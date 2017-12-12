12 Days of Deals at Amazon: Gifts for Pet Lovers

Amazon

And on the eleventh day of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, my true love gave to me: deals for “Faithful Furballs and Joyful Pups.” Yes, Amazon once again presents more opportunities for great savings during the holiday season and today it’s all about things that make life better — and more. Maybe your Black Friday left you blue. Perhaps your Cyber Monday wasn’t the best day of your shopping life. Now there’s another opportunity to score great stuff at a serious discount.

The 12 Days of Deals at Amazon features a different category of deals each day. There has got to be someone on your Christmas list that fits into one of these categories. In fact, you probably have a few people each day that you could buy for. Here’s where the big Amazon sale is at so far.

To take a look at the past deals, just go here. And we do suggest looking at it because some of the sellers keep their things on heavy Amazon sales throughout the holidays. And while you’re focussing on getting some gift shopping done, don’t forget to check out our big list of all sorts of great deals and finds.

Gifts For Pet Lovers

As you know, there’s probably nobody in the home who is more important than the pet. Whether your a dog lover or a cat lover (or any other species lover), there’s something about a pet that puts people at ease (hopefully). According to WebMD, research shows that living with pets provides health benefits like lower blood pressure, decreased anxiety and boosted immunity. Kids who grow up with animals have a decreased risk of allergies and asthma.

Gifts For Dog Lovers

Despite the fact that, in the U.S., more cats are owned (85.8 million) than the number of dogs owned (78 million), we are starting this list with cool dog stuff. You know how playful your pup is, so we’ve included a few fun gift ideas.

Gifts For Cat Lovers

Truth be told, it’s a bit tougher to find cat lovers gifts. We suppose it’s because of the differences in personalities: dogs are more gregarious and outgoing and, therefore, easier to play with, while cats are quieter and tend to keep more to themselves. (Please note: we love cats and dogs equally.)

Don’t Forget The People!

If you’re looking for gifts for someone other than the pet in your life, check out our Top 10 Best Unique Christmas Gifts for Mom or our Top 20 Best Engraved Gifts for Christmas. If you take a look here, you’ll find all sorts of different categories that should meet your Christmas giving needs!

You Can Help, Too

The real gift in all of this is the pet. We love our little friends. And any pet lover knows that the little critters need us. Every year, some 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters. You can help by donating. Check out the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website for information on what you can do! In the meantime, take a look at our 12 Days of Deals at Amazon: Gifts for Pet Lovers.

1. 45 Percent Off Hide A Squirrel Dog Toy

As you know, The Squeak is, quite possibly, the most important part of a dog’s life. Dogs will stop everything when they hear The Squeak. This Amazon deal is all about The Squeak. The Hide A Squirrel dog toy definitely fits the bill for someone looking for cool dog stuff. Outward Hound, which makes this toy, does it in four different sizes, but this one is the biggest size: the ginormous, as they call it. It’s all plush: the plush stump and the plush squirrels that live in the stump. The ginormous size comes with six squirrels, all with squeakers.

Price: $10.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. 32 Percent Off Furbo Dog Camera

So just what is your pooch doing when you’re not there? Stay in the know at all times with the Furbo Dog Camera. This is a great pet-oriented addition to the smart home. And being an Amazon deal, at 32 percent off, it’s a great time to nab one. The Furbo features a 1080p HD camera that works day and night and has a 160 degree wide angle view capability. If the Furbo hears your dog barking, it will send you an alert on your phone or smart device. That way you can see what’s going on and, with the microphone and two-way chat function, you can talk to your pup, too. AND, as if that wasn’t enough, this thing stores kibble treats and it will toss one out (it ejects the treat through an opening in the front of the Furbo) when you execute that function. You need to have WiFi in the house. Really now: haven’t you always wondered what the kids do when you’re not home? (It will probably more a case of what your dog isn’t doing: anything. They sleep a lot.)

3. 50 Percent Off KONG Wild Knots Bear

Price: $169 (32 percent off MSRP)

This gift for dog lovers is, truly, a gift for dog lovers. Why? Because this one is designed to really keep the dog occupied. AND it’s well made, which you know because it’s a Kong product. The Wild Knots Bear is billed by Kong as a “durable dog toy.” It features a minimal amount of stuffing but it does contain an internal knotted rope that really appeals to pooch. Add to that: it has a squeaker! This is the number two seller in Amazon’s pet supplies category. Get this thing and let that dog get at it!

Price: $7.43 (50 percent off MSRP)

4. 44 Percent Off Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser

If you’re looking for cool dog stuff, this certainly qualifies. The Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera is a lot like the Furbo in this list. This one works with Alexa and features a 138 degree wide angle view capability. To operate the Petcube, download the free Petcube app on your smart phone. You can monitor your pet in real time and, with the “treat fling” capability, you can remotely give your dog (or cat) a treat. With the ability to connect to Amazon Echo, http://amzn.to/2BziFOj you can just tell Petcube to fling a treat. Petcube also features two way audio and built-in motion and sound detection. It comes with a free trial to Petcube Care, which is a video cloud recording service that stores video history. This Amazon deal comes in three different colors: Carbon Black; Matte Silver; Rose Gold.

5. 40 Percent Off PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher

Price: $139 (44 percent off MSRP)

Another item that qualifies as cool dog stuff, the PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher does just that: launches balls from eight to 30 feet. Some of the very handy features include:

Has nine distance settings

Features six angle settings

Front motion detector protects pet or people standing within seven feet

Sounds a tone to let you (and pup!) know when the ball will be launched

You can train your dog to fetch the ball and bring it back to the PetSafe launcher and drop it in the loader. The launcher can be loaded with three balls. The launcher can be powered by plugging it in or by six D cell batteries, which are not included. It does come with two tennis balls.

6. 42 Percent Off GoPets Cat & Dog Nail Clipper

Price: $119.96 (40 percent off MSRP)

This is an immensely popular product, with more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.3 (out of five) star average. The GoPets nail clipper cuts cleanly every time, according to the company, with the 2mm thick stainless steel blades. The angled blade design makes it easier to see what you’re doing as you clip kitty’s or pupper’s claws. Features a lockable blade for storage. Includes a file and a manual that shows just how to give your pet the mani-pedi. For those of you who want to take the pet grooming a step further, the Hertzko electric pet nail grinder gets great reviews.

For a demonstration on how to safely do the clipping, take a look at this video.

7. 33 Percent Off PetSafe Current Circulating Pet Fountain

Price: $14 (42 percent off MSRP)

What is it about moving, circulating water that makes a pet want a drink? Glad you asked. According to veterinarian Dr. Ernie Ward, in an interview on the website Catster.com, moving water indicates freshness to the animal, whereas non-moving water, historically, may indicate possible contamination to the animal. Of course, we know that anyone searching for gifts for cat lovers is dedicated to always providing fresh water for the kitty’s hydration. PetSafe makes three sizes of this bowl. The medium size is the one that’s 33 percent off (the small and large sizes are 15 percent off). The medium size holds 80 ounces of water and provides constant circulation of fresh, filtered water — the bowl features a replaceable carbon water filter. Another option is the Catit Design Senses fountain.

Price: $20.18 (33 percent off MSRP)

8. 28 Percent Off Tiger Tough Cat Tree House

This kitty condo features five levels, with the highest at 52 inches — perfect for petting kitty. There are two soft plush balls attached — one on a springy wand and the other dangling. There is plenty for the cat to explore here and there’s a little “room” for the kitty to chill in. This cat lover gift features natural sisal posts so kitty will claw and scratch here instead of on the furniture. Furhaven Pet makes several different versions of these kitty condos/treehouses, but not all are on sale.

9. 54 Percent Off Armarkat Cat Tree Furniture Condo

Price: $48.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

Another great gift for cat lovers, and this kitty condo is offered at a huge 54 percent discount. This one is 28”x25”x57”, so it’s almost five feet high. The Armarkat Cat Tree features a hiding spot, two perches and six levels for kitty to choose from. Also includes a dangling toy for some play time and the three posts, which can be accessed by kitty at several different locations, are scratching posts. This product is hugely popular, with more than 4,000 customer reviews that average 4.6 out of five stars. One reviewer said about their cat “Like I said, she’s a big girl so I was worried about stability This cat tree is probably the most stable I’ve come across.”

Price: $50.02 (54 percent off MSRP)

10. 61 Percent Off Trixie Play Condo & Scratching Post

If we were a cat, we would want this cool cat gift. It’s a condo with plenty for kitty to do, including hiding and snoozing the day away in the plush little room. Dimensions of the piece are 26”x18”x27”. Cat lovers will love watching their loved one play with the dangling pom pom. And the human whom the cat manages can get involved with play, too, because this condo features 12 peek-a-boo holes. To top it all off, the scratching post is made of natural sisal material. Huge discount here and almost 400 customer reviews.

Price: $17.49 (61 percent off MSRP)