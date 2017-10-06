Top 10 Best Astronaut Costumes for Halloween 2017

The ongoing race to develop new options for human spaceflight has brought us Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the Jeff Bezos-fronted Blue Origin, and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, among others. Of course, the bastion of space inquiry in the U.S. remains the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA has inspired generations of kids to dream about space and new frontiers.

Though the realization of space tourism remains a few years off — as does the prospect of a Mars colony — you can still put yourself in the place of an astronaut for Halloween. Regardless of age, donning a jumpsuit with vaguely space-related insignia on it has long been a favorite costume idea. We’ve collected options for anyone from toddler to adult so you and your family can go out as an entire flight crew this year.

For all those that wish to explore the cosmos, here are the top ten best astronaut costumes for Halloween.

1. Aeromax Jr. NASA Flight Suit

Probably the most realistic costume on this list is aimed at the youngest crowd. The sooner you get your kids to imagine worlds beyond our own, the sooner you can engage them in STEM fields and help them realize their vision for the future. This costume includes the blue jumpsuit and hat, both with NASA details. Aeromax also offers white and orange variations. You can also get a helmet for use in place of the cap.

Price: $30.59 to $44.99

2. Disguise Blast Off Astronaut Toddler Costume

For something a little more fantastic, try this spaceman suit. The additional detail here is in the faux muscle torso. This is a one-piece jumpsuit with the belt attached. The fabric helmet helmet is also included and completes the look.

Price: $22.02 to $29.55

3. Boo Inc. Adventuring Astronaut Children’s Costume

This option comes off looking a bit more realistic; something more akin to the European Space Agency’s suit. The “Star Marshall” badge is fiction, but provides a nice semi-official looking detail. This includes just the jumpsuit, but you could add boots, if you watned.

Price: $12.99 to $24.99

4. Rubie’s Child’s Astronaut Costume

Here’s an option for kids who look forward to a spacewalk someday. The inflatable oxygen tank is included in this set, alongside the jumpsuit, boot tops, vest, helmet, and gloves. The helmet includes the face shield, while the jumpsuit bears the NASA insignia.

Price: $28.17 to $33.99

5. Disguise Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Deluxe Costume

Okay, true, Buzz Lightyear isn’t an astronaut. He’s more of a man from space. But since we included Woody on our cowboy costumes post, we thought it was close enough to include here. This is just the jumpsuit, which makes a perfectly good costume. If you want to go all out, you can get the helmet, gloves, jetpack, and even a blaster.

Price: $19.50 to $27.87

6. Underwraps Costumes Astronaut Costume

Much like the kid’s version above, this is a NASA-badged adult astronaut costume. It’s technically billed as being for men, with the women’s variant here (and a further women’s option here) . This is just the jumpsuit, but you could dress it up further with a helmet, gloves, backpack, or just a simple NASA cap.

Price: $20.33 to $82.04

7. Roma Costume Space Astronaut Commander Costume

Naturally, for every costume concept out there, a “sexy” version must exist. If that’s what you’re looking for, try this version. It’s a little more sci-fi than NASA, giving off a cool fleet commander vibe. This is just the catsuit, but you can add the other accessories to complete, if you like.

Price: $109.99

8. Underwraps Men’s Orange Astronaut Costume

The International Orange suits worn by astronauts are used for ascent and entry, the shade specifically chosen because it stands out from the landscape in the event that a search and rescue operation is needed. If orange suits you, opt for this jumpsuit. A version for women is also available.

Price: $31.16 (22 percent off MSRP)

9. Smiffy’s Men’s Spaceman Costume

If you wanted something a little shinier, consider this space age looking suit. Ostensibly to ward off radiation of all kinds, this flashy outfit recalls 60s sci-fi. For a similarly fantastic option, consider the Fever Space Cadet costume for women.

Price: $39.99

10. Fitco Pet Astronaut Dog Costume

Of course, if you plan to head out as an entire flight crew with your family, you can’t leave out the dog. This doesn’t really look anything like what an astronaut would wear, but it does transform your dog into a little walking spaceman. It’ll do the job and look adorable as you all trick-or-treat together.

Price: $14.99

