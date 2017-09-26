Amazon

Things are bubbling in our cauldron this year, and what’s brewing up is an enchanting selection of witch costumes for Halloween 2017. If you’re looking for a spellbinding solution to your upcoming Halloween party, witch costumes for women are abundant. They’re available in standard and plus sizes. And you’ll find everything from charming witch costumes to sexy women’s witch costumes, by the dozens. Many of the Halloween costumes we’ve listed here have both adult and child sized versions, and we’ve noted when that’s the case.

We’ve also picked a precious selection of Halloween costumes for kids, and we’ve divided up our favorites by those for little girls under size 8, and bigger girls up to size 14. To make them even more fun, we’ve added lots of ideas for accessories, from wigs and tights to make up, wands, witch brooms and more.

Just in case you’re still searching for other Halloween costume ideas for either you or your kids, be sure to check out our other carefully curated costume collections. We’ve looked at cowgirl costumes, vampire costumes, seriously sexy costumes, maternity costumes and adorable costumes for babies and toddlers. Because All Hallow’s Eve is drawing near, order early to be sure you get the best selection of both variety and sizes. There…the spell is cast. Check out our totally bewitching choices for the Top 10 Best Witch Costumes for Halloween 2017.

Best Witch Costumes for Women 1. Nuoqi Women’s Witch Costume

You’ll be casting evil spells and conjuring up demons in this awesome witch Halloween costume. The witchy frock includes the black and green dress, with a matched, high collar green cape. Check out the hemline on this dress with the pattern of a witch flying through the night. This cool women’s witch costume also includes the ever so evil looking black witch hat. Nuoqi also makes a slightly less evil, and a bit more artful witch costume, as well as a super sexy witch costume too.

Price: $37.66 – $39.99 (Up to 37 percent off MSRP)

2. InCharacter Women’s Witch Costume

You’ll make the perfect appearance as the Wicked Witch of the West in this wickedly perfect witch costume for women. Bring on the flying monkeys and all your worst evil ideas with this full ensemble that includes the full length gown, tulle petticoat, hat with tulle sash and stick-on black fingernails. Give yourself an even more witchy countenance with a lovely green makeup glow. Add that extra evil look to your Halloween costume with some perfectly pointy witch shoes and striped stockings to match.

Price: $62.83 – $106.95 (Up to 5 percent off MSRP)

3. Leg Avenue Women’s Storybook Witch Costume

Not all witches are evil and mean. Think of Glinda, the good witch from the Wizard of Oz. In this pretty women’s witch costume you’ll be casting your sweet spell over everyone on Halloween night. The lovely gown features tulle adornments and a pretty ribbon faux-lace-up bodice. You’ll also get the matching witch hat that has a tulle veil. This Halloween costume is hand-washable, so you can keep wearing it for years, while you charm trick or treaters or head for your favorite Halloween parties. Give it an even more impressive look by adding a hoop skirt to expand the gown’s presence. And for heaven’s sake, don’t forget to get a sweet witch’s broom to complete the look. Looking for a girl’s version of this same sweet witch costume? Find it here.

Price: $37.85 – $47

4. Disguise Women’s Sorceress Costume

If you want to be a wickedly powerful sorceress with an evil eye, cast spells on your friends in this enchanting Halloween costume. While we might have broken with tradition here, because a sorceress is distinctly different than a with, if the spell fits, we say wear it. This purple and black combo costume includes the dress which features witchy sleeves and a thigh high slit front. You’ll also get the matching hat, evil eye medallion and an extra spell casting hand accessory. Cap off your Halloween costume with a long purple wig, and some sexy spiderweb stockings to enhance that slit front dress.

Price: $31.51 (10 percent off MSRP)

5. California Costumes Women’s Incantasia, The Glamour Witch Costume

You’ll be casting some Halloween magic in this elegant women’s witch costume. The Incantasia Witch costume features an oh-so-elegant black and purple dress, adorned with silver trim, that has an attached, purple flared collar. The purple waist sash has a sparkling rhinestone buckle, and the matching floppy witch’s hat has a sparkly buckle as well. If you’re planning to be out and about with your kids, or you’re headed to an evening party on Halloween, you might want to get a pretty black and purple witch’s cape to keep you warm and cozy, along with some sheer spiderweb arm warmers. If you you and your daughter want to dress up in matching costumes on Halloween, the Incantasia Witch costume comes in kid sizes too.

Price: $10.06 – $23.89

6. Leg Avenue Women’s Bewitching Witch Costume

With a mere twitch of your cute little nose, you’ll bewitch everyone in sight when you wear this 50’s inspired women’s witch costume. This Halloween costume includes the vintage inspired dress with an organza and velvet collared, peek-a-boo bodice, (pun intended.) The waistline is highlighted with a wide patent belt, and the witch’s hat features a velvet hatband that complements the velvet dress accents. This costume comes in sizes from extra small to 3X, so it’s perfect for any woman who like to show off her legs, but still be a bit modest too. Give your skirt some added flare with the layered tulle petticoat from Leg Avenue. Thigh high stockings or boots would give this witch costume a super sexy look, and black evening gloves would also add to the allure.

Price: $27.03 – $41.93

Best Witch Costumes for Little Girls 7. Flying Fish Child’s Halloween Witch Costume

Your little princess can be a witch sometimes, so why not dress her up as one for Halloween? This cute kid’s witch costume? With the organza overlay, and a layered hem, the dress moves beautifully when walking, running or dancing, which pretty much guarantees your child’s going to love it. The sweet little witch hat has matching organza trim too. Because this costume will get lots of play after Halloween too, add to the witchy stash of costume accessories with a purple metallic witch broom, a magic wand, and perhaps even a wicked witch nose, complete with a wart.

Price: $15.47 – $17.44

8. Little Girl’s Halloween Witch Costume

This enchanting little Halloween costume for girls is the perfect homage to October’s ritual holiday. Pretty in pumpkin colors, the cute witch dress features a black tulle overlay, and sheer tulle puffy sleeves, all wrapped up in a cute orange and black polka dot ribbon bow. The included hat has that same polka dot ribbon adornment. Keep your little one warm while out trick or treating with some black and orange tights. The Fairytale Toddler Witch Halloween costume features a full length witch’s dress, in a pretty purple black and silver combo. The Little Princess Child’s Pretty Witch Costume features loads of black and orange tulle overlay, along with playful faux-lace-up bodice.

Price: $11.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Best Witch Costumes for Big Girls 9. Children’s Pretty Potion Witch Costume

Double, double toil and trouble are in the offing. Your girl can stir up a magical brew in the Pretty Potion Witch Costume for girls. It features an ankle-length black velour dress with a beautiful sheer purple overlay embellished with sparkly glitter swirls. The long bell sleeves are made of the sheer purple fabric as well, and the dress has an attached belt with an iridescent cloth buckle. To top it all off, this pretty girl’s witch costume comes with a matching black velour witch hat. Some sparkly girl’s witch shoes, bedecked with purple trim and a big purple bow would be perfect for this costume, and they’ll get played with until she’s outgrown them. Another fun idea that will also have a long shelf life in the dress up box is an awesome purple wig. Purple and black tights can be worn underneath for extra cozy warmth on a chilly Halloween night.

Price: $38.95

10. Glinda the Good Witch Girl’s Costume

As Glinda would say, “are you a good witch or a bad witch?” If your girl is the sweetest, why not get her a witch costume befitting her kind nature? This Glinda the Good Witch costume includes the lovely pale pink dress with tulle overlays, transparent, puffy sleeves, silver butterfly appliques. It also comes with the matching sparkly silver headpiece. Now all your sweet girl needs to charm even the baddest witch into good behavior is a sparkly wand and some matching silver ballet flats. If you’re looking for this Glinda costume for your toddler, it’s also available. In fact, you can also dress up as Glinda, because they make this Halloween costume for women too.

Price: $33.75 – $39.49

