Finding some new and different Halloween costumes for girls might initially seem like a challenge. But thanks to the overwhelming number of female pop culture icons, from super heroes and villains, to Pokemon characters, and the never ending stream of Disney darlings (like Moana or the Descendants 2 girls, Uma and Mal) you won’t have any issues finding something fun for your girl to wear this year. You can find great costumes in every budget category, too. From under twenty bucks, to deluxe costumes that even come with wigs and more, there’s sure to be something on this list that will fit the bill and your budget. We’ve even included a special selection of costumes for tweens, who (just guessing here) might be a bit pickier about what they’ll be wearing on Halloween night.

If you’re frantically searching for the best Halloween costumes this year, be sure to browse all of our costume collections. We’ve curated a killer assortment of costumes for you and every member of your family. From sassy and sexy selections, to Halloween costumes for the whole family, you’re sure to find something that works for you. We’ve looked at witch costumes and cowgirl costumes, vampire costumes, sexy cop costumes, maternity costumes, and adorable costumes for babies and toddlers. Of course we’ve found the perfect princess costumes too, along with the best ways to disco down like an 80s icon. We’ve even curated a special selection of plus size costumes that are creative, sexy and fun. Dressing up your girl for Halloween night, is all about letting her express herself. She’s sure to rock the party and charm your neighbors in any one of these Top 10 Best New Halloween Costumes for Girls 2017.

Best Halloween Costumes for Girls 1. Astage Girl’s Belly Dancer Halloween Costume

Every little girl loves to dance around, and this elaborate belly dancer costume will be one she treasures long after the parties and trick or treating. This Halloween costume for girls features an authentic, but much less revealing belly dance outfit. It includes harem pants with elastic ankles, an elaborate halter top embellished with hundreds of sparkly gold coins, waistbelt, dangly, easy to wear earrings, cold coin bracelets and a beautiful head chain and veil. This pretty costume for girls comes in eight beautiful colors, so it’s easy to choose your daughter’s favorite. You can also get her a beautifully embellished belly dance costume that features a skirt rather than harem pants, and if you want to go out on Halloween night in mom and daughter costumes, you can get a belly dance outfit in adult size too.

Price: $28.99 – $29.99

2. Disguise Moana Classic Costume

In the ancient South Pacific world of Oceania, Moana, a born Navigator, sets sail in search of a fabled Island. During her incredible journey, she teams up with her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui, to traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworld and ancient folklore. This Halloween costume for girls will have your little adventurer looking just like her favorite new Disney hero, Moana. The cute Moana dress features a printed top with a side tie, and a skirt that looks just like woven reeds. Be sure to get her the magical Heart of Te Fiti Pendant for her Halloween night journey, and to complete her look, give her Moana’s curly locks with a fun wig.

Price: $19.48 $21.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Funky Punk Skeleton Costume

Skeletons have never looked so good. This Funky Punk Skeleton costume is a fun and festive Halloween costume for girls. The cute black dress has an elastic top for a good fit and is printed with neon colored bones. The multi-colored tulle skirt is attached and makes it even more splashy. This crazy skelton costume gets even better with the included tights, imprinted with neon leg bones. It also comes with matching sleevelets to keep her arms looking spooky but feeling warm. Dress up her hair as well as her body with some matching neon extensions, or, if she’s light haired, use some wild temporary wash out hair dye to get the desired effect. And by all means, get the wild pink patent boots too, because they’re just so darned cute.

Price: $20.49 – $25.99 (Up to 21 percent off MSRP)

4. DC Superhero Girl’s Deluxe Poison Ivy Costume

Is your little sweetie secretly an evil villain and the nemesis of Batman? If she wants to be this Halloween, get her the adorable officially licensed DC Comics Halloween costume for girls. Your daughter can use her own fictional superpowers to get more candy while she’s trick or treating through the neighborhood. This sweet costume features the deluxe dress, with a clever vine belt, and vine printed leggings. Since this villainous character is a wicked redhead, get your girl the Poison Ivy Wig so she can play her part flawlessly. Poison Ivy Green Glovelettes would be another cool addition to this girl’s costume, along with some sparkly green shoes.

Price: $21.43 – $23.76 (Up to 42 percent off MSRP)

5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Child’s Deluxe Rey Costume

If you’ve got a daughter who is brave, cunning and daring, this Halloween costume for girls is a perfect option, because Star Wars has a long standing tradition of strong female characters. This Deluxe hero fighter Rey costume includes a jumpsuit with and attached sash, detached sleeves, a cuff, and cool belt with a pouch. Your daughter will imagine trick or treating this year as an epic saga in a galaxy far, far away. To give her an extra realistic look, be sure to get her the Star Wars Rey staff to fend off Halloween night enemies.

Price: $16.45 – $21.40 (Up to 61 percent off MSRP)

6. Disney Uma Deluxe Descendants 2 Costume

Uma, daughter of Ursula, is about to be reacquainted with the Isle of the Lost. Your daughter can look incredible in this Halloween costume for girls. Hot on the heels of the incredibly popular Descendants movie, and its animated spin-off series Descendants Wicked World, this Uma costume is elaborate and beautiful for trick or treating and post Halloween dress up with friends. This officially licensed Disney costume includes the beautiful aqua dress with a multi-layered skirt and asymmetrical hemline. It also includes the cute embellished jacket with a double notch collar, detachable belt, gloves and the awesome sea themed hat. The Uma child’s wig can also dress up other costumes from your daughter’s closet. If your daughter want’s to costume up as Uma’s arch-rival Mal, that costume comes complete with the wig included.

Price: $46.99 – $76.99 (Up to 27 percent off MSRP)

7. Pokemon Child’s Pikachu Costume

While the world is trying to capture Pikachu, your daughter will be out and about on Halloween night charming the neighbors in this adorable Halloween costume for girls. Dressed as the adorable Pokemon mascot, she’ll delight in playing seek and find as the anime character. This deluxe girl’s Pikachu costume comes with leg pieces, a hat, lightning bolt embellished glovelettes and dress with an attached lightening bolt tail. Keep her legs toasty with some brilliant yellow tights to match her Halloween costume. And just in case you want to go in mom and daughter costumes, there’s an adult woman’s Pikachu Halloween costume for you too.

Price: $24.59 – $31.67

Best Halloween Costumes for Tweens 8. California Costumes Steampunk Girl Tween Costume

Finding the perfect costume for a teen or tween can be tough, but why not take a totally different approach? What’s old is new again, when you combine the best of industrial design with new age thinking in the form of this cool steampunk costume. Your girl can travel through an adventurous world of brass and steam, the basis of the steampunk movement. The Steampunk Girl costume comes with a beautiful burgundy and brown dress, with multiple buckles and faux-buckle garters. It also includes cool lace up glovelettes, a top hat with sash and decorative goggles, so key to the steampunk look. Be sure to order the ruffled pettiskirt to flounce out her dress, and some slouchy boots would make this cool costume complete.

Price: $32.09 (36 percent off MSRP)

9. InCharacter Costumes Junior’s Homecoming Horror Queen Costume

If your older daughter is into the world of the undead, it’s going to be a horrific night at the prom when she’s dressed in this Homecoming Horror Queen costume. Topped by a bloody hatchet tiara, the torn and bloody full length gown comes complete with a boodied sash to commemorate this horrifying Halloween night. Grab a zombie makeup kit to embellish her appearance as the undead zombie queen. If you want to bloody her up a bit more for effect, get some extra fake blood to splatter on her arms and legs.

Price: $19.98 – $29.99

10. InCharacter Costumes Tween Kids Hooded Huntress Costume

Is your tween a fan of the hunger games? She can promote her prowess as a wicked archer with this likeness of Katniss Everdeen on Halloween night. This Halloween costume for girls includes ooded cape with chain closure, a tunic dress with lace-up front, and a shoulder strap. It comes complete with cord for dress lacing, gauntlets and a printed waist cinching belt. Make it even more authentic with a bow and quiver of arrows, and get her the Mockingjay Pendant so she can remember Halloween night throughout the rest of the year.

Price: $34.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.