How to Throw an Awesome 420 Party for Halloween in 2017

Let’s be honest, Halloween is one of the dopest holidays of the year. Sure, you get awesome presents at Christmas/Hanukkah/any other gift-giving religious holiday. You can get smashed (in fact, it’s encouraged) on St. Paddy’s Day, and nobody bats an eye. But Halloween…Halloween is the time to let the wild out.

Because there are so many awesome things about the holiday like costumes, kids coming around to trick-or-treat, and general prankster fun, there’s really only one way to make it better: 420. Yep, a 420 party is everything you need to up your Halloween game…after hours.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of goodies, in order to throw a successful 420 party for Halloween. Peep it, prepare for it, and have the greeniest October 31st party on the planet.

1. 420 Party Essentials: Invitations

Yes, I’m talking about paper invitations. How often do you actually receive a physical party invite, other than for a wedding or shower? Facebook is so lame for inviting friends–and a shocking amount of people don’t have it–easily leaving people out. Instead, send some sick Rasta 420 party invitations. You’ll receive 12 invitations and 12 envelopes, printed on heavy duty card stock. Send them out early, for best attendance.

Price: $25.12

2. 420 Party Essentials: Decorations

If you’re throwing a 420 party, you need to make sure you have your place decked out. At the very least, put up a sweet looking tapestry (check out this list of other awesome tapestries to tickle your fancy). All you’re looking to do is to set the green mood. Grab a few sets of pot leaf beads, and place them in your doorways. Deck out your place however you please–just make sure it pops.

If you’re feeling fancy, go all out with a removable wall mural.

Price: $6.99

3. 420 Party Essentials: Lighting

When you’re throwing a 420 party (or any party for that matter), lighting is key. You want to ensure it’s not too low, but it needs to be low enough to set the mood. These green lights are perfect to loop around your domicile. They provide tons of ambiance, and mood. Pair them with these sweet hanging white lights to really get the stoner decor going.

If subtlety isn’t your thing, take a look at this weed-shaped lamp.

Price: $12.99

4. 420 Party Essentials: Different Strains

A 420 party is definitely not complete without a few different strains on-hand. Consider keeping an indica, sativa, and hybrid for your guests. Everyone varies in their likes when it comes to bud. Cater to everyone, by providing various strains. Label each container, and display them with some sweet, odor-proof stash jars.

Use the stash jars as decoration, and invest in a see-through multi-pack.

Price: $17.49

5. 420 Party Essentials: Edibles

Not everyone is a big fan of smoking bud. So, providing edibles for your attendees is crucial to a successful 420 party. If anyone has food allergies, bake to their dietary restrictions–it’s no fun leaving out a friend. Rather than making cannabutter on your own, hand over THC-butter making to the Magical Butter Maker. Simply use it in any baking recipe at a 1:1 ratio of cannabutter:regular butter. If you’re still interested in hand-making cannabutter, here’s an awesome method.

If you really want to get festive, use these pot leaf cookie cutters.

Price: $169.98

6. 420 Party Essentials: Munchie Snacks

If there’s one guarantee at a 420 party, it’s that there will be munchies. It doesn’t matter what time of the year, the theme, or where it’s located. Everyone will eventually want to nom on some snacks. Instead of getting a bunch of unhealthy junk, get some delicious foods that taste amazing while stoned. The best part? They’re usually good to go for people with sugar issues/Diabetes, and Celiac/gluten intolerances. (Did I mention many are vegan, too?) Here are a few ideas below:

Price: $3.75

7. 420 Party Essentials: High-Enhancing Foods

Munchies are an awesome addition to any 420 party, but what about foods that actually enhance your high? There are a few of them out there, and people seem to debate their validity. I personally have consumed mango, and it certainly upped my high. Set out a bowl of pre-cut mangos for your guests, and they’ll be extra stoney.

Nut mixes are also a great high-enhancing snack. Grab some here.

Price: $2.09

8. 420 Party Essentials: Costumes

A 420 party for Halloween isn’t complete without some sweet stoner costumes. There are loads of ideas to choose from, like famous stoner couples, play-on-words, and simply weed-themed apparel. If you’re going to go all-out, you should look the part. This Cannaboss Party Costume will make you pop and look like the true King of Kush.

We all have that one lame friend who refuses to dress-up. Fix that by keeping these decorative pot leaf sunglasses to hand out to non-costumed delinquents.

Price: $97.61-$139.84

9. 420 Party Essentials: Music

If you have garbage music–or none at all–then you’re going to have an unsuccessful 420 party. Music, paired with lighting, will make or break your experience. Instead of trying to set-up the perfect playlist on Spotify, invest in Amazon Music unlimited, for no commercials, super targeted music, and a massive library.

Price: $7.99/Month

10. 420 party Essentials: Games

There are loads of games you can play during a 420 party. Some require a lot of set-up and space, while others merely require a deck of cards. This version of Jenga does require a bit of work beforehand. Simply write random smoking-related actions on each block. Examples include skip turn, rip a bong in one breath, and roll a joint. The sky is the limit. Play with regular Jenga rules–just add smoking actions.

Here’s a comprehensive list of smoking games for stoners.

Price: $10.27

11. 420 Party Essentials: Refreshments

Cotton mouth can be disastrous when you smoke. Too much kief, and it’s like the Sahara Desert on your tongue. Provide your 420 party attendees with a variety of drinks. You could go super simple and just get some iced tea (sweetened or unsweetened) and some water. Or, you could find a sick green drink, such as Green River to up the weed-theme.

Price: $8.34

12. 420 Party Essentials: Smoking Devices

You’ve got the bud, the munchies, the music, people, and decorations taken care of. But, you’re missing the most important aspect: The smoking devices. You’re throwing a 420 Halloween party after all–you need to provide ways to get stoned. A Volcano Vaporizer is absolutely the easiest way to get a group of people nice and stoney…without too much bud.

Keep a bunch of cones on-hand, so your guests can smoke some Js.

Prefer blunts? Grab this mixed pack of Juicy Jay blunt wraps.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Volcano Vaporizer Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

13. 420 Party Essentials Ways to Cover the Smoke

Regardless of whether you’re in an apartment complex with thin walls, or live in a mansion by yourself, you always want to cover the weed smoke. Sure, you’re trying to hotbox the place in some capacity, but do you really want to have a lingering cannabis smell? Probably not. Mitigate that leftover odor with a candle that removes the smell of bud from the air.

Smoke buddies are awesome for smaller 420 parties because they trap all of your smoke. Check them out here.

Price: $18.99

