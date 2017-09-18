Top 10 Best Wet Food Brands for Cats 2017

As we touched on in our best dry cat food brands post, there is a difference when shopping for food for dogs and cats. According to WebMD, “Pound for pound, cast need twice the protein humans and dogs do.”

That means while it’s an option to feed your dog a grain free diet, it really isn’t optional for cats. Feeding cats foods with lots of grain based filler will lead to weight gain as their bodies tell them to keep eating for want of protein. If you’ve noticed your cat howling for food, that may be an indication that it’s time to switch up their diet.

Additionally, cats can be somewhat picky when it comes to drinking water. Whether the problem is the water quality, the vessel, or the cleanliness of the water, they’re more resistant to drinking adequately compared to dogs, who, as we all know, will happily lap up a mud puddle at the dog park. If you’re feeding your cat a completely dry food diet, you’ll have to increase their access to water they’ll actually drink. This may mean getting additional water bowls or investing in a water fountain. Dry food is, as the name implies, dehydrated to about ten percent moisture. Switching to wet food for at least one meal per day helps to ensure that your cat is getting enough water, which can contribute to better health overall.

That said, going to the pet store and buying enough cans of wet food to keep your cat fed for even a week is an endeavor. They’re heavy, for one thing, and I recall that when I had my last cat, I often planned poorly, leading to multiple trips per week. Almost all of the options on our list are part of Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program. This means that you can set the number of cases to be delivered right to your door every month. Even better, you’ll get a discount for doing so. The prices listed below indicate the normal price, but once you have Subscribe & Save set up, you could save anywhere from five to 15 percent.

Show the cat in your life that you love them by considering our top ten best wet cat food brands.

1. Nature’s Variety Instinct Grain Free Wet Cat Food

We included Nature’s Variety on our best dry dog food brands post because it’s what I feed my dogs. This is a protein-focused food consisting of 95 percent meat and five percent fruits and vegetables, which provide antioxidants. There are no grains, corn, or soy, and with seven flavors to choose from, there’s likely to be one your cat will love. Twelve packs of 5.5 ounce cans and 24 packs of three ounce cans are available.

Price: $25.17 to $34.76 for 12 5.5 ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Chicken variety):

Chicken

Turkey

Chicken broth

Chicken liver

Ground flaxseeds

Montmorillonite clay

Flavors Available:

Beef

Chicken

Duck

Lamb

Rabbit

Salmon

Venison

2. Wellness Core Natural Grain Free Wet Canned Cat Food

In our best dry cat food brands post, I noted that Wellness CORE is the brand I most frequently fed my last cat. She loved it and it kept her full between meals. It’s a meat-heavy food, presented in the traditional pate form. You can also get Signature Selects, which is chunk meat in gravy. This option is somewhat pricey, but you get five percent off just for subscribing, with the option to unlock 15 percent off with other subscriptions. You can also go a bit cheaper with their standard, non-CORE offering.

Price: $44.99 for 24 5.5 ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Beef, Venison & Lamb variety):

Beef

Beef broth

Beef liver

Lamb liver

Venison

Lamb

Flavors Available:

Beef, Venison & Lamb

Whitefish, Salmon & Herring

Chicken & Turkey

Turkey & Duck

3. “I and love and you” All Natural Canned Cat Food

While researching and comparing for this post, we intended to put a Merrick product here, specifically their Purrfect Bistro line based on past experience. It seems as though the quality of that product has dropped off of late, and “I and love and you” was suggested to us multiple times by cat owners as a fine replacement. This fast-growing brand is dedicated to grain free foods and is a founding member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition. Their foods are also carrageenan free, if that is a concern. The standard 5.5 ounce cans aren’t available for Subscribe & Save, but the three ounce versions are, so we’ve featured those here. Made in the U.S.A. with no corn, grains, soy, or rice.

Price: $28.01 for 24 three ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Oh My Cod! Pate variety):

Cod

Chicken liver

Chicken

Fish broth

Cranberries

Spinach

Flavors Available:

Chicken Me Out Pate

Oh My Cod! Pate

Chicky-Da-Lish Stew

Purrky Turkey Pate

Salmon Chanted Evening Stew

Savory Salmon Pate

Tuna Fintastic Stew

Whasically Rabbit Pate

Wholly Cow! Pate

4. Solid Gold Holistic Meat & Gravy Canned Cat Food

On the opposite end of the spectrum from the newcomer above, Solid Gold was founded in 1974 and led an early charge incorporating human-grade foods into holistic pet nutrition. The use of human-grade oils like olive, canola, and salmon promote skin and coat health, while their formulations tend to be relatively limited ingredient on the whole. We’ve highlighted the meat in gravy versions here, but they also make pate recipes. Recently, they introduced a couple of new lines including Holistic Delights, a bisque-like food that uses coconut milk as a source of calcium.

Price: $32.87 for 16 six ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Mackerel & Tuna Shreds variety):

Water

Mackerel

Tuna

Tapioca

Canola oil

Tricalcium phosphate

Flavors Available:

Mackerel & Tuna Shreds

Sardine & Tuna Shreds

Sea Bream & Tuna Shreds

Shrimp & Tuna Shreds

Tuna Shreds

5. Holistic Select Natural Canned Grain Free Wet Pate Cat Food

Holistic Select makes an appearance on our grain-free dog food post thanks to good ingredient selection and digestibility. The non-meat ingredients in these recipes are all aimed at better digestion and include pumpkin and papaya as natural, gentle fiber. Pre and probiotics and digestive enzymes are also included, but grains, soy, and corn are not. Available in three, 5.5, and 13 ounce cans.

Price: $41.99 for 24 5.5 ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Turkey variety):

Turkey

Chicken liver

Chicken broth

Chicken

Ground flaxseed

Potassium chloride

Flavors Available:

Chicken

Chicken & Lamb

Chicken & Whitefish

Ocean Fish & Tuna

Salmon & Shrimp

Turkey

Turkey & Salmon

6. Whole Earth Farms Grain Free Pate Recipe

On our cheap dry dog foods post, we discussed how Whole Earth Farms was created by Merrick in order to address the value market. This line doesn’t seem to be experiencing the same inconsistencies that the main brand is, though one complaint about it is that it sticks to the side of the can more than other brands. However, as a trade-off, it smells less pungent than most canned cat food. The price isn’t terrible for a food that’s made in the U.S. with no ingredients from China and no grains.

Price: $27.36 to $38.77 for 24 five ounce cans

First Six Ingredients (Tuna & Whitefish variety):

Tuna

Chicken broth

Whitefish

Chicken liver

Natural flavor

Dried peas

Flavors Available:

7. Canidae Grain Free Pure Canned Cat Food

Canidae are well-known for their grain-free products and offer two flavors for cats in the convenient 5.5 ounce size — one for land, one for sea. The ingredients list is fairly limited, with supplemental taurine and sweet potatoes for easy digestion. This tends to be well-tolerated by cats.

Price: $28.66 for 12 5.5 ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients:

Chicken

Chicken broth

Turkey

Lamb

Turkey liver

Sweet potatoes

Flavors Available:

Chicken, Turkey & Lamb

Salmon & Mackerel

8. ZiwiPeak Canned Cat Cuisine

Compared to the ZiwiPeak dry formula we included on our best dry cat food brands list, the wet food variety isn’t so much more expensive than comparable meals. The price is very reasonable considering that all the meat used is human-grade and free-range, while 93 percent of each variety is meat. They use no grains, rice, corn, soy, potatoes, nor controversial ingredients like carrageenan and guar gum. This is pate-like with chunks of meat throughout. This is top-grade stuff that will provide high-quality nutrition for your cat.

Price: $38.64 to $54.48 for 12 6.5 ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Lamb variety):

Lamb meat

Lamb liver

Lamb lung

Lamb tripe

Lamb heart and kidney

New Zealand green-lipped mussel

Flavors Available:

Beef

Lamb

Mackerel & Lamb

Rabbit & Lamb

Venison

9. Nulo Freestyle Grain Free Canned Wet Cat Food

Similar to “I and love and you”, Nulo is a relatively new brand focused on grain free recipes that help maintain consistent energy levels and weight in pets. These are low-carb meals utilizing a mix of five animals for higher protein. Both 12.5 ounce and three ounce can sizes are also available.

Price: $40.56 to 45.99 for 24 5.5 ounce cans — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Duck and Tuna variety):

Duck

Chicken

Turkey liver

Duck broth

Tuna

Natural flavor

Flavors Available:

Duck and Tuna

Chicken

Salmon and Mackerel

Turkey and Chicken

10. Taste of the Wild Canned Cat Food

Last but not least, Taste of the Wild has long been focused on treating your domestic pets as the decedents of wild creatures that they are. Again featuring five different animal protein sources, the fillers here are potato starch and pea flour, which are readily digested by your cat. Supplemental amino acids and vitamins make this a nutritionally complete option. The new formula is medium sized chunks in gravy, not shreds nor pate.

Price: $30.96 for 24 5.5 ounce cans

First Six Ingredients (Rocky Mountain variety):

Salmon

Fish broth

Chicken broth

Chicken liver

Chicken

Dried egg whites

Flavors Available:

Rocky Mountain

Canyon River

