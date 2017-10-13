Top 5 Best Fly Fishing Backpacks

Sometimes a fly fishing chest pack or waist pack just doesn’t provide you with enough space for all your gear. When you’re out fishing for the whole day away from your vehicle or campsite you need a pack that can handle all your essentials — not just some fly boxes and fishing equipment. A fly fishing backpack provides space for your fishing gear, lunch, some extra layers, your camera and whatever else you might want to bring. When you’re hiking into the backcountry in search of fish it’s helpful to carry your gear on your back in a supportive pack rather than displacing weight on your waist or chest. If you’re not hiking with much weight than a traditional fly fishing pack or vest may be all you need, but when gearing up for a big day of fishing you’re going to want a reliable backpack!

Check out our Top 5 list for some killer options in fly fishing backpacks. We’ve selected a waterproof model, a vest/backpack hybrid, some bags with particularly high storage and a few less expensive, but still highly effective packs. Whatever your budget and your style of fishing calls for, we’ve got you covered with some great deals on some great packs!

1. Maxcatch Fly Fishing Vest Pack

Here’s a seriously cool approach to a fly fishing backpack by Maxcatch. This vest/backpack combination is an innovative and effective design that solves the issue of needing just a bit more storage on your vest. This is essentially an effective normal fly fishing vest that’s capable of being loaded up for those longer treks out to the stream. There’s two main molded pockets on the front for stashing your flies and three expandable zippered pockets for the rest of your gear located on the back. The front of the vest is fully functionable — there’s space for flies, forceps, clippers, tippet and whatever else you might need. There’s an attachment point for a net on the side of the pack as well as several other D-rings and loops. Essentially, this is a nice quality fly fishing vest with some added storage on the back for bringing along more gear. The fabric is water resistant and lined with mesh for breathability and the vest itself is highly adjustable for a good fit. This unit has a pretty badass, low profile look that’s bound to turn heads. All in all, this is a versatile and effective pack that comes at an affordable price!

Price: $74.95 & FREE Shipping (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Operates as a fly fishing vest and backpack

Great array of storage and attachment points for all your gear

Attractive, low profile look

Comes at quite a reasonable cost considering you can spend far more on a comparable vest with no backpack capabilities

Cons:

The construction of this vest is not terribly durable — you won’t be able to beat up on this unit for more than a season or two if you’re particularly hard on your gear

Nowhere to attach a rod tube — you’ll have to modify something if you want to be able to carry your rod hands free

2. Orvis Waterproof Backpack

If you’re in and out of the stream throughout the day and doing a lot of high wading, then you might be in the market for a 100% waterproof pack. This unit by Orvis is a top of the line fly fishing backpack that you will own for years and years of fishing. It’s a little on the pricey side, but for good reason — this pack has it going on. The waterproof design allows you to both trek through nasty weather and wade as deep as you please without worrying about the contents of your pack. If you like to bring a camera on the water, than this could be the unit that takes your mind off of your camera’s safety and keeps it on fishing. There’s about 21 liters of internal storage with this pack, so there’s some solid space for packing a good bit of gear. The main compartment has an awesome array of zippered pockets, mesh pockets and dividers for keeping everything organized. The side pocket provides some extra space for stowing the gear you want easy access to while on the water. There’s external space for securing rod tubes, fastening forceps/clippers and even for stashing a water bottle. There’s attachment points for all your essentials so everything you need is on hand. The shoulder strapping is contoured and padded for maximum comfort while on the move and to provide a tight, low profile fit while actively fishing. Because of the TPU coated 500D nylon construction, you’re going to want to keep this pack on while wading so you don’t have to leave your gear on shore. The way this pack fits makes it a great companion on the water that’s hardly any more cumbersome than wearing a vest. If you have the funds to spring for this unit you’ll be impressed and delighted by how it performs year after year.

Price: $299.00 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Totally waterproof! Feel free to romp across high water and get this one wet!

This pack fits great — you won’t mind wearing it and actively fishing

Awesome array of external storage and fastening points for having all your essential fishing gear on hand

The internal schematic of this pack allows for a high degree of organization

Cons:

Definitely on the more expensive end, but this s a top quality pack that is built to outlast competitors

3. Kingfisher Backpack Chest Pack Combo Set

Kingfisher has come up with a pretty unique yet awesome backpack here. This purchase gets you a backpack and a chest pack, as well as a free fly box from Kingfisher. The chest pack is detachable from the backpack — it’s a cool system that allows you to shed the majority of your gear weight when you finish hiking and arrive at the fishing spot. By being able to pop off the chest pack, you can separate your main fishing equipment from your lunch and other packed gear and be ready to rock once you reach the stream. The heavy duty polyester material is built to take a beating and also handles wetness pretty well. There’s a main compartment and three additional zippered pockets on the main backpack for separating all your gear. It’s not a huge pack by any means but there’s ample space for some layers, lunch and your fishing essentials. Overall, this is a tough little chest/back pack at a great price that you will no doubt enjoy the versatility of.

Price: $59.95 & FREE Shipping (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily converts to a chest pack so you can shed the backpack containing your bulkier items when you reach your fishing spot

Has a space on the side of the pack for receiving a broken down fly rod or rod tube

Lightweight bag with comfortable strapping — this is a solid bag to hike in

Highly affordable option

Cons:

Water resistant, not waterproof

This pack although adequately sized does not provide a ton of space for packing big loads

4.Fishpond Bitch Creek Water Resistant Fly Fishing Backpack

I really like this pack by Fishpond. This bag is designed for long, rugged treks to wherever you’re fishing. It employs a structured air mesh back panel for some added support carrying heavy loads that also provides good ventilation. The shoulder strapping is nicely padded and also contoured for optimum comfort and load control. The internal schematic is fairly simple — there’s one large compartment and two smaller sized pockets. There’s two zip-out rod tube holders on either side of the pack for effectively carrying rods as well as a D-ring attachment for stowing a net. Top quality YKK aquaguard zippers are employed into the design — Fishpond has not cut any corners with this backpack. In addition to the main storage capabilities of this pack there’s several spaces to fasten additional gear for the overloaded angler. This backpack is also conveniently set up to recieve a water bladder system so you can hydrate on the go. Fishpond has furthermore designed this backpack to be compatible with a lot of their other chest and waist packs so you can wear both comfortably and effectively on those days where you need to bring EVERYTHING. Considering the capabilities of this fly fishing pack, $150 is a killer price that makes this unit an excellent value.

Price: $149.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Designed for maximum comfort and support carrying heavier loads while hiking

Includes two rod tube holders

Simple but effective internal schematic that provides plenty of space for a solid amount of gear

Quite a reasonable cost considering the quality of this backpack

This is a great backpack for any purpose — customer reviews insist this is an awesome hiking pack

Cons:

This bag is water resistant, not waterproof

5. Spiderwire Fishing Tackle Backpack

Here’s a highly affordable backpack by Spiderwire that could make an excellent fly fishing companion. Although this is a fishing backpack and not specifically a fly fishing backpack, the features of this pack make it a solid choice for highly active fly fishermen. This polyester backpack is built tough and has some pretty great strapping for remaining comfortable throughout the day. I really like the internal schematic of this pack — it’s built smart for optimum organization in the field. The smaller top compartment is ideal for storing your personal items while the middle cooler compartment provides insulation and ample space for packing a lunch. The lower compartment on this pack is where you can stow all your fly boxes and other fishing gear — Spiderwire even includes three medium utility boxes with this backpack! The exterior of the pack is equipped with mounts for fishing tools, knives, forceps and even has a system for carrying a fishing pole. Your sunglasses even have a safe space to be stored within the specially designed foam molded glasses case. There’s a ton of storage here between the outside and inside of the pack. Spiderwire has designed this pack to be flat on the bottom, so it stands upright when you set it down. All in all, this is a highly effective fishing backpack at a seriously reasonable price that you can modify for any type of fishing excursion.

Price: $64.99 & FREE Shipping (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Awesome internal schematic — three separate compartments that can be utilized for personal items, food and fishing gear

Exterior of the pack has spaces for securing fishing tools, knives or anything else you want on hand

Bottom of the pack is flat so the pack can stand upright

Comes at a very reasonable price considering this packs potential

Purchase includes three medium utility boxes

Cons:

This backpack is not waterproof

Rod holders are designed for spinning rods, not fly rods so you may have to modify it a bit to be compatible with a fly rod tube

