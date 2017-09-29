National Coffee Day 2017: Deals & Freebies

It’s National Coffee Day, and whether you’re stuck in the office, running the kids to their after-school activities, or trying to get that extra boost before the weekend begins, you’re probably looking for some good deals and free coffee.
On Friday, September 29, many businesses will be offering deals and promotions. Some are even extending those deals beyond Friday. ***Keep in mind all deals are at participating locations only. You must check your local stores to see if they are participating.
Deals & Freebies
Cinnabon: Offering free 12-ounce coffee all day at participating locations
Dunkin Donuts: Get a free medium coffee when you purchase a medium or hot coffee at participating locations
Wawa: A free cup of coffee– any size– on Friday
7 Eleven: Members of the loyalty program will get one free cup at participating locations through Sunday.
Krisby Kreme: Free coffee all weekend! (At participating locations)
Keurig: From Friday through Sunday, you can get 20% off all pods and bagged coffee purchased at http://www.keurig.com using the coupon code CELEBRATE
