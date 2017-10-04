Amazon

Imagine the sexiest, most creative, and totally inventive costumes for Halloween, and then picture your plus size self in one of them. For some reason, it seems like all the fashion rules are off, because pretty plus size Halloween costumes are some of the absolute best costumes we’ve seen this year. Why stick to the witch or princess routine, when you can celebrate All Hallow’s Eve as a brooding dark angel, sassy saloon girl, sexy pirate or brazen flapper? And while many of these choices are, indeed, sexy plus size Halloween costumes, we’ve also put a few on our list that will be super appropriate for answering your door to kid trick or treaters as well.

Whatever Halloween costume you choose to wear on the big day, there are some savvy plus size designers that have made sure you’ll look terrific wearing one of them. They’re not simply sized up versions of smaller costumes. No, these plus size costumes are cut and proportioned correctly for fuller figured women who want to look outrageously great. Whether you’re into minis or maxis, full coverage or revealing, we think you’ll love the choices we’ve found.

If you’re still undecided about your costume this year, be sure to browse all of our costume collections. From sassy and sexy selections, to Halloween costumes for the whole family, you’re sure to find something that works for you. We’ve looked at witch costumes and cowgirl costumes, vampire costumes, sexy cop costumes, maternity costumes, and adorable costumes for babies and toddlers. Of course we’ve found the perfect princess costumes too, along with the best ways to disco down like an 80s icon. The best part about Halloween is you can dress up and do whatever you dare in these Top 10 Best Plus Size Costumes for Halloween 2017.

1. Leg Avenue Women’s Plus Size Oz Beauty Costume

Even Dorothy didn’t look quite as adorable as you will in this plus size Halloween costume from Leg Avenue. Less dowdy, and a whole lot more daring, this adorable blue gingham frock features a sexy low cut neckline, red sequined bow at the waist, and cute sheer sleeves to boot. Be sure to order the frilly, multi-layered petticoat to give the skirt and extra kick. This costume also comes with a separate red and white peter pan collar. While it would look great on it’s own, why not order the cute little basket with Toto too? And while we do adore those matching blue pumps worn by the model, we really think red sparkly pumps, aka. ruby slippers, would be a far more appropriate choice for this Halloween costume. This costume comes in sizes up to 3X/4X.

Price: $30.58 – $44.93

2. Women’s Plus Size Sexy French Maid Costume

It’s easy to just say “oui, oui” to this sassy, sexy french maid outfit. This plus size Halloween costume is perfect for parties or a club night out. Just slip into the lacy, racy off the shoulder black dress that also features a lace hem. Tie on the cute satin and lace apron with a ribbon tie. Don the lace choker that also features the tiniest black bow. Add the headpiece and you’re ready for Halloween service. This sexy Halloween costume could look even more party ready with the addition of some black thigh high stockings adorned with satin bows, and some opera length black gloves. But instead of going with a traditional glove look, make them fingerless black lace gloves to increase the wow factor. This cute costume comes in sizes up to 3X/4X Plus.

Price: $27.95 – $29.95

3. Sexy Plus Size Victorian Pirate Costume

Jack Sparrow wouldn’t stand a chance against this elegant pirate maiden, and if you’re wearing this sexy plus size Halloween costume, pirates won’t stand a chance against you either. Your booty will be safe in the fabulous jacket style dress that features a faux button front vest, bedecked with gold buttons and trim, and has an attached, multi layered lace skirt. This plus size costume also has black and fold fringed epaulets and lace sleevelettes that you slip on separately. It also includes the traditional pirate hat, bedecked with a feather, and of course the belt and boot tops to complete the look. It comes in size XXL. The California Costumes Plus-Size Pirate Wench Costume is another fun option for Halloween party night, and it comes in sizes up to 3X. Leg Avenue’s Plus Size Plus Size Wicked Wench Costume comes in sizes up to 3X/4X and features a tiered pirate dress that’s both sexy and fun.

Price: $130

4. Daisy Corsets Women’s Plus Size Angel Of Darkness Corset Costume

Perhaps you’re an angel of darkness, brooding, sultry and simmering with sex appeal. If that sounds like you, this gorgeous plus size Halloween costume comes with added benefits. The beautiful, sweetheart neckline corset is made of high quality sequin fabric with pointed top edges. You can wear it with jeans and a jacket even after Halloween. But oh, on Halloween night, this sexy plus size costume covers you from head to toe, with a fully lined and flowing long sequined skirt, black feather wings and a feather halo. It comes in sizes up to 6X, among the largest of our plus size Halloween costume choices. In you’re more into minis, and you’re not quite as sinister, the Daisy Corsets White Angel Corset Costume might be your perfect choice. Just in case you’re not an angel at all, the Daisy Corsets Rhinestone Cop Corset Costume is a real cutie too, and all of their corset costumes come in sizes up to 6X. Sweet.

Price: $259.99

5. Women’s Sexy Plus Size Red Riding Hood Costume

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? You won’t be scared on Halloween night, if you don this sexy plus size costume. The Red Riding Hood costume features a red and black satin, lace front dress, with a low cut, sexy sweetheart neckline and white ruffled bodice. In fact it’s so cute, you might actually attract a few wolves during the evening, so be careful. It also comes with a red satin hooded mini-cape embellished with black satin ribbon detailing. This adorable plus size Halloween costume comes in sizes up to 3X/4X. Another fun option for a night in the woods, or at a Halloween party is the Plus Size Midnight Huntress Costume. All you’d need to add to look like a wicked archer is a wooden recurve bow and a quiver of arrows.

Price: $37.95 – $39.95

6. InCharacter Costumes Women’s Plus Size Vampiress of Versailles Costume

This Vampiress of Versailles plus size Halloween costume will give you a wicked blood thirst on Halloween night. Necks will look yummier, and candy will mean nothing. The lavish costume includes a full length ball gown with red and black brocade insets. The corset style bodice features beautiful trims and black satin bat shaped bows. The lace embellished puff sleeves fall to the wrist, and the skirt features a structured petticoat to create the maximum impression. The stand-up vampiress choker collar in black and red brocade is topped off with an elegant (we think) skull cameo. This costume comes in sizes up to XXXL. Give yourself the gastliest complexion with a cool Halloween makeup kit that comes with instructions to create your perfect vampire look. Naturally, you’ll want to experiment with some vampire fangs too. Get a set that offers three different blood-sucking sizes.

Price: $138.60 – $141.38

7. Dreamgirl Women’s Plus Size Sophisticated Lady 1920s Flapper Costume

If you love the flapper era, and women who were bold enough to love drinking, smoking (even good girls had some bad habits, right?), and you love looking smokin’ hot, Halloween calls for this bright and shiny sequined sophisticated lady costume. You can shimmy and dazzle in this jaw-dropping burgundy velvet dress with sequins and scroll work. It features an extra shimmery gold sequin fringe hemline and a headpiece sporting an ostrich feather plume. Just accessorize with satin gloves, jewelry and a feather boa for some extra sass. Of course the cigarette holder and fake smoke are optional, but fun. This gorgeous plus size Halloween costume comes in sizes up to 3X/4X. The Dreamgirl Women’s Plus Size Swanky Flapper comes in a cold shoulder style with traditional fringe in a sexy black and gold combo.

Price: $37.48 (11 percent off MSRP)

8. California Costumes Plus Size Saloon Madame Costume

A proper lady in the local bar always gives the cowboys something to dream about, so imagine what they’re thinking when you appear in this super sexy plus size Halloween costume. The shimmery dress is reminiscent of an 1800’s Old West saloon girl. You can almost hear that honky-tonk piano playing, can’t you? This slinky style is slit thigh high, and adorned with a pretty purple rhinestone pin as an accent. This sexy Halloween costume is complemented by a wide brimmed black hat with a putple feather and a choker with a matching purple brooch. Add a purple feather boa, a sexy black garter and some saucy black lace up boots to really cement your position as madame of the house.

Price: $49.59 – $65.98

9. Leg Avenue Women’s Plus Size Cozy Bat Costume

Some people might be afraid of bats, but when they see how adorable you look in this Cozy Bat plus size Halloween costume, they might just change their minds. You can snuggle up to them and maybe even sneak a little nibble on their neck before they notice. This zip front hooded dress includes fully expandable bat wings, and the cute furry hood even features sweet little bat ears. Just know that this dress is very short, so you’ll probably want to wear black leggings or boy shorts underneath to be certain that your derriere is fully covered. This cute costume is so comfy, it feels like you’re wearing pajamas and it comes in sizes up to 6X. If you’re feeling more witchy than batty, the Leg Avenue Plus Size Women’s Darling Spellcaster Costume is especially fetching with a retro-styled, sparkly witch dress that has a hint of sheer sexiness about it. For pure sex appeal, the Leg Avenue Women’s Plus Size Black Magic Mistress will have everyone in the room falling under your spell on Halloween night.

Price: $59.95 – $64.99 (Up to 20 percent off MSRP)

10. InCharacter Costumes Women’s Plus Size Queen of Hearts Costume

One way to feel completely regal on Halloween is to slip into this luxurious Queen of Hearts costume. All your subjects will be bowing down and bearing gifts of candy, or perhaps, adult beverages. This pretty plus size Halloween costume is perfect for parties, or simply answering the door to trick or treaters. It includes the full length, beautiful velvet and satin gown with printed heart details and gold trim. This gown’s regal top features a royal red bodice with a low cut sweetheart neckline, huge poofy sleeves, and a stand up lace period-correct collar. The hoop and tulle petticoat ensure the skirt reaches maximum volume to make a queenly impression. This plus size costume also comes with a velvet jeweled choker and, of course, a sequined heart tiara. Should you prefer royal jewels over sequins, the Queen of Hearts Tiara would be an elegant choice, especially if you paired it with a heart shaped ruby scepter.

Price: $110.59 – $132.27

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.