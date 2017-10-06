Top 10 Best Astronaut Costumes for Halloween 2017

astronaut costume

The ongoing race to develop new options for human spaceflight has brought us Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the Jeff Bezos-fronted Blue Origin, and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, among others. Of course, the bastion of space inquiry in the U.S. remains the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA has inspired generations of kids to dream about space and new frontiers.

Though the realization of space tourism remains a few years off — as does the prospect of a Mars colony — you can still put yourself in the place of an astronaut for Halloween. Regardless of age, donning a jumpsuit with vaguely space-related insignia on it has long been a favorite costume idea. We’ve collected options for anyone from toddler to adult so you and your family can go out as an entire flight crew this year.

For all those that wish to explore the cosmos, here are the top ten best astronaut costumes for Halloween.

1. Aeromax Jr. NASA Flight Suit

Aeromax

Probably the most realistic costume on this list is aimed at the youngest crowd. The sooner you get your kids to imagine worlds beyond our own, the sooner you can engage them in STEM fields and help them realize their vision for the future. This costume includes the blue jumpsuit and hat, both with NASA details. Aeromax also offers white and orange variations. You can also get a helmet for use in place of the cap.

Price: $30.59 to $44.99

Buy the Aeromax Jr. NASA Flight Suit here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Small Dog Halloween Costumes 2017

2. Disguise Blast Off Astronaut Toddler Costume

Disguise

For something a little more fantastic, try this spaceman suit. The additional detail here is in the faux muscle torso. This is a one-piece jumpsuit with the belt attached. The fabric helmet helmet is also included and completes the look.

Price: $22.02 to $29.55

Buy the Disguise Blast Off Astronaut Toddler Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Large Dog Halloween Costumes 2017

3. Boo Inc. Adventuring Astronaut Children’s Costume

Boo Inc.

This option comes off looking a bit more realistic; something more akin to the European Space Agency’s suit. The “Star Marshall” badge is fiction, but provides a nice semi-official looking detail. This includes just the jumpsuit, but you could add boots, if you watned.

Price: $12.99 to $24.99

Buy the Boo Inc. Adventuring Astronaut Children’s Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Scary Halloween Masks 2017

4. Rubie’s Child’s Astronaut Costume

Rubie’s

Here’s an option for kids who look forward to a spacewalk someday. The inflatable oxygen tank is included in this set, alongside the jumpsuit, boot tops, vest, helmet, and gloves. The helmet includes the face shield, while the jumpsuit bears the NASA insignia.

Price: $28.17 to $33.99

Buy the Rubie’s Child’s Astronaut Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Animal Costumes for Halloween 2017

5. Disguise Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Deluxe Costume

Disguise

Okay, true, Buzz Lightyear isn’t an astronaut. He’s more of a man from space. But since we included Woody on our cowboy costumes post, we thought it was close enough to include here. This is just the jumpsuit, which makes a perfectly good costume. If you want to go all out, you can get the helmet, gloves, jetpack, and even a blaster.

Price: $19.50 to $27.87

Buy the Disguise Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Deluxe Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Cowboy Costumes for Halloween 2017

6. Underwraps Costumes Astronaut Costume

Underwraps

Much like the kid’s version above, this is a NASA-badged adult astronaut costume. It’s technically billed as being for men, with the women’s variant here (and a further women’s option here) . This is just the jumpsuit, but you could dress it up further with a helmet, gloves, backpack, or just a simple NASA cap.

Price: $20.33 to $82.04

Buy the Underwraps Costumes Astronaut Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Harley Quinn Halloween Costumes

7. Roma Costume Space Astronaut Commander Costume

Rave Outfits

Naturally, for every costume concept out there, a “sexy” version must exist. If that’s what you’re looking for, try this version. It’s a little more sci-fi than NASA, giving off a cool fleet commander vibe. This is just the catsuit, but you can add the other accessories to complete, if you like.

Price: $109.99

Buy the Roma Costume Space Astronaut Commander Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Donald Trump Costumes 2017

8. Underwraps Men’s Orange Astronaut Costume

Underwraps

The International Orange suits worn by astronauts are used for ascent and entry, the shade specifically chosen because it stands out from the landscape in the event that a search and rescue operation is needed. If orange suits you, opt for this jumpsuit. A version for women is also available.

Price: $31.16 (22 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Underwraps Men’s Orange Astronaut Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Halloween Decorations 2017

9. Smiffy’s Men’s Spaceman Costume

Smiffy’s

If you wanted something a little shinier, consider this space age looking suit. Ostensibly to ward off radiation of all kinds, this flashy outfit recalls 60s sci-fi. For a similarly fantastic option, consider the Fever Space Cadet costume for women.

Price: $39.99

Buy the Smiffy’s Men’s Spaceman Costume here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Costumes for Dogs 2017

10. Fitco Pet Astronaut Dog Costume

Fitco

Of course, if you plan to head out as an entire flight crew with your family, you can’t leave out the dog. This doesn’t really look anything like what an astronaut would wear, but it does transform your dog into a little walking spaceman. It’ll do the job and look adorable as you all trick-or-treat together.

Price: $14.99

Buy the Fitco Pet Astronaut Dog Costume here.

For more costume ideas, check out our Halloween category for posts from our whole team.

Read More From Heavy

Top 20 Best Cheap Halloween Costumes for Men & Women
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook