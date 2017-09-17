‘You’ve Heard of Elf on the Shelf’: Best ‘Now Get Ready For’ Memes & Jokes

Getty

Just in time for the holidays, a new Elf on the Shelf meme is trending. People across the Internet are coming up with catchy rhymes to go with the theme: “You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for…” Many times, the last half of the phrase isn’t event included, leaving the viewer to try to guess what it means. Here are some of the best ideas circulating the Internet so far.

Here’s one big favorite:

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/GgAv3ifpvQ — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 17, 2017

Have you figure it out yet?

It’s Trump on a Stump. Political versions of this meme are especially popular. Here are some more:

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/jcXxj1BRBw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 14, 2017

This one was tough for some people to figure out:

you've heard of elf on the shelf now get ready for pic.twitter.com/wcp1VUuERt — illmatic (@_badweave) September 17, 2017

If you’re having a tough time, it’s supposed to be Cruz on the Booze. But some people think it should be Killer on the Miller, because of the other meme that Cruz looks like the Zodiac Killer (no, they aren’t related.)

Then there’s this one:

you've heard of elf on the shelf now get ready for pic.twitter.com/K5WVcg1jfq — trashCANT (@megacynospoops) September 17, 2017

(Bill on the Chill.)

Or this one.

you've heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/8HtyMhpZAZ — em (@aIlthismadness) September 17, 2017

Some of the best memes surround TV shows, like these for Rick and Morty:

Here’s another version of the same one:

You've heard of Ash in the trash, get ready for…(and yes I made this I hope no one else did) pic.twitter.com/nBsEB38vOM — 🦄You're amazing!🦄 (@ParanoidCrybaby) September 17, 2017

The “Rick on a Brick” one above is a favorite, but let’s not forget this one, shared on Reddit by u/rysterini.

It’s Jerry on a Berry!

Rick and Morty not your thing? How about Game of Thrones? This next one was shared on Reddit by King5lay3r.

Or maybe Community is more your style. So how about this one, shared on Reddit by u/BatsyIII.

It’s Abed in a bed!

And next up:

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf but do you know about pic.twitter.com/6Z4yorLtsw — NickSplat (@NickSplat) September 16, 2017

And…

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/4Lh5ZjMdnY — Whose Line Nation (@WhoseLineNation) September 17, 2017

But maybe TV versions just aren’t your cup of tea. Is Pokemon more your style?

Ash in the trash pic.twitter.com/6s3jXB40Xr — 1 Man 1 Game (@1Man1Game) September 17, 2017

It’s Ash in the Trash!

Some are just based on every day items:

you've heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/pDSRQ2Mgke — rabid (@rabid_rtr) September 15, 2017

you've heard of elf on the shelf? now get ready for pic.twitter.com/TmgGxD9I52 — nicool (@nicolescampoli) September 17, 2017

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/J2OpWAvigP — Ikari Allen (@IkariAllen) September 17, 2017

And last but not least:

You've heard of Elf on the shelf, now get ready for….HEY WAIT A SECOND! pic.twitter.com/RVVl5t2QZZ — DʀᴇᴡTʜᴇRᴇᴅPᴏᴏᴄʜʏᴇɴᴀ (@DrewPoochyena) September 17, 2017

What’s your favorite so far?