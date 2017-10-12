Top 10 Best Kids’ Advent Calendars 2017

Amazon

Little kids and Christmas go hand in hand, but sometimes the weeks leading up to the holiday can be filled with too much sugar, over-excitement and perhaps even a little pleading to open “just one present” early. Advent presents a fun opportunity to let your child experience a little magical moment on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Kids’ Advent calendars can be simple and thoughtful, like the pretty paper offerings with Christmas or nativity scenes and windows that open to reveal pretty pictures or scriptures. Chocolate Advent calendars for kids reveal a tiny treat behind every door. And then there are the countdown to Christmas calendars that offer an activity, figurine or animal that builds into a full playset by the time your kids get to Christmas eve. These toy Advent calendars are a great way to keep little hands and minds busy during the stressful weeks before Christmas, because they offer a creative outlet that kids (and their parents) love. With many, the fun tiny toys are compatible with other toy sets from LEGO and Mega Bloks to PLAYMOBIL and Paw Patrol. We’ve made sure to include lots of additional gift ideas that will keep your kids playing with their Advent calendars long after Christmas has passed. If you’ve been searching for the perfect kid’s Advent calendar, we’ve found ten of them that will keep your child happy and using their imagination for those busy 24 days before Christmas. One thing you’ll discover is that these Advent calendars are selling fast, so be sure to order yours while they are still in stock. And if you’re ordering one or more for early Christmas gifts, remember you’ll want them delivered by Thanksgiving because Advent starts December 1.

1. Cabbage Patch Kids Little Sprouts Advent Calendar

The Little Sprouts world is bustling with neighborhood pals and big time fun. This cute kids Advent calendar lets your little one pretend to skip along the friend-filled streets, snuggle with lovable furry pets, and help sweet babies stay healthy and grow. With 25 surprises inside as they fold-down and open each day along the Christmas countdown, there’s so much to do, see and cuddle. Created for kids four years and older, this fun Advent calendar includes nine figures, 16 accessories and a collector’s guide. As you’re prepping for Christmas, it’s the perfect time to order your little ones the Cabbage Patch Kids Little Sprouts Lil’ Vet Center Play Set, with eight fun features and play areas including a removable pet bed, medicine cabinet, examination table for check ups, outdoor pet house, water bowl, working scale, moveable x-ray machine, grooming station, grooming table and bath tub with a slide. Keep their Advent calendar even after the holidays because they can keep playing with its characters, and you could always stuff their Christmas stocking with the Cabbage Patch Kids Little Sprouts Friends Set.

Price: $29.95

2. Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar

Keep your kids creatively engaged while counting down to Santa’s arrival with the Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar. This 24-day calendar offers simple holiday activities using Crayola tools. This kids’ Advent calendar delivers a daily dose of creativity, with DIY ornaments, finger puppets, and other easy holiday craft projects that will turn into precious keepsakes. Your kiddos will love making their own ornaments to hang on this year’s tree, and the activities are perfect for kids as young as four years old. Encourage your older kids, aged six and up, to help decorate cards and Christmas wrap with the Crayola Emoji Stamp Maker. To let your toddlers get into the fun decorating action, get them a set of My First Crayola Palm-Grip Crayons so they can easily make their mark on Christmas too.

Price: As low as $19.99

3. Barbie Advent Calendar

If you’ve got a girl (or boy, for that matter) who’s just crazy about Barbie, the Barbie Advent calendar is a fun way to countdown the days until Christmas. Each of the 24 days brings a new fashion accessory for either their Barbie doll, or your child. This fun set includes a festive dress for Barbie, decorated with hearts (and in Barbie signature pink, of course). Daily deliveries for the doll include shoes – four pairs, from funky boots to elegant pumps; statement necklaces, cuffs and bangles and earrings; purses and clutches; a perfume bottle; and fun extras, like a cell phone, sunglasses and hair clips. Girls can use the accessories to dress up the included outfit, or to mix and match with their existing Barbie clothes. Two special treats for your child include a pink “gem” bracelet adorned with a Barbie silo head and an adorable ring. If your child doesn’t yet have their first Barbie doll, now would be a perfect time to introduce one along with this kids’ Advent calendar. The festive 2017 Holiday Doll collection includes Holiday Barbie, Holiday Teresa and Holiday Nikki, all of whom can use the fun accessories in this calendar.

Price: $25.13

4. Mega Construx Despicable Me 3 Advent Calendar

The adorable Minions are at it again, and they’re here to make your your family holidays more fun with this kids’ Advent calendar. The advent calendar features 24 mystery windows. your kids can open one each day to discover a different buildable Despicable Me-themed surprise. Of course there will be lots of mischief involved. This fun Advent calendar for kids includes three buildable Minion figures, winter accessories like a tree, presents, reindeer and a fireplace, all of which can be combined with other Mega Bloks Despicable Me playsets so your kids can form their own loyal tribe.

Price: $24.99

5. LEGO Friends 41131 Advent Calendar Building Kit

Your kids will build a holiday party scene with this kids’ Advent calendar from LEGO. They’ll start with a cute and cozy home, with a new piece to add every day. They’ll find everything Emma and Naomi need to put on a festive musical performance, and make preparations for the big day with Christmas gifts, crafts and treats. They’ll even find some furry friends inside too. This Advent calendar is best for 5-12 years of age, and it comes with 2i8 LEGO pieces to keep their hands and minds busy during the days leading up to Christmas. Your kids will collect 24 buildable surprises, including musical instruments, microphone and DJ decks, a hamster, fireplace, snowman and ice skates. A super cool addition to this set as it comes is that your kids can visit the official LEGO website each Sunday before Christmas, and on Christmas Eve, to find new building instructions for a mini build with all the gifts they’ve have opened that week. Neat, huh? The LEGO Christmas Buildup features 24 different little LEGO models to build and would be cool if you’ve got a larger wooden advent calendar to fill. The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 41326 Building Kit features Stephanie, who loves baking, sports and her pets. It’s an adorable Advent calendar for kids too.

Price: $34.95

6. Schleich Christmas on The Farm Advent Calendar Set

The wonderful Schleich Christmas on the Farm Advent calendar for kids is full of surprises for animal lovers of every age. Behind each of 24 doors they’ll discover popular farm animals and all kinds of accessories for feeding and cleaning. And at the very end something that every farm needs is waiting to be discovered. What could it be? Your kids will have to wait and see. This kids’ Advent calendar includes a Simmental calf, paddock fence, horse wash area, dwarf goat kid, stable girl with a wheelbarrow, female Bernese mountain dog, rabbit, children’s zoo, lamb,cat and a Simmental cow. With lots of stickers and hand painted figurines, this Christmas countdown calendar is one your kids will absolutely love and play with for hours. Build on their barnyard collection with the Schleich Chicken Coop Playset, or the Rabbit Hutch with Rabbits & Feed Playset. For a Christmas morning they won’t forget, be sure that the Large Farm with Animals & Accessories is wrapped up to surprise them under the tree.

Price: $39.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. Mega Bloks Monster High Advent Calendar

It’s sure to be a boo-tiful holiday season when your kids open this Monster High Advent calendar for kids. It features 24 unique, monster-fied surprises for building a new toy each day. They’ll discover three buildable mini-fashion-figures including Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, and Draculaura, along with lots of fun style accessories. Ideal for kids ages six and up, it also includes small character-themed builds, and winter accessories like a tree and skis. The Mega Bloks Monster High Creepateria Building Set and the Monster High Frankie Stein’s Electrifying Room Building Set are great small gift ideas to add to the Christmas surprise, while the Monster High Glam Ghoul Band Building Kit could be a cool larger gift, if your kids really dig the Monster High theme.

Price: $27 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. Angry Birds Advent Calendar Game

Your kids can play their favorite app in real life with this fun Angry Birds advent calendar game for kids. Each of the 24 windows contains a different Angry Bird themed gift. All the gifts can be used together to form a complete game that they’ll play over and over again. The gifts include a launcher, blocks, Angry Birds, pigs and mission cards. By Christmas Eve, you’ll have the final game that you can play together as a family. Each game card requires you to reconfigure the blocks and the pigs, while you figure out how to position the launcher to knock them out. Hilarious fun for the whole family.

Price: $39.99

9. PLAYMOBIL Santa’s Workshop Advent Calendar

It looks like the elves are ever so busy getting ready for Christmas in this cute Santa’s Workshop kids’ Advent calendar. Featuring lots of exciting presents, this cute Advent calendar contains a new surprise for each day leading up to Christmas, including a tiny electric lantern (battery included.) Once all the pieces are revealed, your kids can help Santa load the sleigh to deliver the toys! This cute Advent calendar for kids includes a backdrop, Santa and three elves, a sleigh, work bench, reindeer, slide, bike, tons of adorable tiny toys, and plenty of other accessories. Recommended for ages four to ten. The PLAYMOBIL Royal Ice Skating Trip Advent Calendar for kids features a plethora of wonderful woodland creatures gathered round to watch the royal family ice skate. If you’ve got a kid who’s just crazy about hockey, the PLAYMOBIL NHL Rivalry on the Pond Advent Calendar for kids features two hockey players, a Santa referee, two child figures, flags, goal, Stanley Cup, puck bag, reindeer, and tons of other accessories, plus a backdrop to bring this winter game to life.

Price: $24.99

10. Paw Patrol Look-Out Advent Calendar

Your kids will love this Christmas countdown calendar because they’ll share the holiday anticipation with their favorite gang of pups. The group of six rescue dogs, led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, have all kinds of Christmas adventures in store, as each day reveals your kids’ favorite pooches, along with a holiday creatures from snowmen and penguins to polar bears and turtles. This kid’s Advent calendar also includes the all important Paw Patrol badge. Plus the cute Christmas set is compatible with other Paw Patrol playsets too. Stuff their Christmas stocking with the Paw Patrol Rescue Racers Three Pack, or go big on Christmas morning with the Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower that features interactive lights, authentic sounds and a super cool rotating periscope.

Price: $24.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.