man tent by ALPS Mountaineering is an excellent choice for a backpacking tent. At less than five pounds, this tent won’t break the back when loaded up with the rest of your gear. With floor dimensions of 58” by 88”, the Zephyr doesn’t sacrifice space for its light weight and leaves you plenty of room to sprawl out. Reviews insist this tent can be used for all four seasons! The main tent body is composed of mesh for maximum ventilation while the fly is made of a durable polyester. This tent is designed to hold up to some savage weather by employing a full coverage fly that is particularly aerodynamic on one side. The vestibule on one side is quite extended and pitched at a low angle to divert high winds and also create a small dry space for boots or other gear at the tent entrance. There is a second door on the opposing side of the tent for easy in and out access when camping with a partner. The Zephyr is pitched using a simple two-pole design even though its meant to stand up to strong weather. You gotta love the simplicity of just clipping the tent body to the two aluminum poles and then securing your fly. For a compact, sturdy tent that’s designed to accompany you on back country treks, there’s very little involved with assembling and breaking down this domed tent. ALPS includes aluminum stakes and guy ropes with this model. Between the outside space created by the vestibule and the interior storage pouch and gear loft, this tent is great for stowing your equipment in an organized manner while on the trail. At $107, this is a solid and reliable option for trekking into the wilderness with a pal — no doubt a great gift for any backpacker. Check out our Top 10 Best 2 Person Tents list for some other great value tents.

Price: $107.54 & Free Shipping (10 percent off MSRP)

8. Breakfast on Everest 3K Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles

Trekking poles can be an awesome item to take hiking and would make a great gift for any outdoorsmen or backpacker. Having a little extra support when hiking all day is really appreciated after a full day on the trail. These hiking poles by Breakfast on Everest are very highly reviewed and come at quite a reasonable cost. These poles are built exceptionally tough from carbon fiber and even have authentic cork handles for a grip that feels nice in your hand. The tips of these poles are crafted seriously strong from tungsten carbide so these bad boys will keep trekking and trekking without getting worn out. Breakfast on Everest even includes a full set of replacement accessory parts (snow baskets, rubber tip covers, etc) if you misplace any of the original set. These poles are about two feet long, so these are a great size for women and children or for hikers who navigate some rugged uphill terrain and could benefit from shorter poles. There’s a 12 month warranty included on this product so you can purchase in confidence knowing you’re taken care of.

For a pair of longer, adjustable hiking poles that are better suited for men and/or for regular hiking use check out this righteous set by Carbofox.

Price: $59.95 & Free Shipping (54 percent off MSRP)

9. Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAh High Capacity Power Bank

Having a power bank when hiking is under or over rated depending on your attitude. If you’re just casually day hiking in not so remote wilderness then maybe you’re not in the market for a high quality power source; but if you’re trekking through backcountry and relying on electronics to keep you safe in the wilderness, then you oughta have some back up juice for your devices. I suppose either way it’s nice to extend the weekend lifespan of your electronics. A power bank is something I overlooked for years as an avid hiker, so it could make a really practical gift for the hiker in your life. The Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAH High Capacity Power Bank provides you with the extra charge you might need for your phone, GPS, camera or whatever else. At just 12.5 ounces and highly portable, this unit has enough power on one charge to charge an I-phone 7 almost seven times, or a Galaxy S5 five times. Pretty impressive stats. Anker includes a micro USB cable, travel pouch and an 18 month warranty with this product. For those outdoorsmen who want to ensure their cameras will keep shooting or their GPS units will continue to navigate on those longer trips, the Anker PowerCore is a great preventative measure to gift this Christmas.

Price: $39.99 & Free Shipping (50 percent off MSRP)

10. Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock

Hammocks are a big up and coming outdoor item these days, and for good reason. A good hammock packs small, can be set up in a variety of places and is a great option for both campsite lounging or sleeping or for just relaxing on the trail. This double hammock by Winner Outfitters could make a nice addition to your favorite hiker’s wilderness accommodations. For the backpackers out there, at just one and a half pounds they will hardly remember that they’re carrying it until they collapse into its embrace at the end of the day. This double hammock has a whopping 500 pound weight limit, and claims to provide plenty of space for a friend or loved one. The 210T nylon parachute fabric employed in its design is what allows this hammock to be both strong and light. Winner Outfitters includes two tree friendly straps and carabiners with this hammock so it comes ready to rock. At $27, this is a very reasonably priced hammock, and customer reviews insist the quality is adequate. Winner Outfitters also offers a single hammock if you think the hiker in your life would rather sacrifice lounging space for even less weight.

Price: $26.99 & Free Shipping (61 percent off MSRP)

