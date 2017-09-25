Top 10 Best Large Dog Halloween Costumes 2017

While it’s true that small dogs are more likely to be put in costumes throughout the year, Halloween is a perfect opportunity to get any dog involved. Big dogs deserve to be paraded around in ridiculous outfits just as much as their smaller counterparts.

All three of my boys are about 60 pounds, which is probably on the lower side of what could be considered a big dog, depending on who you ask. They certainly seem pretty big when they’re crashing around my small house — that is, until we get to the dog park and see them next to much bigger pups. Nevertheless, when shopping for dog costumes for them, chances are that the extra large sizes and up are most likely to fit as these costumes tend to run small, generally. That said, you’ll see a few that run unexpectedly large. Because the size varies so much on larger dogs, it can be a bit more difficult to pick out a costume that fits properly. Measure twice, buy once.

Don’t leave your big dog out of the Halloween festivities. Here are the top ten best large dog Halloween costumes.

1. Rubie’s Costume Company DC Comics Robin

Your dog is your sidekick, right? My oldest one is mine, certainly. Give your dog a sidekick costume with this large size Robin outfit. The 2XL size fits dogs 36 inches neck to tail and 32 inches around the chest, while the measurements for the 3XL size are 38 and 35 inches, respectively. If you have two dogs, there is a 3XL Batman costume for dogs, too, but chances are good that you’ll be Batman in this scenario.

Price: $16.44

2. Casual Canine Shark Costume

Dressing your big dog up as a land shark sounds a lot more intimidating that it is. Having a big, cuddly shark wandering around your Halloween party is just plain adorable. The large size is recommended for boxers and labs, while the extra large is recommended for German shepherds and golden retrievers. Still, be sure to measure; these guides are usually off in one direction or another.

Price: $18.90 (37 percent off MSRP)

3. Rubie’s Dapper Dog Pet Costume

Here’s a costume befitting our dog wedding fashion post. If you go the groom route with this, you can also get the dog bride costume to match. The 2XL size should work for labs and pitbulls, while the 3XL should work for goldens and dobermans. This almost gives off a kind of Dogfather vibe. If you’re into that idea, hold on for our next pick.

Price: $19.99 to $30.15, depending on size

4. Rubie’s Halloween Classics Collection Mob Dog Pet Costume

The over-the-top, pinstriped mob boss costume. It’s goofy, yet somewhat serious. Complete with hat and tie to make a complete ensemble. Make your dog the don of your whole family of capos and underbosses. You can tell a story in three acts if you combine this with the next two costumes.

Price: $24.83

5. Rubie’s Police Dog Costume

Where there are mobsters, there’s crime, and soon enough, there will be the fuzz. In this case, the literally fuzzy dog cops. This is complete with hat, fake radio, and handcuffs. I have my doubts that the hat will stay on the entire night, but I think it’s worth a shot.

Price: $24.43

6. Casual Canine Prison Pooch Dog Costume

After one of your dog’s soldiers turns state’s evidence or the police dog busts them for their mobster dealings, they’ll be forced to wear one of these getups for their time in the pokey. Crime may not pay, but it’s still pretty adorable to have a little doggie prisoner running around. This costume works especially well if you dog has to be put in a crate during your Halloween party. In fact, you could probably make this a fixture of your Halloween decorations while the trick-or-treaters are out.

Price: $21.41

7. Rubie’s Halloween Classics Collection Pirate Girl Pet Costume

If you’re thinking of dressing up as a pirate yourself, grab this pirate lass costume for your pup so you can coordinate. This includes the hat and the dress, which is all you need to turn your dog into a swashbuckler. There’s also a pirate boy variant, but your dog won’t know the difference, so get whichever you like.

Price: $19.90 to $24.73

8. Rubie’s Costume Rubies Princess Pet Costume

If you have a child trick-or-treating as a princess, I personally feel like it would be a shame if your dog didn’t match. This costume is pretty funny no matter how you look at it. It comes with the giant conical hat and the leg ties in addition to the dress itself, which is quite a deluxe treatment for a dog costume. The tougher your dog looks before donning this costume, the greater the effect. I’m thinking of getting one for my black pit mix. You can even get a wig to match.

Price: $19.75 to $24.47

9. Rasta Imposta Rainbow Flag Cape for Dogs

Since the biggest gripe about costumes for dogs is that the sizing is usually off in some way, our next two picks don’t require quite as much measuring to get right. This one turns your dog into a brightly-colored superhero of justice and love. It’s hard to be in a bad mood when you see a dog bombing around in a rainbow cape, so bring a little cheer to the Halloween party with this easy-to-fit cape.

Price: $13.12

10. Rubie’s Costume Velvet Jester Collar Pet Costume

Is your dog a real joker? My youngest is. He a goofball fully 90 percent of the time. This simple costume idea is easy to put on and wear, and probably the least likely of all of these to get pulled off. Turn your dog into the court jester of your home for the entire month of October. Sometimes all you need is a new collar to get in the spirit.

Price: $9

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.