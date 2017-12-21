Top 10 Best Last Minute Xmas Magazine Subscriptions for Men

Scrambling to find a last minute gift for those last few guys on your Christmas list? A magazine subscription might seem like a lame idea at first, but when you think about it, it’s actually a pretty great Christmas gift that will keep on giving all year long! If there’s a man in your life who is passionate about anything from sports, to science to the great outdoors chances are they would love reading up on their most treasured hobby throughout the year. A monthly or bi monthly issue from a riveting magazine becomes something you really look forward to — and it’s cheap too! Besides, reading any type of content off a screen just isn’t the same as having an issue of Nat Geo right on the coffee table to flip through and gawk at.

It’s the right time of year for signing up for a magazine subscription, and if you’re really cutting your Christmas shopping close to the 25th you don’t have to worry about a magazine subscription shipping in time for the holiday. The men in your life will love keeping up to speed with whatever their passion or interests are, and they’ll think of you every time they pull a new issue from the mailbox! Feeling better about all your last minute shopping yet? Happy Holidays from everyone here at Heavy!

1. Car and Driver

Here’s a magazine for the automotive fanatic. If there’s a man in your life who is crazy about cars and everything engines, they’ll love a subscription to Car and Driver. Amazon’s offer of $15.00 gets you an annual subscription for 75 percent off the cover price. The monthly magazine covers information on new automotive technology, motorsports, gear and other industry news. It’s a fun read for anyone who enjoys staying current with the automotive world, and also for anyone who just enjoys checking out some kick ass vehicles! Definitely some great coffee table content.

Price: $15.00 (75 percent off cover price)

2. Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life could be an awesome choice of magazine subscription for an avid outdoorsman. Each issue covers hunting, salt and fresh water fishing, guns and outdoor equipment. It’s the perfect monthly read for wilderness enthusiasts who have a passion for reading up on the latest content concerning their outdoor hobbies. Award winning outdoor adventure stories and even articles on nature conservation are also included monthly. It’s a tasteful and well written magazine that offers something interesting for every kind of outdoorsmen. This is an awesome opportunity to set up the outdoor enthusiast you have in mind with some righteous, year round reading for 80 percent off the cover price.

Price: $8.00 (80 percent off MSRP)

3. The Family Handyman

Here’s one for the guys who have a passion for working and building with their hands. If you know a Mr. fix-it or someone who just enjoys building and repairing things around the house on their own, this will make a great gift. The Family Handyman is a really neat magazine that covers topics like repair and improvement projects, tool skills, DIY tips and product buying advice. There’s inspiration and ideas in every issue for making improvements to the yard, woodworking, storage and just downright cool weekend projects. Homeowners and handymen alike will get a lot out of the 9 issues annually, and Amazon’s offer is 70 percent off the cover price!

Price: $10.00 (70 percent off cover price)

4. National Geographic

Who doesn’t love to flip through a Nat Geo mag? It’s the go-to in every waiting room from doctor’s offices to auto shops for good reason. The stories and photos lining the pages of this publication have been wowing people since 1888! It’s a magazine that’s existed for over a century, chronicling all sorts of adventure and exploration across the globe. Topics like nature, culture, geography, science, medicine and technology are all covered monthly by Nat Geo. It’s the kind of magazine where you’re bound to learn about something you didn’t know about in every issue. At 74 percent off the cover price, this is a great opportunity to score a sweet Christmas gift subscription for someone special.

Price: $19.00 (74 percent off cover price)

5. Field & Stream

Field & Stream has been entertaining sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts for over 100 years now and is possibly the most classic outdoor magazine around. This is a sportsmen’s magazine through and through covering topics such as fishing, hunting, outdoor excursions and even nature conservation. The pages are lined with photos of trophy fish and game — what kind of outdoorsman doesn’t love looking at that!? Each month’s issue offers advice from renowned hunters and fishermen in order to give readers an edge while pursuing their trophies. Field & Stream covers gear reviews, information on hunting, fishing and tracking techniques and even some survival skill instruction in every issue. This is a bathroom reading staple as well as a must have for personal libraries of wise outdoorsmen everywhere — here’s a chance to include your favorite sportsmen in the ranks for 83 percent off the regular cover price!

Price: $8.00 (83 percent off cover price)

6. Clean Eating

Is there a man in your life who has some new year’s resolutions geared towards improving their health? A subscription to Clean Eating might make a great Christmas gift for someone trying to focus on improving their diet and overall nutrition. At just $12, this offer is 78 percent off the regular cover price. The magazine has a pretty cool approach to practicing good nutrition and eating habits — it’s less about going on a diet and more about consuming foods in their most natural state. All nine issues are full of easily made recipes so whoever you’re shopping for can be inspired and encouraged to try new, healthy dishes. No doubt a solid subscription for anyone serious about healthy living.

Price: 12.00 (78 percent off cover price)

7. Travel + Leisure

Here’s another killer deal on a magazine subscription that is being offered for 72 percent off the regular cover price! Travel + Leisure puts out some seriously quality information and advice concerning planning and putting together vacations and travel plans. If you someone who has a passion for seeing the world, they’ll love flipping the pages on this one. The idea here is to inspire some righteous trip ideas into the mind of your favorite traveler. This magazine is issued monthly and will really get the wanderer in your circle thinking about where to go next. There are some great tips on where the best travel destinations in the world can be found encompassing food, fun, shopping and all sorts of activities. Exploring options for incredible vacations or backpacking trips is made easy by Travel + Leisure. If who you’re shopping for loves to get off the beaten path or just go places they’ve never visited, this is a subscription that might end up being a seriously valuable resource to them. At the very least, this subscription will help hone the travel skills of who ever you’re shopping for so they can enjoy themselves to the fullest where ever they might find themselves.

Price: $19.95 (72 percent off cover price)

8. Popular Science

Popular Science could be a super cool magazine subscription idea for someone who’s fascinated by new emerging technologies and advances in science. The magazine is issued bi monthly, covering the latest developments on topics such as electronics, cars, energy, science and space exploration. It’s described as the ‘whats’s new’ magazine of science and technology. Anyone who’s intruiged by where the world is heading will have their mind blown while tearing this magazine apart. At 67 percent off the regular cover price this is a sweet deal on an annual subscription. Fuel your favorite tech buff’s thirst for knowledge and sign them up for something they’ll love reading!

Price: $10.00 (67 percent off cover price)

9. Sports Illustrated

Here’s one for all the sports fanatics out there. Sports Illustrated is one of the top sports magazines around — there’s something for anyone who likes to closely follow athletes, teams and leagues in general. There’s a whopping 39 issues put forth over the 12 month subscription, so whoever you’re buying for will have lots to read and keep current with. Issues feature all sorts of sports related articles and photos as well as columns written by prominent analysts and announcers. Insights into what’s going on behind the scenes of the sports world, previews and predictions of upcoming seasons and all sorts of other unique content make this the perfect magazine for the person who just can’t enough sports. At 88 percent off the regular cover price, this subscription is a total steal!

Price: $29.25 (88 percent off cover price)

10. Guns & Ammo

If you know one, then you’ve definitely realized that gun hobbyists love reading up on anything firearms related. Guns & Ammo is a magazine for the outdoorsmen or gun enthusiast who has a passion for shooting and likes to stay current with all the latest products and gear. There’s also information on breaking news concerning legislative details and trends that influence the shooting world. It’s a fascinating magazine to read for the sport shooter or hunter who enjoys staying up to date with what’s new on the market as well as for learning about firearms history. Guns & Ammo covers topics such as antique and modern arms, ballistics, hunting, sport shooting and even stays current with natural resource and environmental protection! It’s a solid overall view of the shooting industry in general geared towards the consumer. Amazon’s price of $12.97 is 73 percent off the cover price, so this is a great opportunity to set up your favorite gun enthusiast with an annual subscription.

Price: $12.97 (73 percent off cover price)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.