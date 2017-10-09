Leif Erikson Day 2017: All the Memes You Need to See

Imgur

Happy Leif Erikson Day! Today we celebrate the original European “discoverer” of the Americas with these funny memes about Vikings and all things Norse.

Erikson is known as the first European to have “discovered” continental North America. Prior to him, his father, Erik the Red, had established Norse colonies on the southern tip of Greenland, which is still within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Erikson was the son of Erik the Red and his wife Thjodhild, who established European Greenlandic colonies. He was also a distant relative of Naddodd, who discovered the previously uninhabited Iceland.

It is unknown where Erikson was born, but most historians consider it likely that he was born in Iceland. In Iceland, he is considered a national hero for his sailing from the neighboring island Greenland to the North American coast.

He named this place “Vinland.”

However, this might not be true. According to a literal interpretation of the two sagas in the book Voyages to Vinland by American-Norwegian Einar Haugen, Erikson had heard of another land from a merchant who sighted it earlier, named Bjarni Herjolfsson. When Erikson finally got to Vinland by accident, he rescued two men who had been shipwrecked there.

These two unknown men are, according to Haugen, the “discoverers” of Vinland. It was called this because the land was described as being full of vines and grapes.

