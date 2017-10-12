Mint & Grey or Pink & White Shoes: Which Colors Is It?

A picture of sneakers by Nicole Coulthard has the internet argument from the February 2015 “dress” incident rising again: what color are they? Mint and gray or pink and white? Spanish student Nicole Coulthard posted the below photo to the Facebook girls’ group GIRLSMOUTH, writing with it:

Ok girls so my friend has just sent me this asking what colour the shoe is, I would say pale pink and white, but she insists its pale blue and grey. What do you girls see? Please tell me pink and white!

But it also has been reported that some people are seeing green, too.

A larger photo of the sneakers can be viewed here:

The incident harkens back to the infamous 2015 “dress”, which left people arguing if a Roman Originals “Lace” dress black and blue or white and gold.

However, there may be a simpler answer this time around:

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha🎃 (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

According to Business Insider, the same science from the perception of the dress can be applied here with illusion and how our brains work. They write, “In person, the dress is clearly blue and black. The lighting of the image, which has a bluish tint, appears to be what is throwing people’s brains off. It makes the blue part look white and black part look gold.”

What colors do you see?