Top 10 Best Christmas Dinner Plates 2017

No holiday party is complete without a set of festive plates to celebrate the occasion. Whether your plans involve an intimate gathering with a few close friends or a larger family celebration, we’ll help you find the right set of Christmas dinner plates. Some plates are sold on their own, while others come as a set that includes salad plates, bowls and other essentials. Check out our suggestions below or browse more Christmas dinner plates on Amazon for more options.

1. Corelle Livingware Dinner Plate Set

Corelle

This set of dinner plates includes six 10.25-inch pieces, making it ideal for smaller gatherings and family dinners. The glass material holds up against drops and scratches. The set also features a space-saving design to help reduce stress over stacking and storage in the height of the holiday season. You can safely use these plates in the microwave and dishwasher without worrying about the pattern wearing off.

Price: $17.09 (15 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Corelle Livingware Dinner Plate Set here.

2. Spode Christmas Tree Plates

Spode

With its seasonal pattern and holiday colors, this set of four Spode Christmas Tree Plates makes an appropriate addition to any holiday party. Each salad plate spans eight inches in diameter. You can safely use these plates in the oven, freezer and microwave. They’re also dishwasher safe, saving you the stress of having to clean up a mountain of plates after a holiday party. Pair these plates with the accompanying set of salad plates or the bread and butter plate set.

Price: $55.00 (67 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Spode Christmas Tree Plates here.

3. C.R. Gibson Decorative Paper Dinner Plates

C.R. Gibson

Focus on the actual event, not the overwhelming post-meal cleanup, with this set of festive dinner plates. Each plate is cheerfully decorated, adding a splash of color and holiday spirit to your table. The set comes with eight plates, each of which measures 10.5 inches. The plates are coated and leak-resistant.

Price: $8.77

Buy the C.R. Gibson Decorative Paper Dinner Plates here.

4. Lenox Holiday Dinner Plates

Lenox

If you’re looking for an upscale set of plates for your next holiday party, consider these Lenox Holiday Dinner Plates. The set includes six plates, each of which measure 10.5 inches in diameter. A festive design runs around the outside of each plate, and each plate is accented with 24K gold. The plates are safe for the dishwasher.

Price: $132.66

Buy the Lenox Holiday Dinner Plates here.

5. Creative Converting Plastic Dinner Plates

Creative Converting

Add some festive cheer to your holiday party without the stress of cleaning up afterwards. This set includes 50 plastic dinner plates in a classic red color. You can choose to make them the focal point on the table, or add colorful napkins, cups and cutlery to make a complete set. Each plate measures nine inches in diameter.

Price: $13.04

Buy the Creative Converting Plastic Dinner Plates here.

6. American Atelier Christmas Dinnerware Set

American Atelier

If you’re looking for more than a set of plates, consider this 20-piece dinnerware set. Each piece features its own distinctive holiday design. The dinner plates measure 11 inches, while the salad plates are eight inches in diameter. An earthenware material ensures durability over time. You can safely use this set in the microwave and dishwasher.

Price: $79.00

Buy the American Atelier Christmas Dinnerware Set here.

7. Caspari Berry Dinner Plates

Caspari

Add some holiday cheer and a pop of color without breaking the bank with these paper Caspari Berry Dinner Plates. The set includes eight plates, each of which is made with a durable non-toxic paper material. Once the meal is over, simply discard the plates in the trash without worrying about a messy and time-consuming cleanup. Each plate measures 10.5 inches across. If you’re hosting larger parties, consider getting the pack of 16.

Price: $11.99

Buy the Caspari Berry Dinner Plates here.

8. Red Vanilla Dinner Set

Red Vanilla

While its festive colors make it an easy choice for a holiday gathering, you can use this dinner set year-round. There are four dinner plates, each of which measures 11 inches in diameter, as well as a collection of salad plates, soup bowls and mugs. Every piece is made of porcelain for added durability. You can safely use the set in the microwave and a warm oven. It’s also dishwasher safe.

Price: $70.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Red Vanilla Dinner Set here.

9.Gibson Ceramic Dinnerware Set

Gibson

The Gibson Ceramic Dinnerware Set includes four dinner plates, along with dessert plates, soup bowls, cups and sauces. Each piece features cheerful Christmas tree decorations. The set, made with fine ceramic, is safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. You can also check out a variety of other holiday patterns to find the best fit.

Price: $59.99

Buy the Gibson Ceramic Dinnerware Set here.

10. Melange Santa Comes Home Dinnerware

Melange

If you’re looking for festive yet durable dinnerware for the holidays, consider this set. In addition to four 10.5-inch dinner plates, you’ll also get salad plates, soup bowls and mugs. Each piece is made from porcelain and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. You can also safely put your plate in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The edges are specifically designed for chip resistance and easier stacking.

Price: $86.61

Buy the Melange Santa Comes Home Dinnerware here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
