Best Columbus Day Deals on Amazon 2017: Huge Discounts Now

Amazon

All the big Labor Day sales are over, and Black Friday is still a long way off, but Columbus Day Deals on Amazon are in full swing. Right now you have an awesome opportunity to find huge discounts on just about everything. Even if you don’t want to splurge on yourself, you can save 50, 60 and even 70 percent on lots of products that will make perfect Christmas gifts. Just imagine getting your shopping finished before Halloween. Wouldn’t that be killer? That’s why these killer deals are just too good to pass up. It’s a no-brainer that end of season Amazon sales would be abundant, but you can get great winter jackets for men and women at more than 50 percent off, before the first snowflakes even fly. You can stock up on kitchen appliances and goodies for your home and patio too. Since you’re probably going to have a long Columbus Day weekend, you’ll have plenty of time to shop around and bang out that Christmas shopping list while prices are cheap and selections are abundant. If you see a deal that’s low on stock, but more is on the way, order now to get this weekend’s excellent price. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get it all delivered lightning fast with free two-day shipping. Not a Prime member yet? Now is the perfect time to sign up. You might also want to consider the gift of Amazon Prime for someone on your Christmas list, and if you do it today, they’ll get that great shipping deal for all of their holiday shopping, plus access to millions of songs, books and streaming movies and TV shows, starting now. Check out these Best Columbus Day Deals on Amazon, and breathe easy for the rest of the holiday season.

Best Columbus Day Deals on Small Appliances & Kitchen Gadgets 1. 50 Percent Off Chefman 5 Quart Slow Cooker

With winter on the way, you’re likely thinking more about hearty stews, soups and other meals you can fix while you’re at work during the day. The Chefman Slow Cooker is the handy answer to easy prep and delicious dinner awaiting your arrival home. This slow cooker features a removable, 100 percent natural stoneware insert that is naturally non-stick, and coating free. It contains 75 percent less lead than many slow cooker inserts, which makes it safer and healthier for your family too. The versatile crock can be directly refrigerated, and because it’s dishwasher safe, cleanup is so much easier. You can even use the crock directly in the oven or on your gas cooktop, making it a more versatile tool in the kitchen. With three heat settings, this slow cooker will make meal planning a breeze. If you have a larger family, or want to cook in greater quantities to freeze and store for later, the Chefman 7 Quart Slow Cooker is also on sale at 50 percent off right now.

Price: $39.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 54 Percent Off KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor

If you’ve never had a food processor before, and you wondered if it would really come in handy, now is the time to buy this KitchenAid seven cup food processor while it’s more than fifty percent off. This little tool does a yeoman’s job of saving time and energy as you head into the busiest cooking season of the year. You can use it to chop, slice and shred with the included blades which are ever so sharp. With three speeds, you can puree, whip and pulse with precision. That pulse mode is especially important for making pie dough and other items you might have previously thought were too difficult. I own a slightly larger version of this food processor, and I can tell you, this Columbus Day deal is too good to pass up. If you want to knock out some Christmas shopping early, this is a wicked gift idea for any young cook on your gift list, who’s just starting to stock their own kitchen. And it comes in a beautiful Christmas red, which is perfect. If you’re looking for a larger food processor, the KitchenAid 9 Cup Food Processor is also on sale at more than fifty bucks off, but if you’re looking for the biggest and best, with the most features, the KitchenAid 14 Cup Food Processor is a commercial grade machine that’s also on sale right now.

Price: $59.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

3. 66 Percent Off Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker

Sure, the weather’s turning chilly, which only amps up our desire for the perfect cup of morning coffee. The Secura Stainless Steel French Press is made to outlast other similar coffee makers. With double wall construction, it is more efficient at retaining heat, so even if you make a large pot, it will stay hot and delicious so much longer than if you were using a glass french press. And, just in case you avoid french press coffee makers because of the annoying unfiltered grounds you end up with, this coffee maker will make you a convert. Its three-layer stainless steel filter traps the smallest coffee grounds, to produce an exceptionally delicious, full bodied pot of coffee. And you get an additional bonus screen, so you can stack on the extra and give your espresso a more refined taste. This pot features a cool touch handle to protect your fingers and hands, but the big seller here is that every single piece of this french press coffee maker is dishwasher safe, so even the ordinary mess is eliminated. This Columbus Day deal saves you 66 percent off the regular price, and at under 25 bucks, it’s a cool present to stow away for Christmas gift giving too. You can also get this awesome french press in a 50 ounce size, and it’s 50 percent off right now as well.

Price: $23.95 (66 percent off MSRP)

Columbus Day Deals for Your Home & Patio 4. Save $75 on the Char-Broil TRU Infrared Patio Bistro Portable Gas Grill

Perhaps you haven’t wanted to spend the big bucks, or you simply don’t think you have the space for a gas grill. If either of those thoughts apply to you, this could be the day to change them both. Small, but mighty, the Patio Bistro 180 TRU-Infrared is a small gas barbecue, but with big barbecue features. Its compact size and solid construction, combined with Char-Broils TRU-Infrared technology, creates a sleek little barbecue, perfect for on-the-go cooking or an evening on the terrace, even if it’s only an apartment sized patio. Size isn’t an issue, because the portability makes this sweet grill a big winner. Bring it on your next camping trip, take it to a tailgate party, or just keep it on your balcony for convenient everyday cooking. The Patio Bistro 180 is fuel efficient and provides even heat across the entire barbecue surface, which by the way, equals some 245 square inches of cooking area on the stainless steel grilling grate and convenient warming rack. The Columbus Day deal on Amazon means you’ll save $75, and you can finally grill all year round. If your Patio Bistro is going to spend its life outside, protect it throughout the year with a custom cover. And if this is your first gas grill, don’t forget to get a good set of barbecue tools so you’re set whenever the grilling mood strikes.

Price: $104.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

5. Save $116 on a Goplus Rattan Patio Furniture Set

So it shouldn’t come as any surprise to you that Columbus Day is the perfect time to replace your patio furniture. Why? Because, like every end of season product, you can get a killer Columbus Day deal on Amazon, and dump your ratty old patio décor at the same time. Plus you’ll save $116 on this brand spankin’ new, weather resistant, synthetic rattan furniture set. Just imagine how envious your neighbors will be. Sturdy and attractive, this furniture set is constructed with strong, powder coated steel frames and commercial-grade hand woven PE rattan wicker in gradient shades of mixed gray, for a distinctly designer look. The two chairs and love seat come with with comfy sponge padded seat cushions, which have zip off covers for easy cleaning. The no-worry tempered glass top table is perfect for a relaxing dinner, or to set your cocktails on. Add a little color to your patio decor with some pretty printed pillows. It’s also a great time to replace your patio umbrella and save 59 percent while you do it. Don’t forget to get the umbrella base, which is also a killer deal at 54 percent off.

Price: $163.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

6. 56 Percent Off Espresso Finish Corner Shelf Unit

Great Columbus Day deals can be found on all kinds of things for your home, include some sweet home décor items. This stylish wall shelving unit is perfect for placing all your favorite plants and collectibles. It conveniently fits in a corner, utilizing what is often wasted display space. The espresso finish is modern, and the design is clean and contemporary. Plus, it’s super simple to install, which makes it a great piece for your living room or a kids bedroom. At 56 percent off, it’s a screamin’ deal, and since it’s just a bit over twenty bucks, you might want to get several, while they’re on sale. You can also get a set of floating wall shelves for 60 percent off that would look terrific in your bathroom or bedroom. Or save 68 percent on a set of three espresso finish floating wall shelves that will match this cool corner shelf.

Price: $21.95 (56 percent off MSRP)

Best Deals on Outdoor Gear & Outerwear 7. $100 Off the Hyke & Byke Shavano Ultralight Mummy Down Sleeping Bag

Even though camping, hiking and biking season is slowing down, now is the perfect time to grab a great Columbus Day Deal on Amazon for lots of outdoor gear, especially sleeping bags. This ultralight down backpacking sleeping bag is keeps you perfectly warm in temperatures as low as 32 degrees, and it rolls up into a super small compression sack that’s easy to carry on your bike or your backpack. As just a tad over two pounds, this dandy bag is perfect for carrying along on your holiday travels to see friends and family. And, at a savings of $100, it’s a great time to stock up for all of next summer’s adventures. This high quality bag has an ultralight, water repellent, ripstop nylon fabric liner with two YKK zippers, wide shoulders and a large foot box, so you can snuggle in comfort. You’ll be cozy and comfortable, because the premium quality duck down filling is nature’s best light insulator to beat the cold outdoor weather. If you plan to be out in the really cold weather, you can save $150 on the Hyke & Byke 800 Fill Power Goose Down Sleeping Bag.

Price: $99.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

8. 50 Percent Off Outdoor Research Men’s Cathode Hooded Jacket

Bundling up for winter seems like a no-brainer, but finding a killer deal on an awesome winter jacket doesn’t usually happen at this time of year. Thanks to the Amazon sales for Columbus Day, this popular men’s outdoor jacket is up to 50 percent off, depending on the size and color you choose. Winner of the Outside Magazine Gear of the Year award in 2016, the renamed Cathode Hooded Jacket is the first insulated jacket that climbs just as well as it belays. The Cathode features Schoeller underarm side panels that stretch and breathe through crux moves and water-resistant Primaloft One insulation that keeps you warm during brisk predawn starts, as well as blustery afternoons. Built with a super-lightweight Pretext Quantum outer, the hybrid construction of the Cathode makes it an ideal choice for action in cold, wet alpine environments where lightweight, breathable warmth is critical. It would be a perfect choice for chilly hikes, and mountain bike rides, or as an underlayer for hunting in the backcountry.

Price: $98.73 (Up to 50% percent off MSRP depending on size and color)

9. 67 Percent Off WolfWise Two Person Lightweight Backpacking Tent

Fall is the best time to regroup and assess your outdoor gear situation. With a killer Columbus Day Deal on Amazon, you’ll save more than 120 bucks on this highly rated backpacking tent from WolfWise. Lightweight and easy to assemble, the WolfWise two person tent lets you rest on the backtrail without hogging valuable pack space. It weighs in at just 5.07 pounds, sets up in minutes, and provides a waterproof shelter in a variety of environments. It’s terrific for all but the coldest times of year. Sleep in comfort with this shelter made from anti-tear 190T embossed polyester and ventilating mesh with double-stitched seams, stitch taping. It has a waterproof tent floor that resists even pouring rain. The aviation-grade aluminum poles are lightweight, while delivering durable structural support. The shock-corded pole design sets up quickly with easy-to-follow instructions. Another cool advantage to this backpacking tent is that you can light up its interior with the included roof USB LED lighting. Two aligned oversized rain cover doors allow easy entry and exit, while fluorescent buckles make access clear and easy on dark nights. Looking for a great deal on a bigger tent? The Timber Ridge Six Person Family Camping Tent is also a terrific buy, and this weekend, it’s half price, at just $84.99. If what you’re really looking for is a simple pop-up beach tent/shelter, there are lots of them at wicked savings this weekend too.

Price: $59.98 (67 percent off MSRP)

10. 54% off the Columbia Women’s Kaleidaslope II Jacket

Offered in an array of versatile neutral colors that are dark enough to withstand the mud, sweat and tears of outdoor play, this cozy women’s jacket utilizes an Omni-Heat thermal reflective and insulation to provide superior warmth in winter weather. Grab it now, while you can save more than $75 during Amazon’s Columbus Day sale. Its beautiful baffling makes it as perfect for everyday as it is for staying warm during cold-weather adventures in the outdoors. Forged for the blustery, unpredictable winters of the Pacific Northwest, this jacket boasts performance features that are ready to tackle your local mountain slope, along with streamlined stylings that are ready to transition to the city sidewalk. Updated with durable new ripstop fabric, the Kaleidaslope II keeps you warm, with a decidedly feminine flourish. Form-flattering pleating on the chest elevates the style factor, while high-pile faux fur lining on the interior collar enhances coziness. Both supple and lightweight, the Kaleidaslope makes a great layering piece, and a proprietary 3-point Interchange design allows you to attach it to a corresponding Columbia shell for more protection. Comfort cuffs ward off arctic gusts, while interior security and media pockets stash all your essentials securely. This weekend is also a great time to stock up on Columbia snow boots. Get ’em before the first flakes fly at up to 58 percent off.

Price: $64.83 (Up to 54 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.