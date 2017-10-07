Szechuan Sauce #BoycottMcDonalds: Memes & Tweets from Angry Rick and Morty Fans

Adult Swim

Many Rick and Morty fans walked away disappointed today, not able to get any of their long-awaited Szechuan sauce due to extremely limited supplies. Many are now tweeting under the hashtag #BoycottMcDonalds, because they’re so angry that McDonald’s stores only had 20 to 40 sauce packets per location.

Here are memes, GIFs, and tweets that fans are sharing about their Szechuan sauce experiences.

Everyone is boycotting mcdonalds and its giving me life #boycottmcdonalds yall are really pissed abt this sauce @BeautyChickee pic.twitter.com/3IoXJcu1vh — Bri • WHY DONT WE (@sowellbrianna05) October 7, 2017

When no McDonald's in your area sells the #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/PpzVVIABzK — Wombat Farts (@WarCrazy5) October 7, 2017

Just went to @McDonalds just to be told they only have 70 packets of #SzechuanSauce with 300 people in line. #boycottmcdonalds pic.twitter.com/IhYn0csbn5 — MaxKh (@mebchyk) October 7, 2017

McDonald's has a one-day promotion for Szechuan sauce, limits the stores participating, sends 25 packets to each store? #boycottMcDonalds pic.twitter.com/nQXpN2zx0p — JakeandJoshPodcast (@JakeJoshPodcast) October 7, 2017

