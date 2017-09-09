Remembering 9/11: Top 10 Poems in Tribute to September 11th 2017

September 11, 2001 is a day worth remembering in the minds of many Americans. Thousands died in a terrorist attack on our nation and it’s a day to honor their lives, their courage and their memories. It’s also a day to show that we will never forget the horrific events that occurred on 9/11. Read on for quotes and poems to pay tribute to the day as well as those affected by it.

Silence (over Manhattan)

by Paula Bardell

A black September shadow cloaks the dawn,

The City’s once white teeth now rotting stumps,

Midst choking dusty embers ether-borne,

Its shrunken soundless heart now barely pumps …

For the full poem, click here.

The Eleventh Of September

Written by Roger J. Robicheau ©2002

The Poetic Plumber www.thepoeticplumber.com

We mourn their loss this day this year

Those now with God, no danger near

So many loved ones left do stand

Confronting loss throughout our land

…

Absolutely – We’ll Remember

The Eleventh – Of September

To read the entire poem, click here.

What we learned on September 11 is that the unthinkable is now thinkable in the world.

– John Ashcroft

September 11 awoke us to the threat of terrorism. It was forever bookmarked in our history as the day when life as Americans knew it, changed forever.

– Randy Forbes

We’re Still Standing

by Hannah Schoechert, 7th grade student

Those twin towers

Standing tall with pride,

Fell with grieving hearts.

Stunned, America cried.

But we’re still standing.

Click here to read the full poem.

If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.

—Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

September 11 impressed upon us that life is a precious gift. Every life has a purpose. And I think we all have a duty to devote at least a small portion of our daily lives to ensuring that neither America nor the world ever forgets September 11.

– Bill Frist

I Stare in Total Disbelief

I stare in total disbelief,

heart torn with instant grief.

Plumes of black smoke fill the air,

marking a building no longer there.

…

We will honor you and the life you gave,

as a Patriot of “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.”

To read the full poem, click here.

Those whose lives were lost on September 11 will remain in our thoughts and prayers forever.

– Vito Fossella

Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.

– President Obama