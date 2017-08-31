Amazon

While most of us are clinging to these last dog days of summer, and we’re looking forward to a long weekend holiday, the Labor Day sales are just about to heat up on Amazon. Why worry about the cold weather ahead, when you can stock up now on some of the best gifts for yourself, your family and friends, all at huge discounts? Need a new gas grill? Right now you can save $150 on a four burner bad boy from Char Broil. Looking to replace your worn old patio furniture at end of season prices? Save 53 percent on a five piece rattan ensemble.

Why not celebrate how hard you work by indulging a few of the Labor Day deals you’ll find this weekend on Amazon? If you’ve been thinking about Christmas gift ideas, finding great bargains now means you’ll enjoy your holiday season so much more. There are thousands of deals on home goods, athletic apparel, kitchen appliances, camping gear and more. So start shopping now, and get more bang for your hard earned buck, while these incredible sales last. It won’t be long before the snow flies, so kick back with a cool drink and check out these Top 10 Best Labor Day Deals on Amazon 2017.

1. 50 Percent Off Eufy Genie Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa

If you’ve been looking for a smart speaker, but you just haven’t wanted to part with the cash, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to grab the Eufy Genie for half price. Eufy Genie is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Amazon’s intelligent Alexa voice assistant. Just say the wake word “Alexa” and your Genie plays music, controls your smart home devices, answers your questions, sets calendars, reports the weather and news and more. Built with a 2W speaker that delivers dynamic audio and room-filling sound, so you can enjoy your favorite playlists from streaming services like Amazon Music, TuneIn, Pandora and iHeartRadio. The Eufy Genie also enables you to have a true voice-controlled smart home experience. Use Genie to control all Alexa-compatible smart products from robot vacuums to lights to your thermostat. Since the Genie is always getting smarter as you use it, your experience will become even more seamless over time.

Price: $27.90 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 52 Percent off URPOWER Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier

Looking to relax, breathe better and feel better? An essential oil diffuser like this one can help on all of those fronts. Using advanced ultrasonic diffusing technology, this nifty gadget produces vibrations at a frequency of 2.4 millions times per second, breaking water and essential oils into extremely fine micro-particles which allows for easier absorption into your system. It features a large water capacity, for continued use up to 10 hours at a time. When the water runs out, this unit automatically turns off. Run it without essential oil as a therapeutic humidifier, especially important during the dry winter months and cold and flu season. Choose from three timer settings or just turn it on for longer run times. Set it to display one of seven possible color options to fit your mood and mindset. Aromatherapy is well known to provide stress relief, improved relaxation and increased energy. Since this Labor Day deal is so darned affordable, invest in the best selling Radha Beauty Essential Oils collection, and plan for a little you time. While you breathe in the benefits, perhaps a nice cup of tea or glass of wine would be in order too.

Price: $23.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

3. Save $74 on FoodSaver 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System

Whether you’re a master gardener, growing tons of fruits and veggies, or a super shopper buying up all the best bargains on food when it’s fresh and affordable, this FoodSaver system will become your new favorite kitchen gadget du jour. It is undoubtedly one of the most used items in my kitchen because frozen food tastes fresher than canned, and this vacuum sealer keeps things fresh and free from freezer burn. Combining both a handheld and standard vacuum sealer, this two-in-one unit offers vacuum sealing versatility at its best. Automatic bag detection and vacuum sealing means you’ll have two quick and easy steps to seal and save everything from meats and veggies to fruits and more. When you want to seal traditional zipper-top bags, containers and canisters, the convenient handheld retractable sealer eliminates the need for additional attachments and makes foods last longer in the refrigerator. While this great Labor Day deal comes at the height of harvest, you’ll use your FoodSaver all year, so stock up now on individual FoodSaver bags, and bigger, customizable rolls.

Price: $125.98 (37 percent off MSRP)

4. 64 Percent Off INLIFE Wake Up Light Alarm Clock

With Labor Day deals like this, there’s no sense in complaining about a little less light every day. Now you can wake up at even the earliest hour with the sensation of a gentle sunrise and the sounds of nature softly lulling you into a conscious state. No more blaring radio (unless you want that sort of wake up call), but rather a warm sunny light that gently brightens as you arouse. Need help falling asleep? This sweet alarm clock also mimics sunset as it gradually dims. Choose from seven light colors and six different sound themes including sounds of the forest, birds, waves and more, that will let you wake and fall asleep to the beauty of the nature.

Price: $28.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

5. Save $425 on a 5 Piece Rattan Wicker Aluminum Frame Sofa Set

Why wait until spring to replace your worn out patio furniture when there’s still several months of porch and patio weather to come. This Labor Day furniture sale is too sweet to resist, with a five piece outdoor wicker set for under four hundred bucks. The sturdy aluminum frames and high-quality wicker (that can support up to 300 pounds per seat) will make this set a mainstay in your backyard for years. It’s made of weather-resistant wicker and the table is topped with tempered glass. The padded cushions feature removable covers that allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. The black and white combo, with green accent pillows, sleek sharp edges, and modern design will bring lively energy to your patio. This outdoor furniture set comes with a three-piece sectional sofa, ottoman, and table that can be arranged in a variety of ways to accommodate different spaces. If you’d prefer a more traditional look with a loveseat, table and two chairs, the Oliver Smith Outdoor Furniture Set is a steal of a deal at 79 percent off.

Price: $374.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

6. Save $240 on the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger

Sleek and swingy, they relaxation savvy hanging chaise lounger is the perfect way to spend a lazy day reading and relaxing. At a Labor Day sale price that’s more than 60 percent off, you can snap up this sweet seat in teal, orange or green. Heck, at this price you might want one of each. The two inch foam filled cushions and an included pillow enhance your enjoyment of the ergonomic, curved lounge design. With a powder-coated metal frame, water-resistant PVC-coated polyester cushions, and a 46 inch canopy, this lounger is built to last outdoors, but simply remove the umbrella and bring it inside to enjoy during the off season too. If you’re more of a purist about hanging out in the yard, a Handmade Yucatan Hammock for two might be more to your liking. If you’re hanging out at home, make every hour happy hour with the Keter Cooler Bar Rattan Patio Table, an Amazon best seller that’s on sale for Labor Day too.

Price: $159.95 (60 percent off MSRP)

7. Save $79 on the Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE

Grilling season never has to end when you’ve got a spanky portable grill like this Road Trip Grill from Coleman. Whether you’re cooking for your family on the back patio, loading it up for a tail gate party this fall, or making it your year round companion wherever you travel, this gas bbq is a winner. At a Labor Day sale price just pennies over $110, it’s a killer deal for such a versatile tool. It features easy swaptop interchangeable cooktops for more meal options, although the griddle, full size griddle and stove grates are sold separately. It’s easy to fire up with Instastart ignition for push-button, matchless lighting. PerfectFlow technology provides consistent performance, even in extreme conditions. The collapsible stand with wheels folds for compact storage and easy transport. Its sliding side tables keep your bbq tools and ingredients handy, and they simply slide out of the way for compact storage. This gas grill is so easy to transport, too. It folds to a compact size, with a large handle and wheels for easy pulling, and then sets up in seconds. Who’s bringing the steaks?

Price: $110.30 (41 percent off MSRP)

8. 76 Percent Off HQY Rabbit Wine Opener Corkscrew

What’s the best way to open a nice (or even cheap) bottle of wine, without looking like a rookie, splitting the cork, or making a mess? Hands down, you’ve got to use a rabbit wine opener, and since it’s such a great Labor Day deal at 76 percent off, you might want to pick up a few extras now to give as wedding gifts, (that’s how I got mine,) or birthday and Christmas presents. Nearly mistake proof, the secret behind this cool kitchen gift is the classic lever and grip. The smooth lever action is based on the idea of mechanical advantage. As pressure is applied at one end of the lever handle, power is multiplied at the corkscrew, making it easier to open your bottle perfectly, with one fluid motion. And since you’re in the wine drinking mode, try out some stemless glasses. At more than 50 percent off they’re a terrific deal. Then invite some friends over, and wow them with a few bottles of Washington red, or Oregon Pinot Noir while you’re at it.

Price: $23.82 (76 percent off MSRP)

9. 67 Percent Off Coffea C2 Fitness Tracker

Sure, the weather is about to turn chilly, but you’re still committed to staying fit throughout those cool fall days and even winter’s coldest blasts. One of the best ways to make sure you’re keeping your promise to yourself is by using a terrific fitness tracker like this one. Whether you’re running, walking, swimming or working out at the gym you can track your steps, calories burned, distance run and even monitor your sleep. Ideal for the shower, beach and pool, this waterproof device will sync with your smart phone so you can track details as often as you’d like, setting goals and monitoring your progress. And with this Labor Day deal, at 67 percent off, you can finally get all the features you want without breaking the bank. An added bonus is that this activity tracker comes with an extra wrist band, so you can wear it in basic black or switch out to purple depending on your mood. Looking for something with even more features? The Coffea H7 Activity Tracker has 14 training modes, delivers the current weather forecast, monitors your heart rate, and connects to your phone GPS. It’s on Labor Day sale too at 60 percent off.

Price: $25.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

10. 70 Percent Off Etekcity ROCO Ultra-Compact Rechargeable Lantern

Sure camping season is coming to a close…just in time for snow and power outages. That’s why this awesome recharegeable LED lantern is the perfect purchase during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. At 70 percent off, this little baby will shine a bright light anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re just lighting up your outdoor grill, or you’re using it as an emergency lantern, it’s illuminating produce an amazing amount of brilliant light. So compact, it’s smaller than the average wallet. The ROCO is easy to pack or store in any bag for your next adventure. Magnetic base pads provide hands free lighting on metal surfaces, plus it has a built-in emergency powerbank to charge your smartphone while traveling or during a crisis. Featuring seven lighting modes – low, normal, and high power, sensor night light, color cycle, custom color, and emergency red flash, you can easily control the different modes with just a push of a button. This LED lantern is so much fun, you’ll have to hide it from the kids.

Price: $17.88 (70 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.