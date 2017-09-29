Top 10 Best Killer Clown Halloweens Costumes 2017

Halloween is upon us. And this year, the killer clown trend has hit critical mass.

It all started in August of last year, with the first of several real scary clown sightings occurred.

Sightings turned into attacks and continued into 2017. Finally, with the re-release of the film It (originally inspired by the Stephen King novel), clowns are officially at the top of everyone’s worst fear list.

The killer clown is one of the scariest costumes of the year, and you should only dress as one as long as you don’t mind the risk of inciting a pitchfork mob.

And please keep away from children. They don’t need this.

Read on below to browse the creepiest killer clown costume kits online. Just please don’t try anything funny.

1. Rubie’s Men’s It Pennywise Deluxe Costume

Pennywise is the quintessential killer clown, who’s been fueling nightmares since 1986.

This is the ideal creepy clown costume for 2017, as everyone who just watched It will have their psychological scars freshly re-opened.

The costume includes a jumpsuit with vest and collar, gloves, and a half-mask with an attached wig. Finish the look off with a red balloon for maximum creepiness.

Price: $38.71 and up

2. Scary the Carnival Clown

This Scary the Carnival Clown costume kit goes for a ghastly carnie look that looks far more sinister than the usual rainbow jumpsuit.

This extra large costume kit will fit most. It comes with a polyester shirt and pants, plus a terrifying mask that is covered in scars. Add a party hat to complete the look.

Price: $31.99

3. Fun World Men’s Big Top Clown Costume

While there is no shortage of blood-spattered clown costumes, sometimes the multitude of macabre options makes you forget just how creepy a traditional clown costume can be.

Especially when you act like a killer clown. After all, what makes clowns truly creepy is that they appear overly jovial. That and they spend a lot of time around children.

If you are going to wear a normal clown costume and act creepy, please don’t do it around children.

Sincerely, Scarred by Clowns since age 6.

Price: $18.57 and up

4. FunWorld Killer Clown Complete Costume

This FunWorld Killer Clown Complete Costume comes in large size that will fit most. It includes a jumpsuit with a ruffle collar, and a full latex mask with hair accents.

Its start color palette makes a terrifying costume for a haunted house. Most all of these costumes are unisex, but this costume does also come in a women’s version.

Price: $32.95

5. Forum Novelties Creepo The Clown Costume

This costume, nicknamed Creepo The Clown, is really all about the hideous face paint on its pullover mask. Its red cheeks, lipstick, and rainbow wig are downright disturbing.

The mask is sold separate from the jumpsuit, but the two combined are still relatively inexpensive.

Price: $21.50

Price: $15.17

6. Skull and Bones Morphsuit Monster Costume

If you are looking for a low-effort killer clown costume, this Skull and Bones Morphsuit is a great pick.

This one piece body suit can be put on or taken off in seconds, and doesn’t require makeup or wigs. It even gives an illusion of you having a creepy giant mouth.

Price: $34.95 and up

7. Rubie’s Giggles The Clown Creature Reacher Deluxe Costume

This Giggles the Clown costume is a terrifying addition to Rubie’s Creature Reacher series, with extra large accessories to make you look truly menacing.

The costume consists of an oversized mask and arm extensions. One of the arms has a spooky (yet comically oversized) gun.

The kit also includes a costume clown shirt with a ruffled collar. To complete the look, all you need are some pants and some oversized shoes.

Price: $179.98

8. California Costumes Last Laugh The Clown Set

Last Laugh The Clown is a terrifying costume set from California Costumes. The mask uses “animotion” technology to move its mouth and lips when you talk underneath.

The mask only goes halfway though, so you may want an afro wig.

The large jumpsuit will fit most wearers, and includes some creepy four-fingered gloves.

Price: $51.95 (52 percent off MSRP)

9. Rubie’s Inflatable Evil Clown Costume

This Evil Clown costume inflates via an included battery powered fan into an eerily large shape.

Its blood-splattered jumpsuit is pure nightmare fuel. It features black and white striped legs, red pom pom buttons, and a bowtie.

The costume also includes a mask with hair accents.

Price: $33.55

10. Smiffy’s Cirque Bo Bo The Clown Costume

If you want to look absolutely deranged, there is no better costume than the cockeyed Bo Bo The Clown Costume from Smiffy’s.

This costume includes a black and red jumpsuit, but its focal point is definitely the blood-spattered mask, which sports a deranged grin and wild tufts of purple hair.

The knife and gloves are not included. But maybe leave the weapons at home this year.

Seriously, people are not going to like the whole clown thing.

Price: $34.23 and up

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.