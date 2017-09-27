Top 10 Best Unique Advent Calendars 2017

Amazon

The season of Advent is filled with anticipation, faith, excitement, hope and spirituality. On the other hand, it can also be filled with exhausting shopping, crowds that always seem to be in a hurry and the feeling that there’s not enough time to focus on the things that matter most during the Christmas season. That’s why we’ve decided to take a slightly different look at Advent, and give you some ideas for unique Advent calendars that might inspire conversations, allow for some self-care or simply give you and your family some time to develop your own thoughtful and different Christmas traditions.

We’ve searched high and low, and consulted with all of Santa’s elves to find the very best Advent calendars that offer a lighthearted and fun holiday adventure. From fun taste flashes to spa treatments and crafty opportunities for you and your kids, these Advent calendars deviate a bit from the norm. These unusual Advent calendars might just make your Christmas season even brighter, and they make great gift ideas for early delivery.

If you’re looking for more traditional Advent calendars, there are lots of them available. Elegant paper Advent calendars with spiritual pictures and messages are abundant. There are calendars that offer little chocolate treats when you open their secret doors each day. That said, order early because people are clearly planning ahead, and inventories are already running low on some. We’re pretty sure these Top 10 Best Unique Advent Calendars will have you looking forward to Christmas with more excitement than ever before.

1. Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Celebrate the holidays with this charming and beautiful limited edition Bonne Maman Advent Calendar. This unusual Advent calendar brings with it the surprise of 24 unique treats. Each day you can open a one ounce jar of delicious Bonne Maman preserves, jellies and honey, waiting behind each dated window. Your family will be surprised and delighted on each of the days leading up to Christmas. This is a perfect gift idea for your own family and for friends and relatives too, but you’ll want to order early before the limited quantity of this unique 2017 Advent calendar are gone. What makes Bonne Maman so delicious? They’re made with natural ingredients and the finest fruits. Each traditional French recipe uses only ingredients that could be found in your kitchen to deliver a delicious homemade taste. In addition to all-time classic preserves flavors, this unique advent calendar includes special holiday flavors like Orange and Cinnamon, Raspberry and Litchi, Pineapple and Rum, Pear and Mirabelle Plum, Morello Cherry and Acacia Honey. I’ll bet your mouth is watering already, isn’t it?

Price: $27.99

2. English Tea Shop Advent Calendar

Does someone on your Christmas list the kind of person who is looking to excite their tastebuds? Are they daring enough to try new things? Do they have a passion for tea? This unique Advent calendar brings together the finest teas that are organically grown and processed for maximum flavor. Each day leading up to Christmas, you or that lucky person on your gift list can treat yourself to a deliciously warming cup of steaming tea. What better way is there to relax and calm yourself during the most stressful of seasons. This lovely and unusual Advent calendar offers a chance for warm reflections of the holidays and comes with individually wrapped pyramid tea bags behind every door. For a more traditional Christmas scene, the Joyous Christmas Advent Calendar from English Tea Shop is another warmhearted option. The Christmas Ornaments Advent Calendar is another great choice for the tea lovers on your list.

Price: $19.99

3. Wera Advent Calendar 2017

This unusual and unique Advent calendar is perfect for the Mr. or Ms. Fixit on your Christmas gift list. It contains a mini-screwdriving workshop that will make even Santa Claus green with envy. Twenty four doors conceal 34 tool surprises, to enable simpler working, even in confined spaces. It includes one Kraftform Micro bit holder with a magnetic chuck for interchangeable blades, one Kraftform bit holder with a Rapidaptor quick-release chuck for standard 1/4″ bits, one socket adaptor and one offset screwdriver, and lots more. The set comes with a canvass box for neat and tidy arrangement and storage of all the tools from the Advent calendar.

Price: $67.99

4. Christmas Charms Advent Calendar

Picture the weeks leading up to Christmas, with each day more charming than the next. This unique Advent calendar features the traditional 24 secret doors, each of which hides a charm, necklace or bracelet. By the time Christmas arrives, you or that special someone on your gift list will have two, very special holiday themed pieces of jewelry. From snowmen and reindeer to Christmas trees, snowflakes and stars, each day’s charming surprise will guarantee anticipation and delight. Perfect for children, each charm is white gold plated, and is nickel, lead and cadmium free. Another, more elaborate option is the Nutcracker Jewelry Box Advent Calendar which features daily charms and has soldiers and characters that pop up when each door is opened.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Living Quarters Advent Calendar Pillow

Count down the days until Christmas in cozy style with this Advent calendar pillow from Living Quarters. Tiny envelopes on strings are tucked into each of the days, and they’re just waiting to be filled by you with small gifts that celebrate the sentiment and feelings of the holiday season. This unique Advent calendar would look terrific in your living room, ready for the day’s guests or your own family to reveal the surprise. Or you could tuck your child in at night, and make this special pillow a part of your nightly ritual leading up to Christmas night. Fill the pockets with small toys from worry dolls to tiny trucks, or make the day’s surprise chocolates or Christmas candies.

Price: $40 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Morris & Co. Pure Advent Calendar

Featuring two iconic, original prints by William Morris – Golden Lily and Strawberry Thief, this unusual Advent calendar has brought together a joyous, unique and luxurious expression for the holidays. This Advent calendar is the ultimate festive countdown. The products inside are fragranced with two signature scents. The first is bursting with fresh citrus scents of tangerine and bergamot, blended with cinnamon and nutmeg spices on an earthy base of cedarwood. The second features rich, earthy base notes of amber, sandalwood and patchouli, topped with refreshing notes of red berries and bergamot on a heart of rose. A terrific gift idea for anyone on your list, they can open a door each day to reveal a a host of bath, body and beauty necessities. This unique Advent calendar contains a mix of products including vitamin enriched hand creams, bath fizzers, moisture rich body lotions, cleansing body washes, relaxing foam baths and energizing bath salts, all of which are paraben and sulphate free.

Price: $59.98

7. Mad Beauty Advent Calendar

What better way to head into the sometimes exhausting holiday season than with a daily gift of beauty? The Mad Beauty Advent Calendar is packed with 24 days of wonderful little beauty treats. Hidden behind each door is a fabulous gift that will have your cosmetics bag bulging by the time Christmas day finally arrives. This is a pretty little gift to give yourself, your daughters or your girlfriends. It includes two different lipsticks, a powder compact, three nail polishes, three five lip glosses in two different sizes, two eye shadows, an eyeliner pencil, a lip liner, and two blushers. It also contains the necessary beauty tools to enjoy all of that, including a lip brush, blush brush, nail file, applicator, sharpener and toe separator, along with festive holiday nail stickers. Now just how fun is that? Mad Beauty has another unique Advent calendar with a slightly different assortment of beauty gifts inside if you’re buying for daughters who might compare gifts. Mad Beauty also has a smaller Twelve Days of Christmas Advent Calendar.

Price: $21.84

8. Advent Calendar Window Clings

This unique Advent calendar may start a tradition with you and your kids. The reusable nativity scene comes to life on your walls or windows throughout the days leading up to Christmas, with 25 numbered pieces and 20 additional accent clings. An educational insert coordinates with each piece, adding spiritual insight to the story of the first Christmas. Create a beloved Christmas activity with your family by reading each day’s short meditation as your child places the corresponding cling into the mix. By Christmas morning, they’ll have experienced the miracle and wonder of Christ’s birth and better understand the true spirit of the season.

Price: $17.95

9. MusicBox Kingdom Scandinavian Design Advent Calendar

Imagine a each day before Christmas being filled with music and fun. That’s the concept behind this unique Advent calendar. It is so artfully designed and meticulously crafted. As each door is opened, a Christmas melody is played, the Christmas tree lights up and the happy holiday scene starts moving. Your kids (and you) will be mesmerized by this beautiful wooden Advent calendar that will be one of your family’s favorites, year after year. It’s beautifully hand painted, with elves and Santa Claus peeking out the windows. The only thing left for you to do is fill each secret compartment with an assortment of Christmas treats. The MusicBox Kingdom Advent Calendar Decorative Box is another beautiful musical option that will likely become a family heirloom.

Price: $177.09 (19 percent off MSRP)

10. Perfect Advent Countdown to Christmas Paper Calendar Kit

A perfect option to hang on your wall or mantle, this unique Advent calendar inspires each day leading up to the holidays with a thoughtful word to contemplate. As you move through the hectic holiday season, you could make this your morning family activity. Words like appreciate, celebrate and enjoy offer opportunities to be grateful for all that Christmas brings to your life, and others, like listen, learn and pray give you and your family a time to be more reflective about yourselves, and others during the season of giving. Each day’s paper calendar page is at first a conversation starter that can then be hung from a red rope for others to see. This unusual Advent calendar will be a warm and welcoming greeting to every guest who comes to your home this season.

Price: $14.99

