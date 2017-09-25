Amazon

Since an angel first appeared to Mary to tell her of the birth of Christ, angels have been synonymous with Christmas. From the angels we see in nativity sets, to other images of angels throughout our life experience, it seems they represent all the soft, sweet and sentimental feelings we often enjoy during the holiday season. So it’s no surprise that angel ornaments have become ubiquitous Christmas decorations, along with angel figurines for the hearth, and table. You can even get adorable angel lights for your tree, or to decorate your windows.

We’ve come up with a collection of angel ornaments that are artistic and beautiful. We’ve found some that are playful and childlike. And we’ve even picked a few that represent the beautiful folk art look so popular these days. From blown glass angels to those made of wood, metal and china, each gives a warm and wonderful look to your Christmas tree. Of course, there are tons of angel tree toppers if you’re looking for one of those too.

Much like advent calendars have become a significant part of the holiday tradition, beautiful angel ornaments for your Christmas tree should be too. And remember, these ornaments are the perfect, affordable small gift idea for your close friends, colleagues and family. Whenever you give one, the recipient will surely feel blessed. Here are our picks for the Top 10 Best Angel Ornaments for Your Christmas Tree.

1. Willow Tree Angel’s Embrace Ornament

This beautiful Christmas ornament is handcrafted by Susan Lordi, who carves each original ornament design. Rendering the sweet, pure spirit of heaven, her angel ornaments evoke heartfelt emotions and loving gestures. Her art in this lovely Christmas angel beautifully express love, closeness, healing, courage, hope, and all the emotions of a life well lived. The angel holds tightly to a small child, with the embrace of a mother. Made from resin and metal, it is just one of many to choose from in this artisan collection. If you love this angel ornament, also look at the Angel of Prayer, Loving Angel, Angel of Hope and Angel of Friendship ornaments.

Price: $16

2. Lenox Joyous Tidings Friend Angel with Butterfly

Add inspirational elegance to your holiday tree with the Joyous Tidings Friend Angel with Butterfly Ornament. Crafted in shimmering glass, this lovely Christmas angel’s gown is inscribed with the word “Friend”. One of a unique collection of angel ornaments, this delicate angel holds a gold butterfly and has a gold halo accent. A gold cord is included for hanging. The Lenox Joyous Tidings Angel with Rose Ornament signifies faith, while the Lenox Joyous Tidings Love Angel holds a beautiful golden heart.

Price: $21.99

3. Old World Christmas Glistening Snowflake Angel Glass Blown Ornament

Angels are thought to be a link to God and heaven. Symbolizing purity, peace, and love, Christmas angels are a comforting presence on your Christmas tree. This lovely Old World Christmas ornament is evocative of a centuries old design in which glassblowers often created angel ornaments with the sweet, cherubic faces reminiscent of their own daughters. This beautiful angel ornament is festooned in a shimmering blue dress with fur trim. She holds a fragile snowflake, lovingly, as if to protect it from melting on your tree. The Old World Christmas Take Note Angel Glass Ornament mirthfully holds a harp as though she’s set to play your favorite Christmas carols, and even her gown is adorned with playful musical notes. The beautiful Garden Angel Glass Ornament gently holds a flower decorated watering can as a cascade of flowers tumbles down her gown, while the Irish Angel clutches a bouquet of shamrocks for good luck at the holidays and throughout the Christmas season.

Price: $18.99

4. Jim Shore Heartwood Creek by Enesco White Woodland Angel Ornament

This windswept Woodland Angel ornament appears to watch over the wonder of nature in a peaceful scene, set on a wintry night. She stands guard over the forest with her faithful Husky at her side, providing friendship and protection. This beautiful angel ornament is handcrafted in breathtaking detail. The enchanting design features the folk art style that is unmistakably Jim Shore. This artist has designed a variety of beautiful angel ornaments that would be fabulous additions to your Christmas ornament collection, as well as other holiday décor to brighten your holiday home. The White Woodland Angel Holding Fawn Ornament features an angel in a beautifully bird-adorned gown and has a bunny and fox peeking out from her pockets. For a lovely centerpiece on your holiday table, or a side table, the Woodland Angel with Animals Figurine features a lovely collection of furry forest creatures surrounding the Christmas angel.

Price: $19 (5 percent off MSRP)

5. Precious Moments In His Perfect Peace & Love Angel Ornament

The seventh in a series of special Precious Moments angel ornaments, this sweet Christmas angel sends a heavenly message. The enchanting angel, accompanied by two snow white doves inspires the perfect Christmas message of peace and love. It would make a lovely gift for someone you love, or to give you that hope-filled message each year as you hang it on your own tree. This lovely ornament has been meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and expertly hand painted, which means each and every one is completely unique in some tiny way. If you’re just starting to collect this series of Christmas ornaments, you’ll definitely want to add the adorable Precious Moments “Guide Us To Thy Perfect Light” angel ornament to your collection, along with the Precious Moments Annual Angel with Harp Ornament.

Price: $31.20

6. Royal Albert Old Country Roses Angel Ornament

The best-selling dinnerware pattern in the world, the Old Country Roses pattern is practically synonymous with the name Royal Albert and a long-standing testament to timeless style and elegant craftsmanship. This beautiful Christmas ornament uses that same iconic motif, combining the epitome of classic English style with a festive holiday design. Whether you have the dishes to match or not, this angel ornament will be a beloved treasure you’ll enjoy hanging on your Christmas tree, year after year. The Old Country Roses Christmas Tree Ornament would be another beautiful piece to add to your Christmas decorations. The Old Country Roses Cupcake Ornament and the Old Country Roses Mini-Cream Jug Ornament would add a distinctly British flair to your Christmas tree, and would be an especially fun way to start a whimsical ornament collection for a child or grandchild.

Price: $14.85 (33 percent off MSRP)

7. Kurt Adler Inspirational Angel Ornaments, Set of 3

This set of Kurt Adler Inspirational Angel Ornaments is a wonderful, heart-warming way to add to the décor of your Christmas tree, or to give as a gift for someone else’s. Each angel is crafted with touches of gold for a delicate look, including the inspirational words on their dresses. One angel is playing the lute and displays the words “Truth Love Faith.” Another holds a heart and displays the words “Love Hope Joy,” and the last angel has her hands delicately held in prayer, while her skirt displays the words “Joy Grace Truth.” These hopeful holiday messages are a heartwarming addition to your Christmas decorations. Do you love Kurt Adler’s wonderful holiday designs? The Kurt Adler Platinum Angel Ornament set gives you three more beautiful Christmas angels, each playing a delicate instrument. Another set of two angels is enchanting for their flowing heads of hair, and beautiful windswept gowns. If you’ve got a wine lover on your Christmas list, get them the adorable Kurt Adler Wine Cork Angel Christmas Ornament set. Each little Christmas angel features a grape halo and twisted grapevine wings.

Price: $36.44 (7 percent off MSRP)

8. NOVICA Angels of Time Ceramic Ornaments, Set of 4

NOVICA, well-known had-crafted jewelry from around the world, this year features artisan Christmas ornaments as well. Guatemalan artist Jose Arriola has created four angels in hand-painted terracotta. This charming set of angel ornaments wears bright and cheerful clothing, inspired by different epochs of time, and they arrive in a bag of handwoven cotton. Arriola says his favorite thing to do is to create new angel designs. “I love the challenge of crafting and painting them by hand,” he says. “Each design is proof of the richness of our culture. Working with ceramics has brought me many beautiful things, from learning the craft from my mother and uncles, to providing for my family so that my four children can go to the university. I already have a grandchild and my wish for all of them is that they become independent people with a career of their choice. That they be responsible and be respectful of God.” Arriola has created a series of different colorful and beautiful angel ornaments, including Angels of the Elements, Angels of the Flowers, Angels of the Forest and a set of six Guatemala Guardian Angels.

Price: $40.99

9. Jim Shore for Enesco Heartwood Creek Sewing Angel Ornament

Jim Shore’s delightful sewing angel ornament is a tribute to the care and skill at the heart of needle work and the generations of women who’ve practiced their craft and created gifts of all sorts for the holidays. This beautiful little angel has a quilt gently spread across her lap as she’s lovingly working on it. The pretty bright colors make this Christmas ornament stand out from many other angels in white and cream colors. Another sweet ornament that would be a great compliment to this sewing angel, is the Vintage Sewing Machine Ornament, which also features a similar folk art look and feel. If you’re thinking of a special gift for one of your quilter friends or family, you could give them a set of three related Christmas ornaments by adding the Old World Christmas Spool Of Thread Glass Blown Ornament.

Price: $20

10. Ganz Angels By Your Side Ornament

This beautiful little angel ornament is filled with sparkle and whimsy. The rhinestone studded angel will strike a fanciful pose on your Christmas tree and deliver a holiday sentiment at the same time. Delivering a special greeting that says “May happiness fill your heart”, this Christmas ornament would be a fun and affordable gift idea for friends and family this year. The Angels By Your Side collection features many special sentiments to wish someone on your Christmas list a very happy holiday. From “You are a special blessing,” to “Angels watch over us” and “Always know you are loved,” these sweet angel ornaments will spread your love and good cheer throughout the Christmas season.

Price: $9.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.