First Day of Fall 2017: 10 Quotes to Celebrate the Beginning of Autumn

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Today is the autumnal equinox which marks the first day of fall. It is the first official day of autumn where daytime and nighttime are approximately the same lengths. There are two equinoxes every year – in September and March – when the sun shines directly on the equator and the length of day and night is nearly the same. The one in March is known as the spring, or vernal, equinox, and marks the beginning of spring.

Today on the East Coast, the autumnal equinox is at 4:02 pm EDT. In Central Time it is 3:02 PM, in Mountain Time it is 2:02 PM and Pacific Time it is 1:02 PM.

However, today is only the first day of the astronomical fall. The meteorological fall started on September 1. According to the Metro, meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and are split into four seasons of three months. With the meteorological calendar, fall lasts until November 30, but the winter solstice isn’t until Thursday, December 21.

Celebrate the fall season with these famous quotes about all things autumn, like leaves changing color, pumpkins, and more:

1. “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” ― Albert Camus, French philosopher

2. “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” ― L.M. Montgomery, <em<Anne of Green Gables

3. “Autumn is the hardest season. The leaves are all falling, and they’re falling like

they’re falling in love with the ground.” ― Andrea Gibson, American poet

4. “Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” ― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

5. “Autumn…the year’s last, loveliest smile.” – William Cullen Bryant, American poet

6. “But when fall comes, kicking summer out on its treacherous ass as it always does one day sometime after the midpoint of September, it stays awhile like an old friend that you have missed. It settles in the way an old friend will settle into your favorite chair and take out his pipe and light it and then fill the afternoon with stories of places he has been and things he has done since last he saw you.” ― Stephen King, Salem’s Lot

7. “Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring.”

― Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany’s

8. “I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne, The American Notebooks

9. “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop, American journalist

10. “He found himself wondering at times, especially in the autumn, about the wild lands, and strange visions of mountains that he had never seen came into his dreams.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring