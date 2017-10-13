How to Make Your Own Game of Thrones Halloween Costumes

Game of Thrones is arguably one of the most popular and talked about television shows of 2017. While it’s been around for several years, the show is not losing momentum, and likely has more viewers now than ever before. If you’re a fan of the show and looking for an impressive and unique Halloween costume, dress up as one of the shows many (many) characters.

There’s not a shortage of men and women to choose from, and with a few simple purchases or using items you already have at home, you can easily channel one of these mythical powerhouses.

We’ve put together 10 ideas below on how you can make your own Game of Thrones Halloween costumes. Included below you’ll find costume ideas for Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Ygritte, Jon Snow, a White Walker, Missandei, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Hodor, and Khal Drogo.

Check them out and get shopping.

How to Make Your Own Cersei Costume

To look most authentically like Cersei Lannister, you’ll need this pixie cut wig, a dramatic Medieval frock, and a crown (you know because she is the Queen, after all). While the price on this particular dress isn’t low, it’s the most authentic version we’ve found and well worth the cost to look like the real deal. It’s made of faux leather and resembles a dress she wore on Season 7 of Game of Thrones. If you’re looking to keep costs down, this red and gold dress is under $40 and mimics a dress she wore in an earlier season, in which case you’ll also need to opt for a long haired wig.

Price: $15.99

How to Make Your Own Daenerys Targaryen Costume

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. You probably won’t be uttering her full slew of names at your Halloween parties, but regardless, hers is an easy Game of Thrones costume to pull off. The dragon is the essential accessory, and you can either purchase an inexpensive prop dragon that sits on your shoulder or purchase a dragon mask for a coordinating costume for a friend. Don’t forget a long platinum blonde wig.

Price: $69.99

How to Make Your Own Jon Snow Costume

Jon snow is likely one of the most popular Game of Thrones characters, not to mention the sexiest. If you’re looking for a great couple’s costume, we love the idea of going as Jon Snow and Ygritte (a costume you can shop directly below). Is there anything more dramatic and sultry than forbidden love? We think not. You can still receive this awesome Jon Snow costume prior to Halloween by choosing expedited shipping at checkout. It includes a cape, underwear, a vest, a belt, and gloves, all made of faux leather and wool. If you don’t naturally have lush wavy dark hair, you’ll need a wig to complete the look. Don’t forget a sword for combat for under $10.

Price: $95.99

How to Make Your Own Ygritte Wildlings Costume

If you’re looking to pull off a Ygritte costume, you’ll need to let go of wanting to look cute. In addition to lots of fur and a bow and arrow (her weapon of choice), your makeup and hair should look like you’ve been roughing it in the winter wilderness for some time. You’ll need to add some texture and dirt to this auburn wig and grab some very furry boots. These are under $30.

Price: $33.99

How to Make Your Own White Walker Costume

Maybe you’re more into representing the enemy then the hero. In that case, we’ve established that Winter is in fact coming, and the White Walkers are the common enemy. You’ll need a terrifying mask like the one linked to here, in addition to a costume with some serious armor. Complete the costume with some creepy hands and some white spray paint to make your White Walker costume white and eerie.

Price: $44.24 (26 percent off MSRP)

6. How to Make Your Own Sansa Stark Costume

While Sansa isn’t the most exciting Game of Thrones character, she has a relatively easy look to pull off. This green cloak resembles something she wears in the show, but if green isn’t your color, check out this dress instead. Her red hair is certainly her most distinguishable feature, so unless you’re naturally a ginger, you’ll need this wig, which has a pre-braided style, similar to how Sansa wears it. Accessorize your outfit with a silver circle necklace, which you’ll find Sansa sporting in numerous episodes.

Price: $26.25

How to Make Your Own Missandei Costume

Missandei is Daenerys Targaryen’s right hand woman and one of the most popular Game of Thrones characters. With a long blue maxi dress, a short curly afro styled wig, and some braided simple sandals, you’ll look just like her. This outfit is a fun one to accessorize. Bring in some brown leather arm guards, a choker necklace, and a thick brown leather belt.

Price: $8.99 – $21.99 depending on size

How to Make Your Own Khal Drogo Costume

Khal Drogo is a savage and nomadic Dothraki who is known as a legendary warrior. To dress up like Khal Drogo this Halloween you’ll need to start with the hair – he wears a long sectioned ponytail and has a sizable beard. This Roman Gladiator suit closely resembles his normal drab but you’ll need to draw on some temporary tattoos to really nail the look. Buy some temporary tattoo pens and get drawing.

Price: $27.12

How to Make Your Own Hodor Costume

Looking for a unique costume duo? Bran and Hodor are an awesome choice. You can also pull off the look alone if you’re going solo. Hodor dresses almost exactly like a monk, so a signature brown robe is the staple to your costume. You can layer the brown monk robe with this very authentic Hodor robe if you have the money for a bit of a splurge on your costume. Strap a Raisin Bran box on your back for a silly play on the Hodor and Bran duo or have a friend dress in this Raisin Bran tee.

Price: $131

How to Make Your Own Arya Stark Costume

This costume is the perfect choice for young girls or teens who want to channel Arya Stark’s rebellious and fighting ways. This assassin costume kit includes a brown tunic dress with a lace-up front, a black hooded cape, a black belt, two printed arm gauntlets, a chest strap with buckle detailing, and a sword prop. If you want a really authentic sword that looks just like “Needle” you can purchase it here. These inexpensive boots complete the look.

Price: $37.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.