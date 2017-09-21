Amazon

It doesn’t really matter if you’re a city kid, because Halloween gives you (or your daughter) the perfect chance to channel your inner cowgirl. Skip the fairy princess scene. Cast away all notions of witches and warlocks. Get ready for some good clean rough and tumble Halloween adventure, Western style. When it comes to cute cowgirl costumes for kids, and even adult women’s Halloween costumes, there are so many different interpretations of Western women. From the peppery girl wrangler in chaps and boots, to the rodeo princess in a fringed skirt and western shirt, cowgirls run the gamut from tough as nails, to pretty, to sassy and sexy too. This year’s crop of cowgirl costumes absolutely reflects that. I mean, heck, you and your daughter can even go out trick or treating in matching costumes, as Jessie, the sweetheart cowgirl doll from Toy Story. Do make sure you’ve both learned how to yodel, though. And what’s better is, these cowgirl costumes finally give you the perfect excuse to buy those righteous red cowboy boots you’ve been coveting, and maybe even a cool fringed leather jacket.

Just in case you can’t find exactly which Halloween costume you want here, check out some of our other great past Halloween costume picks. You’ll find fun recommendations for sexy Halloween costumes, vampire costumes for your whole family, maternity costumes, and even costumes for toddlers and babies that are just so darned cute. There’s no trick up our sleeve, honest ma’am. Just lots of great cowgirl costumes full of spunk. So giddyup and go shopping for one of these Top 10 Best Cowgirl Costumes for Halloween 2017.

Best Cowgirl Costumes for Girls 1. Melissa & Doug Cowgirl Costume Set

Halloween costumes for kids don’t have to be a one and done. With this cute cowgirl costume, your little sweetie can play dress-up for Halloween and every day after. Yeehaw. With this costume’s pink-and-white cow-print skirt, pink satin neck scarf, pink hat and a removable sheriff’s badge, we reckon your young cowgirl is in for some wild-west adventures with her friends. This adorable Halloween costume set is sized for children ages 3-6. It’s sure to inspire her imagination and spark lots of pretend-play fun. To make your cowgirl look even more authentic, get her the Just Jump It L’il Lariat so she can become a lasso pro. Some fancy pink cowboy boots would absolutely take this Halloween costume for kids completely over the top.

Price: $23.90 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Girl’s Cowgirl Cutie Halloween Costume

This cowgirl Halloween costume is exactly what your little cutie needs for trick or treating, and to saddle up to her next Halloween party. The costume includes the adorable, pink and white dress. It’s flouncy underskirt, and gingham overlay are swishy and fun. It includes the cute mock cow print vest and a cowgirl hat. Add to her cowgirl attire with a perfect pink bandana to tie around her neck.

Price: $26.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

3. Cowgirl Sweetie Girl’s Halloween Costume

All dolled up in denim, your little girl will be ready to lasso up a ton of fun and lots of treats in this adorable cowgirl Halloween costume. It features a dress with a denim skirt that has two bandana-print pockets and white fringe at the hemline. It has an attached red gingham with puffy lace trimmed sleeves. It also comes with a cow print vest with fringes, a red belt and a white cowgirl hat with a star on it. A cute red bandana to tie around her neck and some sassy matching red or white cowgirl boots, and your little girl will be roping in some major Halloween admirers.

Price: $13.57 – 13.82

4. Forum Novelties Cowgirl Halloween Costume

It’ll be giddy up and go time for your girl on Halloween night in this playful cowgirl costume. This Halloween costume includes a super cute dress with a playful cow print skirt adorned by a fringe detail on the bottom. It also includes the leather-like vest with two shiny conchos on the front and a sweet cowgirl hat. If your older girl has a little sis to tag along on Halloween night, a different cute cowgirl costume might be in order for her trick or treating companion. If she’s bringing along a little brother, he needs his own cowboy costume too.

Price: $12.38 (38 percent off MSRP)

5. Fun Costumes Girl’s Cowgirl Chaps Halloween Costume

Is your little lassie ready to head to the wild West to wrangle bucking broncos and corral cattle? Maybe she’s ready to teach those other cowpokes a thing or two about how to be a top notch frontierswoman? She’ll be ready for any western adventure when you outfit her in this rough and tumble cowgirl chaps Halloween costume. With an authentic cowgirl look, this detailed costume has all the signature pieces that a wrangler needs. A cowhide pattern vest goes over the classic white western shirt. Faux leather chaps fit on top of her favorite pair of jeans, and a big buckle belt, bright red bandana and felt hat completes the look. You could get her a sheriff’s badge and some six shooters to make her look like a true western law woman in her cowgirl costume.

Price: $39.99

Best Cowgirl Costumes for Women 6. California Costumes Women’s Round’ Em Up! Cowgirl Costume

You’ll be smokin’ hot on Halloween night in this sexy cowgirl costume. This women’s Halloween Costume is all about taking the law into your own hands. Dressed up as the sheriff, you’ll make a strong impression with any rule breakers on Halloween. The Round’ Em Up costume comes with a cleavage revealing vest, which can also be worn with a white top underneath for a bit more modest look. The duster coat has a removable badge, which you’re going to need to establish your authority with wary tricksters. It also features the collar, cowboy hat with an attached badge and a holster belt. Shoes, pants and the revolver are not included, so be sure to grab a pair of black skinny jeans and matching cowboy boots to complete the look.

Price: $49.17

7. Dreamgirl Women’s Rhinestone Cowgirl Costume

You’ll be the sassiest cowgirl in town in this sexy Halloween costume from Dreamgirl. Irresistable to all the cowboys, this cowgirl costume comes with a western style ultra suede cowgirl mini-dress, with hook and eye front closure. Fringe trims and red leather like laces add to the appeal. This women’s Halloween costume includes a cowboy hat, and comes with a scarf and pin. If you’re worried about the mini length, slip this cute cowgirl costume over some denim leggings or skinny jeans and a pair of red cowboy boots. If you’re planning to be out on a chilly night, snag the Scully Women’s Fringe Boar Suede Blazer. It’s a great deal, and you’ll wear that sassy jacket for years to come.

Price: $18.61

8. Forum Novelties Women’s Cowpoke Cutie Costume

If you want to be the cutest cowpoke at the party, this sassy cowgirl Halloween costume is the perfect way to dress up and life our your wildest western fantasy. The cowpoke cutie dress features a scoop neck gingham bodice, trimmed with red ribbon and lace, and puffy sleeves with the same finishes. The faux suede skirt wraps in front and has a fitted waistband with red lace up trims. You’ll need to get your own red straw cowgirl hat and boots though. If you’d rather be on the side of the Indians this Halloween, the Leg Avenue Women’s Native Princess costume is a real beauty.

Price: $26.42

9. Fun Costumes Women’s Cowgirl Chaps Costume

Life on the frontier. Wrangling cattle. Bonfires and whiskey jugs. Seemingly endless rides into the sunset. There’s a reason any cowgirl worth her spit would wear chaps while she’s out riding the range. Why… even Wyatt Earp wouldn’t think to question your mettle. So when a cowgirl like you needs to suit up and hit the trail for Halloween, this Cowgirl Chaps Costume will set the pace for your adventure. It comes with all the accessories that a bonafide wrangler would wear. Put the cowhide pattern vest on over the included white broadcloth western shirt. It has brown faux suede piping and even fastens with pearly snaps in front and on the cuffs. The tie the bandana around your neck, don your favorite Wranglers, and slip on the faux leather fringed chaps. Top off your look with the felt Western hat. With a genuine wild West look, you’ll feel ready to tackle that rowdy herd of trick or treaters at your door.

Price: $71.49

10. Women’s Disney Pixar Toy Story & Beyond Jessie Costume

You can be everyone’s favorite rough and tumble cowgirl doll Jessie, from Disney’s Toy Story this Halloween. This cute women’s Halloween costume features a clever one-piece jumpsuit with long sleeves and flared cow print legs. The bodice features cartoonish printed oversize buttons and a classic cowgirl shirt look with fancy trim. Even the oversized belt buckle takes on a perfect animated flair. Modest, and perfect to host your kids’ Halloween party, or to charm kids at the door, this cowgirl costume is hand washable, so you’ll get lots of wear out of it. Plus, it includes Jessie’s signature coordinating red hat. Now all you need to do is learn to yodel like her. Do you want to take your daughter out in a matching Halloween costume? There’s a Jessie cowgirl costume for kids too. If you’re not up for a full on cowgirl costume this year, you can always get the Halloween Cowgirl Costume Women’s T Shirt, printed with gingham, cow patterns and even a bandana and badge. While you’re at it, you might want to get a clever cowboy tee shirt for your husband or boyfriend too.

Price: $27.49 – $28.86

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.