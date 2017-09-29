Top 10 Best Gluten-Free Candy for Halloween of 2017

Amazon

Having food allergies and auto-immune diseases that affect the digestive tract takes work. “Planning ahead” might as well be your middle name. And, being the parent of a child with these dietary needs can be frustrating, and downright scary. As a Celiac myself, I know how hyper-vigilant you must be, in order to eat something delicious that doesn’t destroy your GI tract.

Unfortunately, holidays are especially hard for Celiacs. Many companies change manufacturing standards to accommodate for the high-volume of orders. Halloween, especially, can spell “disaster” for many people with gluten issues.

Regardless of whether you’re Celiac or NCGS, you want to ensure you’re intaking safe candy. I’ve put together a list of the best gluten-free candy for Halloween–updated specifically for 2017. Remember to always read labels, just to be sure.

1. HERSHEY’S Chocolate 1.55 Oz Bar

As we all know, Hershey’s used to be super hush hush about their ingredients. Luckily, they’ve changed their tight-lipped ways, and have released information regarding which products contain gluten. But, if you specifically opt for a Hershey’s milk chocolate bar, only go for the 1.55 ounce bar.

While there are other Hershey’s-specific products that are considered gluten-free, the names are confusing, and it’s very easy to accidentally gluten yourself.

Price: $32.65 for 36 1.55 oz Bars

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (36 ct.)

As long as you don’t have nut issues, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are a go for gluten-free candy. Any of their products are a green light–except the unwrapped minis and seasonal shape items. So, if you’re looking at the Halloween-specific pumpkins, stay away.

Price: $41.97 for 36 Packages

3. M&Ms Fun Size Milk Chocolate

Mars Chocolate states that their labels will clearly spell out if something is gluten-free. Because manufacturing lines change throughout the year, each batch is different. They will always call out gluten-containing ingredients by name (wheat, barley, rye), and denote any potential cross-contamination risks. As long as the bag of regular M&Ms you’re looking at doesn’t have any information indicating otherwise, you should be good to go.

Bigger fan of Peanut M&Ms? Grab some here.

Price: $29.99 for 3 pounds of Fun-Size M&Ms.

4. Butterfinger Fun Size Stand Up Bag

Given the texture, it would be easy to assume that Butterfingers aren’t gluten-free. They actually are–but only in fun size, single, and share packs. Butterfinger Cups, Butterfinger Bites, Butterfinger Minis, and holiday-specific Butterfinger items are NOT gluten-free candy.

Price: $14.99 for 11.5 Oz.

5. Skittles, Fun Size Bags

Skittles are produced by Wrigley. Almost all of their products are gluten-free–save for some types of Altoids. Skittles in every form are a gluten-free candy. Enjoy these nuggets of deliciousness all-year long.

Price: $22.62 for 5 Lbs. of Fun Size Skittles

6. Starburst Original Big Bag

Since not everyone is a chocolate-lover (me included), having a gluten-free candy other than that is ideal. Starbursts, luckily, are considered gf. And, they’re good to go the entire year–there aren’t any changes around holidays.

Price: $12.40 for 54 Oz.

7. Jelly Belly Gourmet Candy Corn

One of the most popular candies is Candy Corn. They just scream “Halloween”, and not being able to consume them can be a cause of tears. Jelly Belly actually produces gluten-free candy corn…and it comes in a couple of different flavors.

Plus, all of their jelly beans (including licorice!) are a gluten-free candy.

Price: $9.99 for 7.5 Oz.

8. Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy

Gummies are always a super popular Halloween treat. As many of us well know, there are a few brands that are definitely not gluten-free. Black Forest, though, is! Any of their gummies are safe for someone with gluten issues.

If you like Trollis, they’re also a gluten-free candy.

Price: $10.34 for 25 1.5 Oz Bags

9. Lemonhead 150ct Tub

Since many jaw breakers or jaw breaker-type candies are not gluten-free, it’s awesome that Lemonheads are specifically designated as such. Enjoy this gluten-free hard candy until you’re making a sour face.

Price: $9.99 for 150 Pieces

10. Now and Later Giant Soft Chewy Taffy Candy

Now and Laters are one of those gluten-free candies you forget about…until Halloween rolls around. Luckily, their delicious soft taffy is totally gluten-free–so you know you won’t be glutened on a fun night of tricks and treats.

Price: $13.40 for 120 Pieces

