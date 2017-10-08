Top 10 Best Greek & Roman Costumes for Halloween 2017

If you’re shopping for a Halloween costume and not quite sure what character to go with, a Greek or Roman costume is easy to throw together, and everyone will know exactly what you’re going for. The best part is you can wear this outfit to your next toga party for double use. From Greek Gods and Goddesses like Hercules and Zeus to Roman warriors and soldiers, there’s are so many directions to take a Greek or Roman costume. While most of these costumes come with various accessories, you can easily spend an extra $5-$10 for some extra gear, bringing your costume to life.

If you’re looking for a couples Halloween costume, many of the costumes on this list have options for both men and women. You can also shop this post on the best couple’s Halloween costumes.

Shop below for the best Greek and Roman costumes for men, followed by our top picks for women.

Best Greek & Roman Costumes for Men

1. Dreamgirl Men’s He’s A God Costume

With a plethora of accessories, this awesome costume has everything you need to look like a Greek God. The costume fits true to size and is made with nice quality fabrics, which isn’t always the case for Halloween costumes. The four piece set includes a gold leaf headpiece, a removable belt, and wrist gauntlets in addition to the main outfit. Looking for a sexy women’s toga costume? Shop a similar option for ladies here.

Price: $25.84 -$79.99 depending on size

2. California Costumes Men’s Adult-Hercules Costume

If you’re not into Greek Gods or toga costumes, this option is a bit manlier, giving you the look of a traditional Roman soldier. If the costume arrives wrinkled, you’ll want to make sure that you iron only at the lowest setting. The costume is available in both standard and plus sizes. Bring your costume to life with the inexpensive addition of a gladiator helmet.

Price: $34.64 (17 percent off MSRP)

3. California Costumes Brave Roman Gladiator Adult Costume

This gladiator costume is very impressive, with a tunic, realistic body armor with an attached belt and cape, a Velcro shoulder guard, a wrist guard, shin guards, headbands, armbands, and a medallion. While the price is a bit higher for some sizes, you won’t have to spend the extra time and money accessorizing your costume with additional purchases. For footwear, any brown sandals that you already have at home will do.

Price: $30.48 – $69.99 depending on size

4. Men’s ‘Hail Caesar’ Adult Costume

We really like this costume for a simple look, that provides a bit more coverage than some of the shorter skirted options above. Whether you’re wearing this in the cooler temps, or you’re just not a dude who’s comfortable bearing his thighs, this is a great alternative. The one size fits all costume is also extremely inexpensive, costing under $20 for the entire kit.

Price: $16.35

5. Men’s Plus Size Toga Costume

This versatile costume can be the base for several Roman or Greek characters, allowing you to get creative with your Halloween costume. The large tunic has a simple drape in front, which is edged with black and metallic gold-leaf brocade ribbon. The sleeves are edged with faux black leather, giving it a genuine look and feel. If comfort is key, you’ll love the soft feel of this fabric, which is lightweight and breathable. Shop the coordinating women’s (slightly sexy) version of this costume here.

Price: $29.99

Best Greek & Roman Costumes for Women

1. California Costumes Women’s Plus Size Olympic Goddess Costume

There’s nothing that looks more quintessentially Greek/Roman that a long flowing white gown with some serious draping. The highly rated costume will earn you lots of compliments, even if you choose to keep your look super simple with minimal accessories. The material is smooth and soft, making it comfortable enough to wear for hours on end to a Halloween party. Looking to jazz up your costume with some top-notch accessories? Shop tons of Greek Goddess accessories here.

Price: $32.94

2. Fun World Women’s Greek Goddess Costume

If you’re looking for a Greek Goddess costume with a bit more color, this one takes the simple standard white gown to another level with a beautiful blue ombre design. The large sleeves are meant to be draped over the shoulders, almost like a scarf, for a sexy silhouette and some extra coverage. Snag some inexpensive gold gladiator sandals to complete the look.

Price: $19.95 – $56.99 depending on size

3. Rubie’s Costume Women’s Grecian Adult Costume

This Greek Goddess costume has a bit of pizazz, with deep blue and gold accents throughout. The banded high waist is flattering (and a great maternity option for expecting women). This costume includes the dress, brooch, and headpiece for a complete look. If this dress isn’t quite your style check out the tons of other Grecian costumes from Rubie’s here.

Price: $25.29 – $38.33 depending on size

4. InCharacter Costumes Teen Glitzy Goddess Costume

This short skirted goddess costume is just revealing enough to make it a little bit sexy without being over the top or showing too much skin. It’s made with a soft and textured material that’s almost like velvet. The costume comes with the main dress with an attached shoulder drape, printed belt, necklace, and a headpiece with gold leaves. Looking for something a bit sexier? Check out this Greek Goddess costume from Dreamgirl.

Price: $25.55 – $30.12

5. Adult Roman Athena Goddess Costume

If you’re looking to keep costs down, this sleek and simple goddess costume is available for under $25. The draped, off the shoulder design has beautiful gold rope detailing, a slimming black banded belt, and a gold trim that runs along the hem. Purchase an inexpensive pair of gold sandals for a comfortable addition to your costume.

Price: $22.71

