Top 10 Best Cat Costumes for Halloween 2017

Amazon

Halloween equates costumes in many people’s minds. There are always off-the-wall whacky ones, clever ones, and even costumes you’ve never heard of. But, there are also lots of “typical” Halloween costumes, too. These include vampires, nurses, athletes, and of course, cats.

Cat costumes are a fabulous choice for both adults and kids. They come in all different forms, ranging from well-known characters, to specific types of cats, and even classic black cat costumes. The possibilities are endless.

Peruse this list of cat costumes for kids and adults to find your perfect feline Halloween look.

Adult Cat Costumes

Cat costumes for adults come in many shapes in sizes. There are tiger costumes, leopard costumes, sexy cat costumes, comfy cat costumes….if you can think of it, you can find it. Browse my list of awesome adult cat costumes below.

1. Comfiest Adult Cat Costume: Cat Costume Sleepsuit

Comfort and warmth are super important on Halloween. What better way to stay nice, cozy, and toasty on Halloween than with a onesie cat costume? It’s made of super soft, loose-fitting material, and fits anyone 4’9 to 6’2. Easily take it on-and-off with front snaps, and pull up the hood to reveal an eye-catching cat face.

Price: $20.99 – $27.99

Pros:

Very warm and comfortable

Easy to take on-and-off

Fits people from 4’9 – 6’2

Cons:

Sizing may be off – refer to sizing chart

2. Best Adult Catwoman Cat Costume: 3 Piece Frisky Feline Catsuit Costume

When it comes to BA women superheroes, Catwoman immediately pops into your mind. This cat costume meows “sexy”. It’s made with polyester and spandex, to accommodate for different body shapes. A tail is attached, and you’ll receive a headband with ears. Go with or without Batman–but you’ll be on the prowl with this awesome Catwoman costume.

Price: $28.88 – $157.95

Pros:

Comfortable once it’s on

Looks super sexy

Fits like a glove

Cons:

Getting it on takes some work – makes going to the bathroom hard

Neck piece may feel a little choke-y

3. Best Adult Cat Costume Accessories: Cat Cosplay Costume Set

If you’re just looking for cat costume accessories, then look no further. This Cat Cosplay Costume Set is perfect to put together the look you’re going for. It comes with a pair of cat paw fingerless gloves, a bow tie, a cat tail with a bell, and a pair of ear hair clips with a bell on each side. Just wear some black (or whatever color cat you want to be) pants and a shirt, and you’re on your way to an awesome looking cat costume.

Price: $16.88 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Choose from five colors

Receive a pair of fingerless gloves, a bow tie, a cat tail with a bell, and ear hair clips

Looks adorable

Cons:

Not meant for little kids

4. Best Adult Sexy Cat Costume: Playboy Cat Costume

While Catwoman is an extremely sexy way to dress up as a cat, there are costumes that don’t come with a superhero name attached. Dress up in this sexy cat costume by Playboy. You’ll receive a black dress with pink satin ribbons, an attached tail, and a headpiece featuring the Playboy logo. It’s available in sizes extra-small to large. Pair it with some hot heels and thigh highs to really up the sex appeal. Get your sexy cat on with the Playboy Cat Costume.

Price: $9.56 – $49.88

Pros:

Looks very sexy

Comfortable to wear all night

Fits women with a large chest

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

5. Best Cat Costume From a Book: Cat In The Hat Costume

Sometimes a cat costume is best when based off of a book. Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat is one of the most iconic cats of all time. You’ll receive a black cat jumpsuit, cat tail, iconic striped top hat, and a felt bow tie. Choose between small/medium and large/extra large. Bring along Thing 1 and Thing 2 to really cause a ruckus.

Price: $27.99 – $55.99

Pros:

Receive the iconic top hat, a red bowtie, and a cat onesie

Great price

Quite comfortable

Cons:

Sizing may be off – refer to sizing chart

Kids Cat Costumes

Kids cat costumes vary wildly. Some are from fantastical books and movies, while others are based on real-life animals. Check out the best kids cat costumes out there.

6. Best Kids Rainbow Cat Costume: Wild Rainbow Cat Costume

Cats are magical creatures. They’re playful and fun, and don’t have to look like everyday house cats. Instead, they can be rainbow and amazing, like this Wild Rainbow Cat Costume. You’ll receive a dress with an attached tail, sleevelets, a headband, and footless tights. Choose from sizes small to large. Pair with some sweet tall, lace up shoes.

Price: $24.89 – $100.54

Pros:

Fits as expected

Super cute

Well-made overall

Cons:

Stripes in tights are white, not neon

7. Best Kids Catwoman Costume: Catwoman Girl’s Costume

Catwoman is such an iconic superhero, I’d be remiss not to include her on my list of cat costumes for kids. It comes in sizes toddler to kids medium. Made of 100% polyester, and comes with ears, an eye mask, arm warmers, and the dress. Villains are no match for this Catwoman costume for girls.

Interested in more a Catboy costume? Snag one here.

Price: $25.07 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with ears, an eye mask, arm warmers, and dress

Mask is comfortable to wear

Looks super cute

Cons:

Size may be off – refer to sizing chart

8. Best Kids Cat Costume Accessories: All-Ages Costume Accessories

Putting together your own cat costume has never been easier, than with the All-Ages Costume Accessories. Simply pair the headband, bowtie, and tail with just about anything, to make the perfect cat costume. Choose from eight color combinations.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in eight different colors

Pairs well with just about anything

Comfortable to wear

Cons:

May not fit adults well

9. Best Kids Black Cat Costume: Halloween Black Cat Costume

If you had to choose one animal to represent Halloween, you’d either choose a bat or a black cat. Capitalize on the latter spooky creature with a black cat costume. You’ll receive a jumpsuit and gloves. Just add some black shoes, and you’ll have the perfect black cat costume.

Price: $19.99 – $39.99

Pros:

Comfortable and gives you lots of range of motion

Comes in sizes small to extra large

Easy to take on-and-off

Cons:

Must be hand-washed in cold water

10. Best Cat Costume Based on a Movie: Sassy Wonderland Cat Costume

The Cheshire Cat is the devious feline from Alice in Wonderland. Let your child show her love for the movie with this Sassy Wonderland Cat Costume. It includes a dress with an attached tail, a shrug, an ear headband, wrist covers, and knee high stockings. Pair with some black, patent Mary Janes, and she’s set to go.

Interested in just the ears and tail? Grab a set here.

Price: $39.99 – $49.49

Pros:

Made from breathable fabric

Looks adorable

Fits well

Cons:

Stockings may not stay up well

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.