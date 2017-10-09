Top 10 Best Cheap & Sexy Halloween Costumes 2017

Looking to show some skin this Halloween? These sexy Halloween costumes won’t break the bank, all costing under $25 and some as low as $15. These fun outfits are great for Halloween parties and costume contests, plus you can use them again next time you want to spice up things in the bedroom with some role play for a double use of your costume.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best cheap and sexy Halloween costumes below for you to shop. Don’t miss this post on the best Halloween costumes for couples and this post on the best dog Halloween costumes in 2017.

1. Women’s Officer Police Uniform Costume

Sport some short shorts with this sexy women’s cop costume, currently on sale for over 40 percent off for a savings of almost $20. The highly rated costume comes in one size, and is best for women size 0-6. Not only will you receive the navy romper, but also all the necessary accessories including the police hat, the belt and most importantly, some handcuffs. If you’re not a fan of the shorts, check out this cop costume with a tiny skirt instead, which also costs under $25.

Price: $24.49 (42 percent off MSRP)

2. Women’s Sexy Army Camo Combat Costume

This costume certainly gives off some serious badass vibes, perfect for a woman who’s ready to fight. Costumes don’t get much less expensive than this, with everything you need for under $15. The costume comes with the hat and dress, and since it’s so inexpensive, you can spend a bit of extra cash on the bullet belt and some combat boots to really make for an awesome costume.

Price: $12.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

3. Women’s School Girl Costume

A sexy school girl is one of the easiest Halloween costumes to pull off and with a full costume that costs under $20, you won’t have to worry about piecing the details together. The black front-tie halter top features a very sexy deep plunging neckline and is made of a stretchy and comfortable spandex fabric. The short red plaid mini skirt is perfect paired with some thigh highs in either white or black. Don’t forget some nerdy glasses for the perfect finishing touch.

Price: $17.95

4. Leg Avenue Women’s Queen Bee Costume

This adorable costume is both sweet and sexy. If you live in a place with cooler temps, then you’ll love the fuzzy leg warmers that come with this bumble bee costume. In addition to the leg warmers, the costume comes with the collared petticoat dress, wings, and a crown. Take your costume to the next level with these queen bee stick on nails.

Price: $24.40

5. Rasta Imposta Women’s M&M’s Tank Dress

Shopping for an awesome group costume? With an inexpensive price tag, these m&m dresses are amazing, available in all of the traditional colors in sizing for both teens and adults. Looking for other candy costumes? Rasta Imposta has tons of awesome choices like Nerds, Tootsie Rolls, Skittles, Twix and more.

Price: $18.98

6. Secret Wishes Women’s Playboy Adult Referee Costume

There’s no doubt that you’ll look super official in this Playboy inspired referee mini dress, made with a cute black pleated skirt, a black and white vertically striped bodice, and a gold ribbon lace-up front. The whistle and wristband are both included at this very affordable price, so you won’t have to shop for additional accessories. More of a player (no pun intended) than a ref? Check out this sexy baseball player Halloween costume.

Price: $20.57

7. Dreamgirl Women’s Cave Girl

This stretchy costume dress is inexpensive and comfortable, featuring a one shoulder animal print brushed dressed that will have you looking like you’re from prehistoric times. Since the dress is super short, you’ll want to grab a pair of hot shorts for underneath, if you don’t already own a pair at home. Get this silly caveman club for an extra prop.

Price: $16.74

8. Women’s Sexy Christmas Costume

Who says that Santa costumes are only for Christmas time? There will be no doubt about who you’re dressing up as with this traditional sexy Santa costume, under $25. This costume is great if you need a costume that provides some extra warmth. Keep in mind that this costume does run large, so you might want to consider sizing down for a sexier fit. Dressing up with a friend? Grab this sexy elf costume for them. Hello, wing man.

Price: $23.75

9. Sexy Mermaid Costume

Turn heads with this very sexy mermaid Halloween costume that sparkles from head to toe (fin). The costume is available in several different designs including the two piece option pictures above, as well as a one piece option that’s better suited for anyone who’s not comfortable revealing quite so much skin. The costume is made with amazing high quality fabrics and vibrant colors. Grab this sea shell necklace and headband to complete the look.

Price: $21.99

10. Pretty Kitty Accessory Kit

Sometimes assembling a costume requires a lot of effort and a lot of cash. Spend less than $15 for this perfect cat accessory kit, and pair it with any black dress you have at home to transform into a cute and sexy kitten. The kit includes cat ears, a tail, and gloves. Grab this inexpensive tutu to mimic the look in the above photo.

Price: $12.50 (27 percent off MSRP)

